Asteroid Shiba Price Today

The live Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) price today is $ 0.0006949, with a 2.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTEROIDBSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006949 per ASTEROIDBSC.

Asteroid Shiba currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ASTEROIDBSC. During the last 24 hours, ASTEROIDBSC traded between $ 0.0006043 (low) and $ 0.000806 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ASTEROIDBSC moved -2.76% in the last hour and +37.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.39K.

Asteroid Shiba (ASTEROIDBSC) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 58.39K$ 58.39K $ 58.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 694.90K$ 694.90K $ 694.90K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Asteroid Shiba is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.39K. The circulating supply of ASTEROIDBSC is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 694.90K.