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The live Waves price today is 0.2138 USD.WAVES market cap is 27,742,290.332 USD. Track real-time WAVES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Waves price today is 0.2138 USD.WAVES market cap is 27,742,290.332 USD. Track real-time WAVES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About WAVES

WAVES Price Info

What is WAVES

WAVES Whitepaper

WAVES Official Website

WAVES Tokenomics

WAVES Price Forecast

WAVES History

WAVES Buying Guide

WAVES-to-Fiat Currency Converter

WAVES Spot

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Waves Price(WAVES)

1 WAVES to USD Live Price:

$0.2138
$0.2138$0.2138
-1.83%1D
USD
Waves (WAVES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:06:07 (UTC+8)

Waves Market Statistics

Waves price today is $ 0.2138, down 1.83% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2138 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2123 - $ 0.2252 USD
Market Capitalization$ 27.74M USD (rank #536)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.69K
Circulating Supply129.76M WAVES of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 27.74M USD
All-Time High$ 62.35569555868911 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:06:07

Waves Price Today

The live Waves (WAVES) price today is $ 0.2138, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAVES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2138 per WAVES.

Waves currently ranks #536 by market capitalization at $ 27.74M, with a circulating supply of 129.76M WAVES. During the last 24 hours, WAVES traded between $ 0.2123 (low) and $ 0.2252 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 62.35569555868911, while the all-time low was $ 0.12268400192260742.

In short-term performance, WAVES moved -1.34% in the last hour and +15.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.69K.

Waves (WAVES) Market Information

No.536

$ 27.74M
$ 27.74M$ 27.74M

$ 60.69K
$ 60.69K$ 60.69K

$ 27.74M
$ 27.74M$ 27.74M

129.76M
129.76M 129.76M

--
----

129,758,140
129,758,140 129,758,140

WAVES

The current Market Cap of Waves is $ 27.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.69K. The circulating supply of WAVES is 129.76M, with a total supply of 129758140. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.74M.

Waves Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2123
$ 0.2123$ 0.2123
24H Low
$ 0.2252
$ 0.2252$ 0.2252
24H High

$ 0.2123
$ 0.2123$ 0.2123

$ 0.2252
$ 0.2252$ 0.2252

$ 62.35569555868911
$ 62.35569555868911$ 62.35569555868911

$ 0.12268400192260742
$ 0.12268400192260742$ 0.12268400192260742

-1.34%

-1.83%

+15.38%

+15.38%

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a blockchain platform that allows users to generate their own tokens, which can then be used for their own projects or as a cryptocurrency. The platform was designed to improve upon the functionality of earlier blockchain platforms, offering more speed, utility, and user-friendliness. Waves uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm and has a fixed supply of 100 million WAVES tokens. The platform is often used for initial coin offerings (ICOs), as it allows users to launch their own cryptocurrencies and build applications with ready-to-use, plug-and-play smart contracts.

Trade Waves (WAVES) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live WAVES spot and futures markets, compare Waves trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WAVES/USDT
$0.2143
$0.2143$0.2143
-1.55%
278.39K (USDT)
WAVES/USDC
$0.2141
$0.2141$0.2141
-1.55%
117.61K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Waves: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Waves (WAVES)

Waves is a multi-purpose blockchain platform which supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts.

Waves Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Waves, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Waves Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Waves (WAVES)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:06:07 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Waves

WAVESUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WAVES with leverage. Explore WAVESUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WAVES-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WAVES
WAVES
USD
USD

1 WAVES = 0.2138 USD