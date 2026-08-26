Polytrade Price Today

The live Polytrade (TRADE) price today is $ 0.04199, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04199 per TRADE.

Polytrade currently ranks #1703 by market capitalization at $ 1.73M, with a circulating supply of 41.29M TRADE. During the last 24 hours, TRADE traded between $ 0.04021 (low) and $ 0.04304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.067126392343356, while the all-time low was $ 0.02757963535183652.

In short-term performance, TRADE moved +0.35% in the last hour and +6.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.42K.

Polytrade (TRADE) Market Information

Rank No.1703 Market Cap $ 1.73M$ 1.73M $ 1.73M Volume (24H) $ 63.42K$ 63.42K $ 63.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.20M$ 4.20M $ 4.20M Circulation Supply 41.29M 41.29M 41.29M Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Public Blockchain MATIC

The current Market Cap of Polytrade is $ 1.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.42K. The circulating supply of TRADE is 41.29M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.20M.