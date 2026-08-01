CELO Price Today

The live CELO (CELO) price today is $ 0.07761, with a 1.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current CELO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07761 per CELO.

CELO currently ranks #503 by market capitalization at $ 46.74M, with a circulating supply of 602.21M CELO. During the last 24 hours, CELO traded between $ 0.07584 (low) and $ 0.07941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.6583577, while the all-time low was $ 0.05641956264705303.

In short-term performance, CELO moved -0.49% in the last hour and +32.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.76K.

CELO (CELO) Market Information

Rank No.503 Market Cap $ 46.74M$ 46.74M $ 46.74M Volume (24H) $ 62.76K$ 62.76K $ 62.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 77.61M$ 77.61M $ 77.61M Circulation Supply 602.21M 602.21M 602.21M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 60.22% Public Blockchain CELO

The current Market Cap of CELO is $ 46.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.76K. The circulating supply of CELO is 602.21M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 77.61M.