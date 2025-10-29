The live Naoris Protocol price today is 0.0507 USD. Track real-time NAORIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NAORIS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Naoris Protocol price today is 0.0507 USD. Track real-time NAORIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NAORIS price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.05071
+1.29%1D
USD
Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:43:03 (UTC+8)

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04612
24H Low
$ 0.05227
24H High

$ 0.04612
$ 0.05227
--
--
+3.19%

+1.29%

+9.00%

+9.00%

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) real-time price is $ 0.0507. Over the past 24 hours, NAORIS traded between a low of $ 0.04612 and a high of $ 0.05227, showing active market volatility. NAORIS's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, NAORIS has changed by +3.19% over the past hour, +1.29% over 24 hours, and +9.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Market Information

--
$ 105.08K
$ 202.80M
--
4,000,000,000
4,000,000,000
ETH

The current Market Cap of Naoris Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 105.08K. The circulating supply of NAORIS is --, with a total supply of 4000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 202.80M.

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Naoris Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0006458+1.29%
30 Days$ -0.00689-11.97%
60 Days$ +0.02414+90.88%
90 Days$ -0.0037-6.81%
Naoris Protocol Price Change Today

Today, NAORIS recorded a change of $ +0.0006458 (+1.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Naoris Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00689 (-11.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Naoris Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NAORIS saw a change of $ +0.02414 (+90.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Naoris Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0037 (-6.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Naoris Protocol (NAORIS)?

Check out the Naoris Protocol Price History page now.

What is Naoris Protocol (NAORIS)

Naoris Protocol uses post-quantum resilience, real-time system validation and a decentralized trust mesh designed to scale with the internet, securing the digital world.

Naoris Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Naoris Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NAORIS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Naoris Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Naoris Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Naoris Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Naoris Protocol.

Check the Naoris Protocol price prediction now!

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NAORIS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Naoris Protocol (NAORIS)

Looking for how to buy Naoris Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Naoris Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NAORIS to Local Currencies

1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to VND
1,334.1705
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to AUD
A$0.077064
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to GBP
0.038025
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to EUR
0.043602
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to USD
$0.0507
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MYR
RM0.211926
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to TRY
2.126358
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to JPY
¥7.7064
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to ARS
ARS$72.844746
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to RUB
4.056
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to INR
4.482387
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to IDR
Rp844.999662
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to PHP
2.982681
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to EGP
￡E.2.397603
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BRL
R$0.271752
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to CAD
C$0.070473
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BDT
6.206694
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to NGN
73.691436
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to COP
$198.046875
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to ZAR
R.0.871026
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to UAH
2.131935
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to TZS
T.Sh.124.5699
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to VES
Bs11.1033
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to CLP
$47.658
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to PKR
Rs14.245179
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to KZT
27.054027
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to THB
฿1.642173
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to TWD
NT$1.552434
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to AED
د.إ0.186069
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to CHF
Fr0.04056
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to HKD
HK$0.393939
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to AMD
֏19.395285
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MAD
.د.م0.466947
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MXN
$0.936429
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to SAR
ريال0.190125
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to ETB
Br7.76724
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to KES
KSh6.555003
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to JOD
د.أ0.0359463
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to PLN
0.185055
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to RON
лв0.222066
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to SEK
kr0.477087
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BGN
лв0.084669
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to HUF
Ft16.978923
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to CZK
1.0647
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to KWD
د.ك0.0155142
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to ILS
0.164775
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BOB
Bs0.34983
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to AZN
0.08619
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to TJS
SM0.46644
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to GEL
0.137904
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to AOA
Kz46.471113
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BHD
.د.ب0.0190632
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BMD
$0.0507
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to DKK
kr0.326001
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to HNL
L1.331889
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MUR
2.307357
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to NAD
$0.867477
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to NOK
kr0.508014
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to NZD
$0.087711
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to PAB
B/.0.0507
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to PGK
K0.214461
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to QAR
ر.ق0.184548
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to RSD
дин.5.123742
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to UZS
soʻm610.843233
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to ALL
L4.202523
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to ANG
ƒ0.090753
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to AWG
ƒ0.090753
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BBD
$0.1014
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BAM
KM0.085176
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BIF
Fr150.4269
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BND
$0.065403
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BSD
$0.0507
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to JMD
$8.136336
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to KHR
203.614242
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to KMF
Fr21.4461
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to LAK
1,102.173891
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to LKR
රු15.433587
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MDL
L0.85683
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MGA
Ar229.411416
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MOP
P0.4056
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MVR
0.77571
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MWK
MK88.020777
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to MZN
MT3.240237
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to NPR
रु7.150728
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to PYG
359.5644
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to RWF
Fr73.5657
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to SBD
$0.417261
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to SCR
0.69966
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to SRD
$2.004678
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to SVC
$0.443118
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to SZL
L0.867477
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to TMT
m0.177957
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to TND
د.ت0.1488552
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to TTD
$0.343239
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to UGX
Sh176.6388
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to XAF
Fr28.6455
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to XCD
$0.13689
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to XOF
Fr28.6455
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to XPF
Fr5.1714
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BWP
P0.674817
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to BZD
$0.101907
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to CVE
$4.812444
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to DJF
Fr8.9739
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to DOP
$3.25494
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to DZD
د.ج6.563622
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to FJD
$0.114582
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to GNF
Fr440.8365
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to GTQ
Q0.387855
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to GYD
$10.60644
1 Naoris Protocol(NAORIS) to ISK
kr6.2868

For a more in-depth understanding of Naoris Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Naoris Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Naoris Protocol

How much is Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) worth today?
The live NAORIS price in USD is 0.0507 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NAORIS to USD price?
The current price of NAORIS to USD is $ 0.0507. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Naoris Protocol?
The market cap for NAORIS is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NAORIS?
The circulating supply of NAORIS is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NAORIS?
NAORIS achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NAORIS?
NAORIS saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of NAORIS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NAORIS is $ 105.08K USD.
Will NAORIS go higher this year?
NAORIS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NAORIS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

