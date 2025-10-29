The live LINEA price today is 0.01429 USD. Track real-time LINEA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LINEA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live LINEA price today is 0.01429 USD. Track real-time LINEA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LINEA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About LINEA

LINEA Price Info

LINEA Whitepaper

LINEA Official Website

LINEA Tokenomics

LINEA Price Forecast

LINEA History

LINEA Buying Guide

LINEA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LINEA Spot

LINEA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LINEA Logo

LINEA Price(LINEA)

1 LINEA to USD Live Price:

$0.01429
$0.01429$0.01429
+7.04%1D
USD
LINEA (LINEA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:12:41 (UTC+8)

LINEA (LINEA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01318
$ 0.01318$ 0.01318
24H Low
$ 0.01479
$ 0.01479$ 0.01479
24H High

$ 0.01318
$ 0.01318$ 0.01318

$ 0.01479
$ 0.01479$ 0.01479

$ 0.04657278430753583
$ 0.04657278430753583$ 0.04657278430753583

$ 0.007196492054667389
$ 0.007196492054667389$ 0.007196492054667389

+3.25%

+7.04%

-5.05%

-5.05%

LINEA (LINEA) real-time price is $ 0.01429. Over the past 24 hours, LINEA traded between a low of $ 0.01318 and a high of $ 0.01479, showing active market volatility. LINEA's all-time high price is $ 0.04657278430753583, while its all-time low price is $ 0.007196492054667389.

In terms of short-term performance, LINEA has changed by +3.25% over the past hour, +7.04% over 24 hours, and -5.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LINEA (LINEA) Market Information

No.182

$ 221.24M
$ 221.24M$ 221.24M

$ 1.59M
$ 1.59M$ 1.59M

$ 1.03B
$ 1.03B$ 1.03B

15.48B
15.48B 15.48B

72,009,990,000
72,009,990,000 72,009,990,000

72,009,990,000
72,009,990,000 72,009,990,000

21.50%

0.01%

LINEA

The current Market Cap of LINEA is $ 221.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.59M. The circulating supply of LINEA is 15.48B, with a total supply of 72009990000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.03B.

LINEA (LINEA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of LINEA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0009399+7.04%
30 Days$ -0.01318-47.98%
60 Days$ +0.00929+185.80%
90 Days$ +0.00929+185.80%
LINEA Price Change Today

Today, LINEA recorded a change of $ +0.0009399 (+7.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LINEA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01318 (-47.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LINEA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LINEA saw a change of $ +0.00929 (+185.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LINEA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00929 (+185.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of LINEA (LINEA)?

Check out the LINEA Price History page now.

What is LINEA (LINEA)

Linea is the Layer 2 built from first principles to strengthen Ethereum and the entire ETH economy. Every aspect of its design—from its productive ETH burn mechanics, and capital efficient native yield, to its underlying Ethereum-equivalent zk tech—amplifies the value and utility of Ethereum Mainnet. All of this is backed by the largest ecosystem fund in the space, managed by the most trusted Ethereum builders. With institutional-grade infrastructure, and deep integration across DeFi, Linea is the best chain for ETH capital, where every transaction and every block strengthens Ethereum.

LINEA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LINEA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LINEA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LINEA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LINEA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LINEA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will LINEA (LINEA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your LINEA (LINEA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for LINEA.

Check the LINEA price prediction now!

LINEA (LINEA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LINEA (LINEA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LINEA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LINEA (LINEA)

Looking for how to buy LINEA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LINEA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LINEA to Local Currencies

