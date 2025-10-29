What is LINEA (LINEA)

Linea is the Layer 2 built from first principles to strengthen Ethereum and the entire ETH economy. Every aspect of its design—from its productive ETH burn mechanics, and capital efficient native yield, to its underlying Ethereum-equivalent zk tech—amplifies the value and utility of Ethereum Mainnet. All of this is backed by the largest ecosystem fund in the space, managed by the most trusted Ethereum builders. With institutional-grade infrastructure, and deep integration across DeFi, Linea is the best chain for ETH capital, where every transaction and every block strengthens Ethereum. Linea is the Layer 2 built from first principles to strengthen Ethereum and the entire ETH economy. Every aspect of its design—from its productive ETH burn mechanics, and capital efficient native yield, to its underlying Ethereum-equivalent zk tech—amplifies the value and utility of Ethereum Mainnet. All of this is backed by the largest ecosystem fund in the space, managed by the most trusted Ethereum builders. With institutional-grade infrastructure, and deep integration across DeFi, Linea is the best chain for ETH capital, where every transaction and every block strengthens Ethereum.

LINEA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LINEA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LINEA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LINEA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LINEA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LINEA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will LINEA (LINEA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your LINEA (LINEA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for LINEA.

Check the LINEA price prediction now!

LINEA (LINEA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LINEA (LINEA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LINEA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LINEA (LINEA)

Looking for how to buy LINEA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LINEA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LINEA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

LINEA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LINEA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LINEA How much is LINEA (LINEA) worth today? The live LINEA price in USD is 0.01429 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LINEA to USD price? $ 0.01429 . Check out The current price of LINEA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of LINEA? The market cap for LINEA is $ 221.24M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LINEA? The circulating supply of LINEA is 15.48B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LINEA? LINEA achieved an ATH price of 0.04657278430753583 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LINEA? LINEA saw an ATL price of 0.007196492054667389 USD . What is the trading volume of LINEA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LINEA is $ 1.59M USD . Will LINEA go higher this year? LINEA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LINEA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

LINEA (LINEA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC