Waves Price(WAVES)
Waves price today is $ 0.2138, down 1.83% in the last 24 hours.
The live Waves (WAVES) price today is $ 0.2138, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAVES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2138 per WAVES.
Waves currently ranks #536 by market capitalization at $ 27.74M, with a circulating supply of 129.76M WAVES. During the last 24 hours, WAVES traded between $ 0.2123 (low) and $ 0.2252 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 62.35569555868911, while the all-time low was $ 0.12268400192260742.
In short-term performance, WAVES moved -1.34% in the last hour and +15.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.69K.
No.536
WAVES
The current Market Cap of Waves is $ 27.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.69K. The circulating supply of WAVES is 129.76M, with a total supply of 129758140. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.74M.
-1.34%
-1.83%
+15.38%
+15.38%
Waves (WAVES) is a blockchain platform that allows users to generate their own tokens, which can then be used for their own projects or as a cryptocurrency. The platform was designed to improve upon the functionality of earlier blockchain platforms, offering more speed, utility, and user-friendliness. Waves uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and has a fixed supply of 100 million WAVES tokens. The platform is often used for initial coin offerings (ICOs), as it allows users to launch their own cryptocurrencies and build applications with ready-to-use, plug-and-play smart contracts.
Explore live WAVES spot and futures markets, compare Waves trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Waves: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts.
For a more in-depth understanding of Waves, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on WAVES with leverage. Explore WAVESUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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