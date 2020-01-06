Origin Price Today

The live Origin (OGN) price today is $ 0.01791, with a 2.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current OGN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01791 per OGN.

Origin currently ranks #906 by market capitalization at $ 11.89M, with a circulating supply of 664.05M OGN. During the last 24 hours, OGN traded between $ 0.01779 (low) and $ 0.01881 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.38825924, while the all-time low was $ 0.01627427789908522.

In short-term performance, OGN moved -1.76% in the last hour and +12.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.23K.

Origin (OGN) Market Information

Rank No.906 Market Cap $ 11.89M$ 11.89M $ 11.89M Volume (24H) $ 58.23K$ 58.23K $ 58.23K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.25M$ 25.25M $ 25.25M Circulation Supply 664.05M 664.05M 664.05M Max Supply 1,409,664,846 1,409,664,846 1,409,664,846 Total Supply 1,409,664,846 1,409,664,846 1,409,664,846 Circulation Rate 47.10% Issue Date 2020-01-06 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.136$ 0.136 $ 0.136 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Origin is $ 11.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.23K. The circulating supply of OGN is 664.05M, with a total supply of 1409664846. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.25M.