EverValue Coin Price Today

The live EverValue Coin (EVA) price today is $ 42.08, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVA to USD conversion rate is $ 42.08 per EVA.

EverValue Coin currently ranks #3869 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 EVA. During the last 24 hours, EVA traded between $ 41.59 (low) and $ 43.39 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 42.850064139577384, while the all-time low was $ 0.0001998472022301.

In short-term performance, EVA moved -0.08% in the last hour and +22.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 150.63K.

EverValue Coin (EVA) Market Information

Rank No.3869 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 150.63K$ 150.63K $ 150.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 883.68M$ 883.68M $ 883.68M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Total Supply 18,763,122.83 18,763,122.83 18,763,122.83 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ARB

The current Market Cap of EverValue Coin is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 150.63K. The circulating supply of EVA is 0.00, with a total supply of 18763122.83. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 883.68M.