MX Token Price Today

The live MX Token (MX) price today is $ 1.6961, with a 0.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current MX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.6961 per MX.

MX Token currently ranks #148 by market capitalization at $ 155.77M, with a circulating supply of 91.84M MX. During the last 24 hours, MX traded between $ 1.6406 (low) and $ 1.6967 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.85335603455073, while the all-time low was $ 0.0420566690384.

In short-term performance, MX moved +0.02% in the last hour and +4.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.04M.

MX Token (MX) Market Information

Rank No.148 Market Cap $ 155.77M$ 155.77M $ 155.77M Volume (24H) $ 2.04M$ 2.04M $ 2.04M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 701.83M$ 701.83M $ 701.83M Circulation Supply 91.84M 91.84M 91.84M Max Supply 413,787,834 413,787,834 413,787,834 Total Supply 409,024,834 409,024,834 409,024,834 Circulation Rate 22.19% Issue Date 2018-06-30 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.0092$ 0.0092 $ 0.0092 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of MX Token is $ 155.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.04M. The circulating supply of MX is 91.84M, with a total supply of 409024834. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 701.83M.