1 LINEA(LINEA) to VND
376.04135
1 LINEA(LINEA) to AUD
A$0.0217208
1 LINEA(LINEA) to GBP
0.0107175
1 LINEA(LINEA) to EUR
0.0122894
1 LINEA(LINEA) to USD
$0.01429
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MYR
RM0.0597322
1 LINEA(LINEA) to TRY
0.5993226
1 LINEA(LINEA) to JPY
¥2.17208
1 LINEA(LINEA) to ARS
ARS$20.5315862
1 LINEA(LINEA) to RUB
1.1432
1 LINEA(LINEA) to INR
1.263236
1 LINEA(LINEA) to IDR
Rp238.1665714
1 LINEA(LINEA) to PHP
0.8406807
1 LINEA(LINEA) to EGP
￡E.0.675917
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BRL
R$0.0765944
1 LINEA(LINEA) to CAD
C$0.0198631
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BDT
1.7493818
1 LINEA(LINEA) to NGN
20.7702292
1 LINEA(LINEA) to COP
$55.8203125
1 LINEA(LINEA) to ZAR
R.0.245788
1 LINEA(LINEA) to UAH
0.6008945
1 LINEA(LINEA) to TZS
T.Sh.35.11053
1 LINEA(LINEA) to VES
Bs3.12951
1 LINEA(LINEA) to CLP
$13.4326
1 LINEA(LINEA) to PKR
Rs4.0150613
1 LINEA(LINEA) to KZT
7.6252869
1 LINEA(LINEA) to THB
฿0.462996
1 LINEA(LINEA) to TWD
NT$0.4377027
1 LINEA(LINEA) to AED
د.إ0.0524443
1 LINEA(LINEA) to CHF
Fr0.011432
1 LINEA(LINEA) to HKD
HK$0.1110333
1 LINEA(LINEA) to AMD
֏5.4666395
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MAD
.د.م0.1316109
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MXN
$0.2639363
1 LINEA(LINEA) to SAR
ريال0.0535875
1 LINEA(LINEA) to ETB
Br2.189228
1 LINEA(LINEA) to KES
KSh1.8475541
1 LINEA(LINEA) to JOD
د.أ0.01013161
1 LINEA(LINEA) to PLN
0.0521585
1 LINEA(LINEA) to RON
лв0.0625902
1 LINEA(LINEA) to SEK
kr0.1344689
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BGN
лв0.0238643
1 LINEA(LINEA) to HUF
Ft4.78715
1 LINEA(LINEA) to CZK
0.3002329
1 LINEA(LINEA) to KWD
د.ك0.00437274
1 LINEA(LINEA) to ILS
0.0464425
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BOB
Bs0.098601
1 LINEA(LINEA) to AZN
0.024293
1 LINEA(LINEA) to TJS
SM0.131468
1 LINEA(LINEA) to GEL
0.0388688
1 LINEA(LINEA) to AOA
Kz13.0980711
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BHD
.د.ب0.00537304
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BMD
$0.01429
1 LINEA(LINEA) to DKK
kr0.0918847
1 LINEA(LINEA) to HNL
L0.3753983
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MUR
0.6503379
1 LINEA(LINEA) to NAD
$0.2445019
1 LINEA(LINEA) to NOK
kr0.1430429
1 LINEA(LINEA) to NZD
$0.0247217
1 LINEA(LINEA) to PAB
B/.0.01429
1 LINEA(LINEA) to PGK
K0.0604467
1 LINEA(LINEA) to QAR
ر.ق0.0520156
1 LINEA(LINEA) to RSD
дин.1.4442903
1 LINEA(LINEA) to UZS
soʻm172.1686351
1 LINEA(LINEA) to ALL
L1.1844981
1 LINEA(LINEA) to ANG
ƒ0.0255791
1 LINEA(LINEA) to AWG
ƒ0.0255791
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BBD
$0.02858
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BAM
KM0.0240072
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BIF
Fr42.39843
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BND
$0.0184341
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BSD
$0.01429
1 LINEA(LINEA) to JMD
$2.2932592
1 LINEA(LINEA) to KHR
57.3894974
1 LINEA(LINEA) to KMF
Fr6.04467
1 LINEA(LINEA) to LAK
310.6521677
1 LINEA(LINEA) to LKR
රු4.3500189
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MDL
L0.241501
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MGA
Ar64.6605352
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MOP
P0.11432
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MVR
0.218637
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MWK
MK24.8090119
1 LINEA(LINEA) to MZN
MT0.9132739
1 LINEA(LINEA) to NPR
रु2.0154616
1 LINEA(LINEA) to PYG
101.34468
1 LINEA(LINEA) to RWF
Fr20.73479
1 LINEA(LINEA) to SBD
$0.1176067
1 LINEA(LINEA) to SCR
0.197202
1 LINEA(LINEA) to SRD
$0.5650266
1 LINEA(LINEA) to SVC
$0.1248946
1 LINEA(LINEA) to SZL
L0.2445019
1 LINEA(LINEA) to TMT
m0.0501579
1 LINEA(LINEA) to TND
د.ت0.04195544
1 LINEA(LINEA) to TTD
$0.0967433
1 LINEA(LINEA) to UGX
Sh49.78636
1 LINEA(LINEA) to XAF
Fr8.07385
1 LINEA(LINEA) to XCD
$0.038583
1 LINEA(LINEA) to XOF
Fr8.07385
1 LINEA(LINEA) to XPF
Fr1.45758
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BWP
P0.1901999
1 LINEA(LINEA) to BZD
$0.0287229
1 LINEA(LINEA) to CVE
$1.3564068
1 LINEA(LINEA) to DJF
Fr2.52933
1 LINEA(LINEA) to DOP
$0.917418
1 LINEA(LINEA) to DZD
د.ج1.8499834
1 LINEA(LINEA) to FJD
$0.0322954
1 LINEA(LINEA) to GNF
Fr124.25155
1 LINEA(LINEA) to GTQ
Q0.1093185
1 LINEA(LINEA) to GYD
$2.989468
1 LINEA(LINEA) to ISK
kr1.77196

LINEA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LINEA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official LINEA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LINEA

How much is LINEA (LINEA) worth today?
The live LINEA price in USD is 0.01429 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LINEA to USD price?
The current price of LINEA to USD is $ 0.01429. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of LINEA?
The market cap for LINEA is $ 221.24M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LINEA?
The circulating supply of LINEA is 15.48B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LINEA?
LINEA achieved an ATH price of 0.04657278430753583 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LINEA?
LINEA saw an ATL price of 0.007196492054667389 USD.
What is the trading volume of LINEA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LINEA is $ 1.59M USD.
Will LINEA go higher this year?
LINEA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LINEA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:12:41 (UTC+8)

LINEA (LINEA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LINEA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LINEA
LINEA
USD
USD

1 LINEA = 0.01429 USD

Trade LINEA

LINEA/USDC
$0.01429
$0.01429$0.01429
+7.20%
LINEA/USDT
$0.01429
$0.01429$0.01429
+7.12%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,455.88
$111,455.88$111,455.88

-0.04%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,938.13
$3,938.13$3,938.13

-0.34%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02800
$0.02800$0.02800

-23.89%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.52
$195.52$195.52

-0.62%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0451
$3.0451$3.0451

+16.31%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,938.13
$3,938.13$3,938.13

-0.34%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,455.88
$111,455.88$111,455.88

-0.04%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.52
$195.52$195.52

-0.62%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5958
$2.5958$2.5958

-1.16%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19539
$0.19539$0.19539

+2.23%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7917
$0.7917$0.7917

+3,066.80%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000030860
$0.00000000000030860$0.00000000000030860

+441.02%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00756
$0.00756$0.00756

+278.00%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001800
$0.00001800$0.00001800

+257.85%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00850
$0.00850$0.00850

+70.00%