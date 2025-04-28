SIGN

NameSIGN

RankNo.383

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,28%

Circulation Supply1 200 000 000

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.12%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.12952594433586315,2025-04-29

Lowest Price0.062421241506130175,2025-04-28

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.