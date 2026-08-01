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The live Asteroid Shiba price today is 0.0006949 USD.ASTEROIDBSC market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ASTEROIDBSC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Asteroid Shiba price today is 0.0006949 USD.ASTEROIDBSC market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ASTEROIDBSC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Asteroid Shiba Logo

Asteroid Shiba Price(ASTEROIDBSC)

1 ASTEROIDBSC to USD Live Price:

$0.0006953
$0.0006953$0.0006953
-2.13%1D
USD
Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:17:12 (UTC+8)

Asteroid Shiba Market Statistics

Asteroid Shiba price today is $ 0.0006949, down 2.13% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0006949 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0006043 - $ 0.000806 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.39K
Circulating Supply-- ASTEROIDBSC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 694.90K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:17:12

Asteroid Shiba Price Today

The live Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) price today is $ 0.0006949, with a 2.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTEROIDBSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006949 per ASTEROIDBSC.

Asteroid Shiba currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ASTEROIDBSC. During the last 24 hours, ASTEROIDBSC traded between $ 0.0006043 (low) and $ 0.000806 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ASTEROIDBSC moved -2.76% in the last hour and +37.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.39K.

Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Market Information

--
----

$ 58.39K
$ 58.39K$ 58.39K

$ 694.90K
$ 694.90K$ 694.90K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Asteroid Shiba is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.39K. The circulating supply of ASTEROIDBSC is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 694.90K.

Asteroid Shiba Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0006043
$ 0.0006043$ 0.0006043
24H Low
$ 0.000806
$ 0.000806$ 0.000806
24H High

$ 0.0006043
$ 0.0006043$ 0.0006043

$ 0.000806
$ 0.000806$ 0.000806

--
----

--
----

-2.76%

-2.13%

+37.30%

+37.30%

Trade Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ASTEROIDBSC spot and futures markets, compare Asteroid Shiba trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASTEROIDBSC/USD1
$0.0007005
$0.0007005$0.0007005
-3.20%
82.05M (USDT)
ASTEROIDBSC/USDT
$0.0006953
$0.0006953$0.0006953
-2.02%
86.49M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Asteroid Shiba: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC)

ASTEROIDBSC is a meme coin.

Asteroid Shiba Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Asteroid Shiba, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Asteroid Shiba Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:17:12 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Asteroid Shiba

ASTEROIDBSCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ASTEROIDBSC with leverage. Explore ASTEROIDBSCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ASTEROIDBSC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ASTEROIDBSC
ASTEROIDBSC
USD
USD

1 ASTEROIDBSC = 0.0006949 USD