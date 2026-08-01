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The live ADLUNAM INC price today is 0.00031178 USD.LUNAM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time LUNAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ADLUNAM INC price today is 0.00031178 USD.LUNAM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time LUNAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ADLUNAM INC Logo

ADLUNAM INC Price(LUNAM)

1 LUNAM to USD Live Price:

$0.00031178
$0.00031178$0.00031178
-0.67%1D
USD
ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:37:00 (UTC+8)

ADLUNAM INC Market Statistics

ADLUNAM INC price today is $ 0.00031178, down 0.67% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00031178 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00029164 - $ 0.00033395 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 9.69K
Circulating Supply-- LUNAM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 311.78K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:37:00

ADLUNAM INC Price Today

The live ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) price today is $ 0.00031178, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00031178 per LUNAM.

ADLUNAM INC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- LUNAM. During the last 24 hours, LUNAM traded between $ 0.00029164 (low) and $ 0.00033395 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LUNAM moved -0.21% in the last hour and +22.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.69K.

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Market Information

--
----

$ 9.69K
$ 9.69K$ 9.69K

$ 311.78K
$ 311.78K$ 311.78K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of ADLUNAM INC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.69K. The circulating supply of LUNAM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 311.78K.

ADLUNAM INC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00029164
$ 0.00029164$ 0.00029164
24H Low
$ 0.00033395
$ 0.00033395$ 0.00033395
24H High

$ 0.00029164
$ 0.00029164$ 0.00029164

$ 0.00033395
$ 0.00033395$ 0.00033395

--
----

--
----

-0.21%

-0.67%

+22.42%

+22.42%

Trade ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live LUNAM spot and futures markets, compare ADLUNAM INC trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LUNAM/USDT
$0.00031178
$0.00031178$0.00031178
-0.67%
30.24M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ADLUNAM INC: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM)

AdLunam is a full-stack Web3 fundraising platform that powers smarter airdrops and IDOs by integrating 360° engagement analytics into allocation mechanics. At the core is our proprietary Proof of Attention™ (PoA) protocol, which scores user behaviour across social and on-chain platforms to build dynamic investor reputation profiles. This data flows through our full product suite (SocialFi, token sales, DEX), each product strengthening the next, forming a growth flywheel where engagement becomes data, data becomes reputation, and reputation drives access and capital.

ADLUNAM INC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ADLUNAM INC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ADLUNAM INC Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:37:00 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ADLUNAM INC

LUNAMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LUNAM with leverage. Explore LUNAMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LUNAM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LUNAM
LUNAM
USD
USD

1 LUNAM = 0.00031178 USD