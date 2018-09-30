USDCoin Price(USDC)
USDCoin price today is $ 1.00009, unchanged over the last 24 hours.
The live USDCoin (USDC) price today is $ 1.00009, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.00009 per USDC.
USDCoin currently ranks #5 by market capitalization at $ 74.80B, with a circulating supply of 74.80B USDC. During the last 24 hours, USDC traded between $ 1 (low) and $ 1.00039 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.34955637833248418, while the all-time low was $ 0.8774.
In short-term performance, USDC moved -0.01% in the last hour and -0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 106.99M.
No.5
3.34%
2018-09-30 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of USDCoin is $ 74.80B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 106.99M. The circulating supply of USDC is 74.80B, with a total supply of 74797050697.46208991. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.80B.
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USD Coin (USDC) is a type of cryptocurrency known as a stablecoin, which is pegged to the value of the US dollar. It was designed to offer the benefits of digital currencies, such as speed and security, while maintaining the stability of traditional fiat currency. USDC is typically used for trading and transactions within the cryptocurrency market, providing a stable store of value amidst the volatility of other cryptocurrencies. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, using the ERC-20 token standard, and its supply is regulated by the Centre Consortium, which mints and burns coins in response to demand.
Explore live USDC spot and futures markets, compare USDCoin trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for USDCoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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In the cryptocurrency ecosystem, stablecoins play a vital role as a bridge between digital assets and traditional finance. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, which experience significant price volatility, stablecoins are designed to maintain stability by being pegged to fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar. Among these, USD Coin (USDC) is one of the most widely used dollar-backed stablecoins, with applications spanning trading, payments, cross-border transfers, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
USD Coin (USDC) is a U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin jointly launched by Circle and Coinbase in 2018. It is designed to maintain a 1:1 parity with the U.S. dollar, meaning that one USDC is always redeemable for one USD. Each token is backed by U.S. dollars or equivalent assets held by regulated financial institutions.
In contrast to many cryptocurrencies, USDC places a strong emphasis on compliance, security, and transparency. To reinforce this, independent accounting firms issue monthly attestations of reserves, ensuring that every USDC in circulation is fully backed.
The mechanism behind USDC is straightforward:
- Users deposit U.S. dollars through regulated issuers.
- The issuer mints an equivalent amount of USDC and sends it to the user’s wallet.
- Users can also redeem USDC for U.S. dollars at any time, with the system burning the equivalent amount of USDC.
This process of depositing U.S. dollars, which results in the minting of USDC, and redeeming U.S. dollars, which leads to the burning of USDC, ensures that the token consistently maintains a one-to-one exchange ratio with the U.S. dollar. In this way, users can seamlessly convert between USDC and USD at any time.
Purchasing USDC is simple and widely accessible, as nearly all major exchanges, including MEXC, support it. The common steps are:
- Sign up for an account: Open an account and complete KYC verification.
- Deposit funds: Add funds via bank transfer, credit card, or other payment methods.
- Buy USDC: Select a USDC trading pair (e.g., USDC/USDT, USDC/USD), enter the amount, and confirm the purchase.
Alternatively, you can also buy and redeem USDC directly through official partner institutions such as Circle or Coinbase, enabling direct fiat-to-USDC conversions and withdrawals.
Within the stablecoin market, USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) represent the two dominant competitors. Their primary distinctions can be summarized as follows:
- Transparency: USDC is fully backed by reserves held by regulated financial institutions and is supported by monthly attestation reports from independent auditors, providing a higher level of transparency. USDT, in contrast, has historically faced criticism regarding the clarity and sufficiency of its reserve disclosures.
- Use Cases: USDC is widely utilized in regulated payment solutions, decentralized finance (DeFi), and institutional investment. USDT, however, commands a clear advantage in trading volume and remains the most liquid stablecoin across global markets.
- Regulatory Oversight: USDC emphasizes compliance and operates under stringent U.S. regulatory frameworks. USDT, while offering greater operational flexibility, is more frequently subject to regulatory challenges worldwide.
As a result, USDC is generally favored by users who prioritize compliance, safety, and transparency, whereas USDT continues to be the preferred choice for those seeking deep liquidity and convenience in global trading.
As a stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC) is not designed as an appreciating investment asset, since its value is consistently maintained at approximately 1 USD. However, USDC nonetheless carries important investment value in several contexts:
- Capital Preservation: During periods of heightened volatility in cryptocurrency markets, investors frequently convert assets into USDC as a hedge against risk.
- DeFi Yield Opportunities: Through staking, lending, or liquidity provision, USDC can be deployed on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms to generate interest income.
- Cross-Border Transactions: USDC enables near-instant, low-cost global transfers, offering a practical alternative to traditional banking channels.
Accordingly, USDC is best viewed as a tool for capital management and stability, rather than a vehicle for speculative investment.
Although USDC itself is not an appreciating asset, it can provide additional yield through staking and lending mechanisms:
- Exchange-Based Products: Platforms such as MEXC allow users to stake USDC and earn up to 9.50% APR.
- DeFi Protocols: Protocols such as Aave enable users to deposit USDC to earn lending interest or liquidity rewards.
- Institutional Offerings: Certain fintech providers offer structured products based on USDC, designed to deliver stable returns with relatively low risk.
In this way, USDC functions not only as a medium of exchange and payment tool, but also as a low-risk income-generating asset within both centralized and decentralized financial ecosystems.
As Web3, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cross-border payment solutions continue to expand, the use cases for USD Coin (USDC) are expected to grow significantly. Positioned as a compliant, transparent, and regulator-supported stablecoin, USDC plays a pivotal role in the global shift toward digital finance. While USDT currently maintains a larger market share, USDC’s strong compliance framework and institutional backing suggest it is well placed to become a leading force in the stablecoin sector in the years ahead.
For a more in-depth understanding of USDCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on USDC with leverage. Explore USDCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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