Alien Worlds Trilium Price(TLM)
Alien Worlds Trilium price today is $ 0.0015628, down 6.71% in the last 24 hours.
The live Alien Worlds Trilium (TLM) price today is $ 0.0015628, with a 6.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current TLM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0015628 per TLM.
Alien Worlds Trilium currently ranks #1090 by market capitalization at $ 10.60M, with a circulating supply of 6.79B TLM. During the last 24 hours, TLM traded between $ 0.0014028 (low) and $ 0.0017774 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.91971723, while the all-time low was $ 0.00093560244009792.
In short-term performance, TLM moved +1.28% in the last hour and +14.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 162.16K.
No.1090
67.85%
2021-04-06 00:00:00
NONE
The current Market Cap of Alien Worlds Trilium is $ 10.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 162.16K. The circulating supply of TLM is 6.79B, with a total supply of 7016233886.9004. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.63M.
+1.28%
-6.71%
+14.68%
+14.68%
Alien Worlds (TLM) is a blockchain-based game that utilizes the TLM cryptocurrency as its in-game currency. The game is built on the Ethereum, WAX, and Binance Smart Chain blockchains, and it allows players to explore and mine for TLM in a virtual universe. The TLM token serves multiple purposes within the Alien Worlds ecosystem, including staking for governance decisions, purchasing in-game items, and as a reward for game participation. The supply of TLM is algorithmically controlled and is designed to decrease over time, mimicking the scarcity of real-world resources. Alien Worlds and its TLM token represent an example of the growing intersection between gaming and blockchain technology.
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Alien Worlds is an NFT DeFi metaverse that simulates economic competition and collaboration between players. This is achieved by incentivizing players to compete for Trilium (TLM), which is required to control competing Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (“Planet DAOs”) and to gain access to additional gameplay.
For a more in-depth understanding of Alien Worlds Trilium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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