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The live Polytrade price today is 0.04199 USD.TRADE market cap is 1,733,719.86125 USD. Track real-time TRADE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Polytrade price today is 0.04199 USD.TRADE market cap is 1,733,719.86125 USD. Track real-time TRADE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is TRADE

TRADE Whitepaper

TRADE Official Website

TRADE Tokenomics

TRADE Price Forecast

TRADE History

TRADE Buying Guide

TRADE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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Polytrade Price(TRADE)

1 TRADE to USD Live Price:

$0.04199
$0.04199$0.04199
-1.17%1D
USD
Polytrade (TRADE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:32:19 (UTC+8)

Polytrade Market Statistics

Polytrade price today is $ 0.04199, down 1.17% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.04199 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.04021 - $ 0.04304 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.73M USD (rank #1703)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 63.42K
Circulating Supply41.29M TRADE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.20M USD
All-Time High$ 3.067126392343356 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:32:19

Polytrade Price Today

The live Polytrade (TRADE) price today is $ 0.04199, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04199 per TRADE.

Polytrade currently ranks #1703 by market capitalization at $ 1.73M, with a circulating supply of 41.29M TRADE. During the last 24 hours, TRADE traded between $ 0.04021 (low) and $ 0.04304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.067126392343356, while the all-time low was $ 0.02757963535183652.

In short-term performance, TRADE moved +0.35% in the last hour and +6.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.42K.

Polytrade (TRADE) Market Information

No.1703

$ 1.73M
$ 1.73M$ 1.73M

$ 63.42K
$ 63.42K$ 63.42K

$ 4.20M
$ 4.20M$ 4.20M

41.29M
41.29M 41.29M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

MATIC

The current Market Cap of Polytrade is $ 1.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.42K. The circulating supply of TRADE is 41.29M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.20M.

Polytrade Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04021
$ 0.04021$ 0.04021
24H Low
$ 0.04304
$ 0.04304$ 0.04304
24H High

$ 0.04021
$ 0.04021$ 0.04021

$ 0.04304
$ 0.04304$ 0.04304

$ 3.067126392343356
$ 3.067126392343356$ 3.067126392343356

$ 0.02757963535183652
$ 0.02757963535183652$ 0.02757963535183652

+0.35%

-1.17%

+6.35%

+6.35%

About Polytrade

TRADE (Trade Token X) is a digital asset that operates on the Ethereum blockchain, primarily designed to facilitate transactions on the Trade.io exchange platform. As an ERC-20 token, TRADE serves as the primary medium of exchange, allowing users to participate in the platform's various financial services, including trading and investing in a wide range of assets. It also provides holders with access to a distributed liquidity pool, which offers daily payouts. The token's issuance and supply are governed by smart contracts, ensuring transparency and security in its operations. TRADE's primary role in the ecosystem is to streamline transactions and incentivize user participation, contributing to the overall liquidity and functionality of the platform.

Trade Polytrade (TRADE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TRADE spot and futures markets, compare Polytrade trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TRADE/USDT
$0.04204
$0.04204$0.04204
-1.03%
1.54M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Polytrade: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Polytrade (TRADE)

POLYTRADE is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that aims to transform receivables financing & connect buyers, sellers, insurers, & investors for a seamless trading experience. The global DeFi market worth is increasing in trillions with a large number of total value locked in it every day. Polytrade will harness the massive liquidity pool of the crypto world by tokenizing real-world invoices and bringing them on-chain into the DeFi space.

Polytrade Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Polytrade, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Polytrade Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Polytrade (TRADE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:32:19 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Polytrade

TRADEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TRADE with leverage. Explore TRADEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TRADE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TRADE
TRADE
USD
USD

1 TRADE = 0.04199 USD