MX Token Price(MX)
MX Token price today is $ 1.6961, up 0.97% in the last 24 hours.
The live MX Token (MX) price today is $ 1.6961, with a 0.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current MX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.6961 per MX.
MX Token currently ranks #148 by market capitalization at $ 155.77M, with a circulating supply of 91.84M MX. During the last 24 hours, MX traded between $ 1.6406 (low) and $ 1.6967 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.85335603455073, while the all-time low was $ 0.0420566690384.
In short-term performance, MX moved +0.02% in the last hour and +4.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.04M.
No.148
22.19%
2018-06-30 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of MX Token is $ 155.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.04M. The circulating supply of MX is 91.84M, with a total supply of 409024834. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 701.83M.
+0.02%
+0.97%
+4.08%
+4.08%
MX Token is the native token of MEXC Exchange (a crypto trading and exchange platform). Working as an ERC-20 token, it aims to support the MEXC ecosystem with a variety of functions and activities. A few prominent features of MX token includes trading fee discounts, project voting, and participation rights for launchpad and staking events. MX token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. Every quarter, MEXC will organize a buyback and burn program, managing the circulating supply while ensuring token value and scarcity. At the moment, there are already more than 500,000,000 MX tokens burned.
Explore live MX spot and futures markets, compare MX Token trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MX Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
MX TOKEN (MX) is a decentralized digital asset developed by the MEXC platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. As MEXC’s native token, its main purpose is to provide users with a safe and stable trading experience, and to become an industry leader. MX holders are entitled to a number of benefits at MEXC, such as rewards for holding MX, voting and receiving discounted subscriptions, and getting free airdrops for voting on new listings.
For a more in-depth understanding of MX Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on MX with leverage. Explore MXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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