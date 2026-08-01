ADLUNAM INC Price(LUNAM)
ADLUNAM INC price today is $ 0.00031178, down 0.67% in the last 24 hours.
The live ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) price today is $ 0.00031178, with a 0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00031178 per LUNAM.
ADLUNAM INC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- LUNAM. During the last 24 hours, LUNAM traded between $ 0.00029164 (low) and $ 0.00033395 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, LUNAM moved -0.21% in the last hour and +22.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.69K.
BASE
The current Market Cap of ADLUNAM INC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.69K. The circulating supply of LUNAM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 311.78K.
-0.21%
-0.67%
+22.42%
+22.42%
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AdLunam is a full-stack Web3 fundraising platform that powers smarter airdrops and IDOs by integrating 360° engagement analytics into allocation mechanics. At the core is our proprietary Proof of Attention™ (PoA) protocol, which scores user behaviour across social and on-chain platforms to build dynamic investor reputation profiles. This data flows through our full product suite (SocialFi, token sales, DEX), each product strengthening the next, forming a growth flywheel where engagement becomes data, data becomes reputation, and reputation drives access and capital.
For a more in-depth understanding of ADLUNAM INC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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