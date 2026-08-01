ADLUNAM INC Price Today

The live ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) price today is $ 0.00031178, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00031178 per LUNAM.

ADLUNAM INC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- LUNAM. During the last 24 hours, LUNAM traded between $ 0.00029164 (low) and $ 0.00033395 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LUNAM moved -0.21% in the last hour and +22.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.69K.

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 9.69K$ 9.69K $ 9.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 311.78K$ 311.78K $ 311.78K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of ADLUNAM INC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.69K. The circulating supply of LUNAM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 311.78K.