Waves Price Today

The live Waves (WAVES) price today is $ 0.2138, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAVES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2138 per WAVES.

Waves currently ranks #536 by market capitalization at $ 27.74M, with a circulating supply of 129.76M WAVES. During the last 24 hours, WAVES traded between $ 0.2123 (low) and $ 0.2252 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 62.35569555868911, while the all-time low was $ 0.12268400192260742.

In short-term performance, WAVES moved -1.34% in the last hour and +15.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.69K.

Waves (WAVES) Market Information

Rank No.536 Market Cap $ 27.74M$ 27.74M $ 27.74M Volume (24H) $ 60.69K$ 60.69K $ 60.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.74M$ 27.74M $ 27.74M Circulation Supply 129.76M 129.76M 129.76M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 129,758,140 129,758,140 129,758,140 Public Blockchain WAVES

The current Market Cap of Waves is $ 27.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.69K. The circulating supply of WAVES is 129.76M, with a total supply of 129758140. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.74M.