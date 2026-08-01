CELO Price(CELO)
CELO price today is $ 0.07761, down 1.54% in the last 24 hours.
The live CELO (CELO) price today is $ 0.07761, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current CELO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07761 per CELO.
CELO currently ranks #503 by market capitalization at $ 46.74M, with a circulating supply of 602.21M CELO. During the last 24 hours, CELO traded between $ 0.07584 (low) and $ 0.07941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.6583577, while the all-time low was $ 0.05641956264705303.
In short-term performance, CELO moved -0.49% in the last hour and +32.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.76K.
No.503
60.22%
CELO
The current Market Cap of CELO is $ 46.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.76K. The circulating supply of CELO is 602.21M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 77.61M.
-0.49%
-1.54%
+32.75%
+32.75%
Celo (CELO) is a blockchain-based platform designed to increase cryptocurrency adoption among smartphone users. By using phone numbers as public keys, Celo hopes to introduce the world's billions of smartphone owners to the powerful potential of blockchain technology. The platform's native asset, CELO, is used for transaction fees and for staking in the network's consensus mechanism. The Celo platform also includes a stablecoin, Celo Dollar (cUSD), which is pegged to the US dollar and is intended to be used for day-to-day transactions. This combination of a stablecoin for everyday use and a staking token for network security is designed to create a balanced ecosystem that encourages widespread use.
Explore live CELO spot and futures markets, compare CELO trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CELO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Celo is an open platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The system offers a stablecoin called Celo Dollars and a governance token called Celo Gold(CELO or cGLD).
For a more in-depth understanding of CELO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CELO with leverage. Explore CELOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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