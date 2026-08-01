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The live Espresso price today is 0.09249 USD.ESP market cap is 48,145,669.5 USD. Track real-time ESP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Espresso price today is 0.09249 USD.ESP market cap is 48,145,669.5 USD. Track real-time ESP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is ESP

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Espresso Price(ESP)

1 ESP to USD Live Price:

$0.09241
$0.09241$0.09241
-0.17%1D
USD
Espresso (ESP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:00:19 (UTC+8)

Espresso Market Statistics

Espresso price today is $ 0.09249, down 0.17% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.09249 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.08749 - $ 0.09555 USD
Market Capitalization$ 48.15M USD (rank #512)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 70.24K
Circulating Supply520.55M ESP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (14.50%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 332.04M USD
All-Time High$ 0.21858806330694808 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:00:19

Espresso Price Today

The live Espresso (ESP) price today is $ 0.09249, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current ESP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09249 per ESP.

Espresso currently ranks #512 by market capitalization at $ 48.15M, with a circulating supply of 520.55M ESP. During the last 24 hours, ESP traded between $ 0.08749 (low) and $ 0.09555 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.21858806330694808, while the all-time low was $ 0.05219255275144075.

In short-term performance, ESP moved +0.28% in the last hour and +29.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.24K.

Espresso (ESP) Market Information

No.512

$ 48.15M
$ 48.15M$ 48.15M

$ 70.24K
$ 70.24K$ 70.24K

$ 332.04M
$ 332.04M$ 332.04M

520.55M
520.55M 520.55M

3,590,000,000
3,590,000,000 3,590,000,000

3,590,000,000
3,590,000,000 3,590,000,000

14.50%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Espresso is $ 48.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.24K. The circulating supply of ESP is 520.55M, with a total supply of 3590000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 332.04M.

Espresso Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.08749
$ 0.08749$ 0.08749
24H Low
$ 0.09555
$ 0.09555$ 0.09555
24H High

$ 0.08749
$ 0.08749$ 0.08749

$ 0.09555
$ 0.09555$ 0.09555

$ 0.21858806330694808
$ 0.21858806330694808$ 0.21858806330694808

$ 0.05219255275144075
$ 0.05219255275144075$ 0.05219255275144075

+0.28%

-0.16%

+29.17%

+29.17%

Trade Espresso (ESP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ESP spot and futures markets, compare Espresso trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ESP/USDT
$0.09249
$0.09249$0.09249
0.00%
775.10K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Espresso: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Espresso (ESP)

Espresso is a high-performance base layer for rollups, making L2 transactions safe, fast, and seamless for users. Espresso is trusted by leading teams including Oﬀchain Labs (Arbitrum), Polygon, ApeChain, Cartesi, RARI Chain, Celo.

Espresso Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Espresso, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Espresso Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Espresso (ESP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:00:19 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Espresso

ESPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ESP with leverage. Explore ESPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ESP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ESP
ESP
USD
USD

1 ESP = 0.09249 USD