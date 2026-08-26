Radicle Price(RAD)
Radicle price today is $ 0.2344, up 0.47% in the last 24 hours.
The live Radicle (RAD) price today is $ 0.2344, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2344 per RAD.
Radicle currently ranks #864 by market capitalization at $ 13.85M, with a circulating supply of 59.08M RAD. During the last 24 hours, RAD traded between $ 0.2312 (low) and $ 0.2382 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.35201922, while the all-time low was $ 0.20167274780539343.
In short-term performance, RAD moved +0.77% in the last hour and +3.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.47K.
No.864
59.07%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Radicle is $ 13.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.47K. The circulating supply of RAD is 59.08M, with a total supply of 99998580. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.44M.
+0.77%
+0.47%
+3.44%
+3.44%
Radicle (RAD) is a decentralized platform for code collaboration. It is designed to provide developers with a secure and open-source environment for building software together, without the need for intermediaries. RAD operates on a peer-to-peer network, which allows users to share and collaborate on projects directly. The RAD token is used for governance within the Radicle network, enabling holders to vote on various proposals and influence the development and direction of the platform. The token's issuance follows a predetermined schedule, with a portion allocated for the Radicle Treasury, which is governed by the community. Radicle's unique approach to code collaboration aims to foster a more transparent and democratic software development ecosystem.
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Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or "forges" — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.
For a more in-depth understanding of Radicle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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