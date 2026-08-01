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The live CELO price today is 0.07761 USD.CELO market cap is 46,737,601.29792 USD. Track real-time CELO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CELO price today is 0.07761 USD.CELO market cap is 46,737,601.29792 USD. Track real-time CELO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CELO

CELO Price Info

What is CELO

CELO Whitepaper

CELO Official Website

CELO Tokenomics

CELO Price Forecast

CELO History

CELO Buying Guide

CELO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CELO Spot

CELO USDT-M Futures

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CELO Price(CELO)

1 CELO to USD Live Price:

$0.07753
$0.07753$0.07753
-1.54%1D
USD
CELO (CELO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:04:57 (UTC+8)

CELO Market Statistics

CELO price today is $ 0.07761, down 1.54% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.07761 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07584 - $ 0.07941 USD
Market Capitalization$ 46.74M USD (rank #503)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 62.76K
Circulating Supply602.21M CELO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (60.22%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 77.61M USD
All-Time High$ 10.6583577 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:04:57

CELO Price Today

The live CELO (CELO) price today is $ 0.07761, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current CELO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07761 per CELO.

CELO currently ranks #503 by market capitalization at $ 46.74M, with a circulating supply of 602.21M CELO. During the last 24 hours, CELO traded between $ 0.07584 (low) and $ 0.07941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.6583577, while the all-time low was $ 0.05641956264705303.

In short-term performance, CELO moved -0.49% in the last hour and +32.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.76K.

CELO (CELO) Market Information

No.503

$ 46.74M
$ 46.74M$ 46.74M

$ 62.76K
$ 62.76K$ 62.76K

$ 77.61M
$ 77.61M$ 77.61M

602.21M
602.21M 602.21M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

60.22%

CELO

The current Market Cap of CELO is $ 46.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.76K. The circulating supply of CELO is 602.21M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 77.61M.

CELO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07584
$ 0.07584$ 0.07584
24H Low
$ 0.07941
$ 0.07941$ 0.07941
24H High

$ 0.07584
$ 0.07584$ 0.07584

$ 0.07941
$ 0.07941$ 0.07941

$ 10.6583577
$ 10.6583577$ 10.6583577

$ 0.05641956264705303
$ 0.05641956264705303$ 0.05641956264705303

-0.49%

-1.54%

+32.75%

+32.75%

About CELO

Celo (CELO) is a blockchain-based platform designed to increase cryptocurrency adoption among smartphone users. By using phone numbers as public keys, Celo hopes to introduce the world's billions of smartphone owners to the powerful potential of blockchain technology. The platform's native asset, CELO, is used for transaction fees and for staking in the network's consensus mechanism. The Celo platform also includes a stablecoin, Celo Dollar (cUSD), which is pegged to the US dollar and is intended to be used for day-to-day transactions. This combination of a stablecoin for everyday use and a staking token for network security is designed to create a balanced ecosystem that encourages widespread use.

Trade CELO (CELO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CELO spot and futures markets, compare CELO trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CELO/USDT
$0.07755
$0.07755$0.07755
-1.53%
808.52K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CELO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CELO (CELO)

Celo is an open platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The system offers a stablecoin called Celo Dollars and a governance token called Celo Gold(CELO or cGLD).

Whitepaper

CELO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CELO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CELO Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About CELO (CELO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:04:57 (UTC+8)

Explore More about CELO

CELOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CELO with leverage. Explore CELOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CELO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CELO
CELO
USD
USD

1 CELO = 0.07761 USD