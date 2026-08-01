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The live EverValue Coin price today is 42.08 USD.EVA market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time EVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live EverValue Coin price today is 42.08 USD.EVA market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time EVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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EverValue Coin Logo

EverValue Coin Price(EVA)

1 EVA to USD Live Price:

$42.08
$42.08$42.08
-0.04%1D
USD
EverValue Coin (EVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:03:34 (UTC+8)

EverValue Coin Market Statistics

EverValue Coin price today is $ 42.08, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 42.08 USD
24-Hour Range$ 41.59 - $ 43.39 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3869)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 150.63K
Circulating Supply0.00 EVA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 883.68M USD
All-Time High$ 42.850064139577384 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:03:34

EverValue Coin Price Today

The live EverValue Coin (EVA) price today is $ 42.08, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVA to USD conversion rate is $ 42.08 per EVA.

EverValue Coin currently ranks #3869 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 EVA. During the last 24 hours, EVA traded between $ 41.59 (low) and $ 43.39 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 42.850064139577384, while the all-time low was $ 0.0001998472022301.

In short-term performance, EVA moved -0.08% in the last hour and +22.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 150.63K.

EverValue Coin (EVA) Market Information

No.3869

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 150.63K
$ 150.63K$ 150.63K

$ 883.68M
$ 883.68M$ 883.68M

0.00
0.00 0.00

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

18,763,122.83
18,763,122.83 18,763,122.83

0.00%

ARB

The current Market Cap of EverValue Coin is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 150.63K. The circulating supply of EVA is 0.00, with a total supply of 18763122.83. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 883.68M.

EverValue Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 41.59
$ 41.59$ 41.59
24H Low
$ 43.39
$ 43.39$ 43.39
24H High

$ 41.59
$ 41.59$ 41.59

$ 43.39
$ 43.39$ 43.39

$ 42.850064139577384
$ 42.850064139577384$ 42.850064139577384

$ 0.0001998472022301
$ 0.0001998472022301$ 0.0001998472022301

-0.08%

-0.04%

+22.29%

+22.29%

Trade EverValue Coin (EVA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live EVA spot and futures markets, compare EverValue Coin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EVA/USDT
$42.08
$42.08$42.08
-0.04%
3.57K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for EverValue Coin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is EverValue Coin (EVA)

EverValue (EVA) is a deflationary asset fully backed by Bitcoin through a transparent on-chain vault. Each day, a portion of Bitcoin mined by EverValue’s mining infrastructure in Paraguay is deposited into the Burn Vault, increasing the BTC backing ratio of the token. With a fixed supply and continuously growing BTC reserves, EVA ensures a rising BTC-backed floor price and a self-sustaining ecosystem supported by real Bitcoin production.

EverValue Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of EverValue Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official EverValue Coin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About EverValue Coin (EVA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:03:34 (UTC+8)

Explore More about EverValue Coin

EVAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on EVA with leverage. Explore EVAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EVA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EVA
EVA
USD
USD

1 EVA = 42.08 USD