Radicle Price Today

The live Radicle (RAD) price today is $ 0.2344, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2344 per RAD.

Radicle currently ranks #864 by market capitalization at $ 13.85M, with a circulating supply of 59.08M RAD. During the last 24 hours, RAD traded between $ 0.2312 (low) and $ 0.2382 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.35201922, while the all-time low was $ 0.20167274780539343.

In short-term performance, RAD moved +0.77% in the last hour and +3.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.47K.

Radicle (RAD) Market Information

Rank No.864 Market Cap $ 13.85M$ 13.85M $ 13.85M Volume (24H) $ 69.47K$ 69.47K $ 69.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.44M$ 23.44M $ 23.44M Circulation Supply 59.08M 59.08M 59.08M Max Supply 99,999,620 99,999,620 99,999,620 Total Supply 99,998,580 99,998,580 99,998,580 Circulation Rate 59.07% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Radicle is $ 13.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.47K. The circulating supply of RAD is 59.08M, with a total supply of 99998580. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.44M.