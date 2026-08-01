Fefer Price Today

The live Fefer (FEFER) price today is $ 0.0005016, with a 3.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current FEFER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005016 per FEFER.

Fefer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- FEFER. During the last 24 hours, FEFER traded between $ 0.0005 (low) and $ 0.0007008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FEFER moved -6.41% in the last hour and -53.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 80.89K.

Fefer (FEFER) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 80.89K$ 80.89K $ 80.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 501.60K$ 501.60K $ 501.60K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain STABLE

The current Market Cap of Fefer is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 80.89K. The circulating supply of FEFER is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 501.60K.