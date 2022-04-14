BLUM

Blum is building a multichain ecosystem of tools for on-chain trading, including a launchpad with streaming capabilities and AI agents, a trading terminal with an integrated bot, perpetuals, and an AI-powered arena for trading strategies. In just one year since its inception, Blum has progressed from being part of the Binance MVB Program to launching a memecoin-focused launchpad where over 240,000 tokens have been created and more than 400,000 traders have participated. We've also launched our own trading bot, further expanding the ecosystem.

