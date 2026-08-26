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The live Radicle price today is 0.2344 USD.RAD market cap is 13,847,409.453111289712 USD. Track real-time RAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Radicle price today is 0.2344 USD.RAD market cap is 13,847,409.453111289712 USD. Track real-time RAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Radicle Price(RAD)

1 RAD to USD Live Price:

$0.2348
$0.2348$0.2348
+0.47%1D
USD
Radicle (RAD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:13:58 (UTC+8)

Radicle Market Statistics

Radicle price today is $ 0.2344, up 0.47% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2344 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2312 - $ 0.2382 USD
Market Capitalization$ 13.85M USD (rank #864)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 69.47K
Circulating Supply59.08M RAD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (59.07%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 23.44M USD
All-Time High$ 27.35201922 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:13:58

Radicle Price Today

The live Radicle (RAD) price today is $ 0.2344, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2344 per RAD.

Radicle currently ranks #864 by market capitalization at $ 13.85M, with a circulating supply of 59.08M RAD. During the last 24 hours, RAD traded between $ 0.2312 (low) and $ 0.2382 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.35201922, while the all-time low was $ 0.20167274780539343.

In short-term performance, RAD moved +0.77% in the last hour and +3.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.47K.

Radicle (RAD) Market Information

No.864

$ 13.85M
$ 13.85M$ 13.85M

$ 69.47K
$ 69.47K$ 69.47K

$ 23.44M
$ 23.44M$ 23.44M

59.08M
59.08M 59.08M

99,999,620
99,999,620 99,999,620

99,998,580
99,998,580 99,998,580

59.07%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Radicle is $ 13.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.47K. The circulating supply of RAD is 59.08M, with a total supply of 99998580. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.44M.

Radicle Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2312
$ 0.2312$ 0.2312
24H Low
$ 0.2382
$ 0.2382$ 0.2382
24H High

$ 0.2312
$ 0.2312$ 0.2312

$ 0.2382
$ 0.2382$ 0.2382

$ 27.35201922
$ 27.35201922$ 27.35201922

$ 0.20167274780539343
$ 0.20167274780539343$ 0.20167274780539343

+0.77%

+0.47%

+3.44%

+3.44%

About Radicle

Radicle (RAD) is a decentralized platform for code collaboration. It is designed to provide developers with a secure and open-source environment for building software together, without the need for intermediaries. RAD operates on a peer-to-peer network, which allows users to share and collaborate on projects directly. The RAD token is used for governance within the Radicle network, enabling holders to vote on various proposals and influence the development and direction of the platform. The token's issuance follows a predetermined schedule, with a portion allocated for the Radicle Treasury, which is governed by the community. Radicle's unique approach to code collaboration aims to foster a more transparent and democratic software development ecosystem.

Trade Radicle (RAD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RAD spot and futures markets, compare Radicle trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RAD/USDT
$0.2341
$0.2341$0.2341
+0.29%
296.60K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Radicle: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Radicle (RAD)

Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or "forges" — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.

Radicle Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Radicle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Radicle Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Radicle (RAD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:13:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Radicle

RADUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RAD with leverage. Explore RADUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RAD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RAD
RAD
USD
USD

1 RAD = 0.2344 USD