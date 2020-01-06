Origin Price(OGN)
Origin price today is $ 0.01791, down 2.76% in the last 24 hours.
The live Origin (OGN) price today is $ 0.01791, with a 2.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current OGN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01791 per OGN.
Origin currently ranks #906 by market capitalization at $ 11.89M, with a circulating supply of 664.05M OGN. During the last 24 hours, OGN traded between $ 0.01779 (low) and $ 0.01881 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.38825924, while the all-time low was $ 0.01627427789908522.
In short-term performance, OGN moved -1.76% in the last hour and +12.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.23K.
No.906
47.10%
2020-01-06 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Origin is $ 11.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.23K. The circulating supply of OGN is 664.05M, with a total supply of 1409664846. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.25M.
-1.76%
-2.76%
+12.07%
+12.07%
Origin Protocol (OGN) is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized marketplace, allowing buyers and sellers to meet and transact directly without the need for traditional intermediaries. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it uses smart contracts to facilitate these transactions, with its native token, OGN, used for various platform operations such as incentivizing certain behaviors and governing the platform. The protocol is designed to support a variety of marketplace verticals including rentals, freelance jobs, and e-commerce, with the goal of reducing fees and increasing transparency in online commerce. The OGN token has a fixed supply and its distribution is governed by the protocol's rules.
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Origin Token (OGN) is Origin Protocol’s native governance and value accrual token. It promotes open economic access through a composable and multichain product suite that unlocks opportunities for yield generation across the space. Origin’s products are built to be permissionless and composable, allowing for integration with other DeFi primitives. Users can stake OGN for xOGN and earn a share of revenue generated by all of Origin’s products, cultivating a user-first platform.
For a more in-depth understanding of Origin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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