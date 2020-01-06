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The live Origin price today is 0.01791 USD.OGN market cap is 11,893,055.29902 USD. Track real-time OGN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Origin price today is 0.01791 USD.OGN market cap is 11,893,055.29902 USD. Track real-time OGN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Origin Price(OGN)

1 OGN to USD Live Price:

$0.01791
$0.01791$0.01791
-2.76%1D
USD
Origin (OGN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:25:09 (UTC+8)

Origin Market Statistics

Origin price today is $ 0.01791, down 2.76% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01791 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01779 - $ 0.01881 USD
Market Capitalization$ 11.89M USD (rank #906)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.23K
Circulating Supply664.05M OGN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (47.10%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 25.25M USD
All-Time High$ 3.38825924 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:25:09

Origin Price Today

The live Origin (OGN) price today is $ 0.01791, with a 2.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current OGN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01791 per OGN.

Origin currently ranks #906 by market capitalization at $ 11.89M, with a circulating supply of 664.05M OGN. During the last 24 hours, OGN traded between $ 0.01779 (low) and $ 0.01881 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.38825924, while the all-time low was $ 0.01627427789908522.

In short-term performance, OGN moved -1.76% in the last hour and +12.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.23K.

Origin (OGN) Market Information

No.906

$ 11.89M
$ 11.89M$ 11.89M

$ 58.23K
$ 58.23K$ 58.23K

$ 25.25M
$ 25.25M$ 25.25M

664.05M
664.05M 664.05M

1,409,664,846
1,409,664,846 1,409,664,846

1,409,664,846
1,409,664,846 1,409,664,846

47.10%

2020-01-06 00:00:00

$ 0.136
$ 0.136$ 0.136

ETH

The current Market Cap of Origin is $ 11.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.23K. The circulating supply of OGN is 664.05M, with a total supply of 1409664846. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.25M.

Origin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01779
$ 0.01779$ 0.01779
24H Low
$ 0.01881
$ 0.01881$ 0.01881
24H High

$ 0.01779
$ 0.01779$ 0.01779

$ 0.01881
$ 0.01881$ 0.01881

$ 3.38825924
$ 3.38825924$ 3.38825924

$ 0.01627427789908522
$ 0.01627427789908522$ 0.01627427789908522

-1.76%

-2.76%

+12.07%

+12.07%

About Origin

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized marketplace, allowing buyers and sellers to meet and transact directly without the need for traditional intermediaries. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it uses smart contracts to facilitate these transactions, with its native token, OGN, used for various platform operations such as incentivizing certain behaviors and governing the platform. The protocol is designed to support a variety of marketplace verticals including rentals, freelance jobs, and e-commerce, with the goal of reducing fees and increasing transparency in online commerce. The OGN token has a fixed supply and its distribution is governed by the protocol's rules.

Trade Origin (OGN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live OGN spot and futures markets, compare Origin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OGN/USDT
$0.01793
$0.01793$0.01793
-2.55%
3.19M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Origin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Origin (OGN)

Origin Token (OGN) is Origin Protocol’s native governance and value accrual token. It promotes open economic access through a composable and multichain product suite that unlocks opportunities for yield generation across the space. Origin’s products are built to be permissionless and composable, allowing for integration with other DeFi primitives. Users can stake OGN for xOGN and earn a share of revenue generated by all of Origin’s products, cultivating a user-first platform.

Origin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Origin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Origin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Origin (OGN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:25:09 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Origin

OGNUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OGN with leverage. Explore OGNUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OGN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OGN
OGN
USD
USD

1 OGN = 0.0179 USD