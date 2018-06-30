Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live MX Token price today is 1.6961 USD.MX market cap is 155,765,302.1974 USD. Track real-time MX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MX Token price today is 1.6961 USD.MX market cap is 155,765,302.1974 USD. Track real-time MX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About MX

MX Price Info

What is MX

MX Official Website

MX Tokenomics

MX Price Forecast

MX History

MX Buying Guide

MX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MX Spot

MX USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

MX Token Logo

MX Token Price(MX)

1 MX to USD Live Price:

$1.6964
$1.6964$1.6964
+0.97%1D
USD
MX Token (MX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:02:55 (UTC+8)

MX Token Market Statistics

MX Token price today is $ 1.6961, up 0.97% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.6961 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.6406 - $ 1.6967 USD
Market Capitalization$ 155.77M USD (rank #148)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 2.04M
Circulating Supply91.84M MX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (22.19%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 701.83M USD
All-Time High$ 5.85335603455073 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:02:55

MX Token Price Today

The live MX Token (MX) price today is $ 1.6961, with a 0.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current MX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.6961 per MX.

MX Token currently ranks #148 by market capitalization at $ 155.77M, with a circulating supply of 91.84M MX. During the last 24 hours, MX traded between $ 1.6406 (low) and $ 1.6967 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.85335603455073, while the all-time low was $ 0.0420566690384.

In short-term performance, MX moved +0.02% in the last hour and +4.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.04M.

MX Token (MX) Market Information

No.148

$ 155.77M
$ 155.77M$ 155.77M

$ 2.04M
$ 2.04M$ 2.04M

$ 701.83M
$ 701.83M$ 701.83M

91.84M
91.84M 91.84M

413,787,834
413,787,834 413,787,834

409,024,834
409,024,834 409,024,834

22.19%

2018-06-30 00:00:00

$ 0.0092
$ 0.0092$ 0.0092

ETH

The current Market Cap of MX Token is $ 155.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.04M. The circulating supply of MX is 91.84M, with a total supply of 409024834. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 701.83M.

MX Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.6406
$ 1.6406$ 1.6406
24H Low
$ 1.6967
$ 1.6967$ 1.6967
24H High

$ 1.6406
$ 1.6406$ 1.6406

$ 1.6967
$ 1.6967$ 1.6967

$ 5.85335603455073
$ 5.85335603455073$ 5.85335603455073

$ 0.0420566690384
$ 0.0420566690384$ 0.0420566690384

+0.02%

+0.97%

+4.08%

+4.08%

About MX Token

MX Token is the native token of MEXC Exchange (a crypto trading and exchange platform). Working as an ERC-20 token, it aims to support the MEXC ecosystem with a variety of functions and activities. A few prominent features of MX token includes trading fee discounts, project voting, and participation rights for launchpad and staking events. MX token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. Every quarter, MEXC will organize a buyback and burn program, managing the circulating supply while ensuring token value and scarcity. At the moment, there are already more than 500,000,000 MX tokens burned.

Trade MX Token (MX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MX spot and futures markets, compare MX Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MX/USDT
$1.6951
$1.6951$1.6951
+0.89%
1.22M (USDT)
MX/USDC
$1.694
$1.694$1.694
+0.89%
136.24K (USDT)
MX/ETH
$0.00069478
$0.00069478$0.00069478
+2.54%
15.11K (USDT)
MX/BTC
$0.00002166
$0.00002166$0.00002166
+2.50%
6.36K (USDT)
MX/BRL
$8.76
$8.76$8.76
+1.03%
60.38K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MX Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MX Token (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, its main purpose is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings.

MX Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MX Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official MX Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About MX Token (MX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:02:55 (UTC+8)

Explore More about MX Token

MXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MX with leverage. Explore MXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1340
$0.1340$0.1340

+346.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0900
$1.0900$1.0900

+990.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008629
$0.008629$0.008629

+12.37%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7030
$0.7030$0.7030

-4.89%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3742
$2.3742$2.3742

-8.68%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0900
$1.0900$1.0900

+990.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1340
$0.1340$0.1340

+346.66%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.034617
$0.034617$0.034617

+22.79%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0184138
$0.0184138$0.0184138

+12.57%

HandlPay

HandlPay

HANDL

$0.0027499
$0.0027499$0.0027499

+3.33%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MX
MX
USD
USD

1 MX = 1.6961 USD