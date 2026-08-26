Polytrade Price(TRADE)
Polytrade price today is $ 0.04199, down 1.17% in the last 24 hours.
The live Polytrade (TRADE) price today is $ 0.04199, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04199 per TRADE.
Polytrade currently ranks #1703 by market capitalization at $ 1.73M, with a circulating supply of 41.29M TRADE. During the last 24 hours, TRADE traded between $ 0.04021 (low) and $ 0.04304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.067126392343356, while the all-time low was $ 0.02757963535183652.
In short-term performance, TRADE moved +0.35% in the last hour and +6.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.42K.
No.1703
MATIC
The current Market Cap of Polytrade is $ 1.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.42K. The circulating supply of TRADE is 41.29M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.20M.
+0.35%
-1.17%
+6.35%
+6.35%
TRADE (Trade Token X) is a digital asset that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, primarily designed to facilitate transactions on the Trade.io exchange platform. As an ERC-20 token, TRADE serves as the primary medium of exchange, allowing users to participate in the platform's various financial services, including trading and investing in a wide range of assets. It also provides holders with access to a distributed liquidity pool, which offers daily payouts. The token's issuance and supply are governed by smart contracts, ensuring transparency and security in its operations. TRADE's primary role in the ecosystem is to streamline transactions and incentivize user participation, contributing to the overall liquidity and functionality of the platform.
Explore live TRADE spot and futures markets, compare Polytrade trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Polytrade: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
POLYTRADE is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that aims to transform receivables financing & connect buyers, sellers, insurers, & investors for a seamless trading experience. The global DeFi market worth is increasing in trillions with a large number of total value locked in it every day. Polytrade will harness the massive liquidity pool of the crypto world by tokenizing real-world invoices and bringing them on-chain into the DeFi space.
For a more in-depth understanding of Polytrade, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on TRADE with leverage. Explore TRADEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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