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Top Proof of Work (PoW) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Proof of Work (PoW) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 79,057.85
-0.01%
-2.40%
+14.20%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.00K
2
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08681
-0.16%
-6.85%
+15.53%
$ 14.73B
$ 189.73M
3
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 785.6
-0.07%
-9.19%
+41.30%
$ 13.06B
$ 12.60K
4
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 443.86
+0.24%
+0.27%
+3.72%
$ 8.30B
$ 5.20K
5
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 270
-0.19%
-3.76%
+27.98%
$ 5.38B
$ 12.34K
6
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 50.41
-0.28%
-4.67%
+7.56%
$ 3.88B
$ 133.56K
7
Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic
ETC
$ 7.79
-1.14%
-2.38%
+19.66%
$ 1.22B
$ 32.33K
8
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0.0279
-0.07%
-7.22%
+5.03%
$ 765.45M
$ 37.76M
9
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08253
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
10
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 38.69
+0.21%
-11.46%
+21.67%
$ 488.89M
$ 32.24K
11
BitcoinSV
BitcoinSV
BSV
$ 16.65
+0.18%
-2.59%
+4.02%
$ 332.30M
$ 4.02K
12
CONFLUX
CONFLUX
CFX
$ 0.04789
+0.17%
-5.08%
+9.31%
$ 247.52M
$ 2.42M
13
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 13.719
-0.73%
-2.21%
+14.61%
$ 239.19M
$ 5.20K
14
XEC
XEC
XEC
$ 0.000007009
+0.56%
-4.14%
-1.89%
$ 140.17M
$ 12.24B
15
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.312
+0.24%
-2.26%
+0.49%
$ 126.66M
$ 70.13K
16
DigiByte
DigiByte
DGB
$ 0.00498078
-0.29%
-0.00%
+23.96%
$ 91.81M
$ 3.14M
17
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0892
0.00%
-4.29%
+1.71%
$ 66.88M
$ 871.93
18
Qubic
Qubic
QUBIC
$ 0.0000004203
-0.05%
-0.02%
-6.41%
$ 58.29M
$ 360.57B
19
RavenCoin
RavenCoin
RVN
$ 0.003524
+0.40%
-1.85%
+14.21%
$ 57.11M
$ 15.84M
20
Nervos Network
Nervos Network
CKB
$ 0.0009749
+0.13%
-3.70%
+13.74%
$ 47.46M
$ 62.70M
21
Xphere
Xphere
XP
$ 0.016116
+0.01%
-1.04%
-1.07%
$ 44.82M
$ 4.11M
22
Verge
Verge
XVG
$ 0.002514
+0.32%
-4.22%
+18.51%
$ 41.26M
$ 30.61M
23
Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain
ARRR
$ 0.1982
-1.14%
-10.66%
-0.20%
$ 38.99M
$ 357.06K
24
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.017331
+1.36%
-10.34%
+16.53%
$ 38.15M
$ 7.67M
25
Siacoin
Siacoin
SC
$ 0.0006545
-0.02%
-1.11%
+37.99%
$ 36.55M
$ 92.96M
26
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3358
+0.75%
-0.09%
-3.44%
$ 35.12M
$ 176.89K
27
ETHW
ETHW
ETHW
$ 0.2735
+0.29%
-3.09%
+2.55%
$ 29.46M
$ 223.10K
28
The Innovation Game
The Innovation Game
TIG
$ 0.933134
+0.43%
-0.02%
+1.35%
$ 28.36M
$ 532.86K
29
ABEY
ABEY
ABEY
$ 0.02092
0.00%
+0.92%
+4.34%
$ 21.83M
$ 544.42K
30
Ergo
Ergo
ERG
$ 0.2616
0.00%
-3.66%
+14.24%
$ 21.70M
$ 269.54K
31
Flux
Flux
FLUX
$ 0.04416
+0.39%
-3.36%
+8.18%
$ 18.14M
$ 1.32M
32
Verus
Verus
VRSC
$ 0.210846
+0.38%
-0.00%
+6.31%
$ 17.02M
$ 1.54K
33
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6908
-0.14%
+0.57%
+7.81%
$ 12.93M
$ 132.80K
34
PEP
PEP
PEP
$ 0.0001193
0.00%
-7.00%
-39.19%
$ 12.30M
$ 23.33M
35
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3449
+0.56%
+2.50%
+2.75%
$ 11.57M
$ 1.07M
36
QUAI
QUAI
QUAI
$ 0.011453
+0.56%
-0.37%
-4.32%
$ 8.95M
$ 5.92M
37
Peercoin
Peercoin
PPC
$ 0.2677
+0.04%
-0.59%
+6.11%
$ 8.09M
$ 5.68K
38
MonaCoin
MonaCoin
MONA
$ 0.06847
+0.06%
-0.02%
+7.59%
$ 7.20M
$ 4.89K
39
Abelian
Abelian
ABEL
$ 0.05867
-0.03%
-0.41%
-1.68%
$ 6.90M
$ 281.71K
40
Nimiq
Nimiq
NIM
$ 0.000378
0.00%
+0.27%
-9.35%
$ 5.35M
$ 28.88M
41
Alephium
Alephium
ALPH
$ 0.0365
+0.39%
+8.49%
+20.84%
$ 4.87M
$ 2.01M
42
ABBC Coin
ABBC Coin
ABBC
$ 0.005034
0.00%
+8.17%
+44.36%
$ 4.56M
$ 22.70K
43
Diamond
Diamond
DMD
$ 1.19
+0.85%
-0.01%
+6.25%
$ 4.50M
$ 15.48K
44
ZEPHYR
ZEPHYR
ZEPH
$ 0.4003
-0.33%
-0.40%
-2.63%
$ 4.33M
$ 141.04K
45
Counterparty
Counterparty
XCP
$ 1.63
-4.12%
-0.07%
0.00%
$ 4.22M
$ 330.45
46
Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold
BTG
$ 0.233797
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 4.09M
$ 58.98
47
Vertcoin
Vertcoin
VTC
$ 0.052598
0.00%
+0.01%
+15.18%
$ 3.91M
$ 2.10K
48
Bellscoin
Bellscoin
BELLS
$ 0.06191
0.00%
+3.67%
+44.14%
$ 3.81M
$ 13.51K
49
NEXA
NEXA
NEXA
$ 0.0000005661
+0.12%
-1.72%
+10.19%
$ 3.32M
$ 106.52B
50
MINIMA
MINIMA
MINIMA
$ 0.00587
+4.65%
+11.22%
+32.95%
$ 3.24M
$ 2.78M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Proof of Work (PoW) tokens and why are they popular?
Proof of Work (PoW) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 120 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1631.63B.
What is the best-performing Proof of Work (PoW) token right now?
Among Proof of Work (PoW) tokens tracked on MEXC, XNA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 15.83% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Proof of Work (PoW) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 120 Proof of Work (PoW) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Proof of Work (PoW) tokens include BTC, DOGE, ZEC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Proof of Work (PoW) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Proof of Work (PoW) tokens is approximately $1631.63B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Proof of Work (PoW) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.