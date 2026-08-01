MASS Price(MASS)
MASS price today is $ 0.0004238, down 1.96% in the last 24 hours.
The live MASS (MASS) price today is $ 0.0004238, with a 1.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current MASS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0004238 per MASS.
MASS currently ranks #2913 by market capitalization at $ 41.54K, with a circulating supply of 98.03M MASS. During the last 24 hours, MASS traded between $ 0.0003868 (low) and $ 0.0004672 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.89772986, while the all-time low was $ 0.000402891381281833.
In short-term performance, MASS moved 0.00% in the last hour and +4.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.70K.
No.2913
47.48%
MASS
The current Market Cap of MASS is $ 41.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.70K. The circulating supply of MASS is 98.03M, with a total supply of 98026147.05229937. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.49K.
0.00%
-1.96%
+4.71%
+4.71%
MASS (MASS) is a blockchain-based crypto asset that serves as the native token for the MASS consensus engine, an innovative consensus protocol designed to provide a high degree of security and scalability. The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure for all blockchain systems in the future, offering a solution for the issue of consensus among distributed nodes. The MASS token is used within the ecosystem for staking and participating in the consensus process, enabling holders to contribute to the network's security and earn rewards. As a proof-of-capacity consensus model, MASS leverages unused hard disk space, providing a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional proof-of-work systems.
Explore live MASS spot and futures markets, compare MASS trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MASS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
MASS is a basic infrastructure layer that is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains.
For a more in-depth understanding of MASS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on MASS with leverage. Explore MASSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.