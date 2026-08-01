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The live HandlPay price today is 0.002715 USD.HANDL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time HANDL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live HandlPay price today is 0.002715 USD.HANDL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time HANDL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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HANDL Price Info

What is HANDL

HANDL Whitepaper

HANDL Official Website

HANDL Tokenomics

HANDL Price Forecast

HANDL History

HANDL Buying Guide

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HandlPay Logo

HandlPay Price(HANDL)

1 HANDL to USD Live Price:

$0.0027149
$0.0027149$0.0027149
+2.01%1D
USD
HandlPay (HANDL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:41:20 (UTC+8)

HandlPay Market Statistics

HandlPay price today is $ 0.002715, up 2.01% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002715 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0025 - $ 0.0029435 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 533.74K
Circulating Supply-- HANDL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.72M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:41:20

HandlPay Price Today

The live HandlPay (HANDL) price today is $ 0.002715, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current HANDL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002715 per HANDL.

HandlPay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- HANDL. During the last 24 hours, HANDL traded between $ 0.0025 (low) and $ 0.0029435 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, HANDL moved +3.46% in the last hour and +33.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 533.74K.

HandlPay (HANDL) Market Information

--
----

$ 533.74K
$ 533.74K$ 533.74K

$ 2.72M
$ 2.72M$ 2.72M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of HandlPay is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 533.74K. The circulating supply of HANDL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.72M.

HandlPay Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0025
$ 0.0025$ 0.0025
24H Low
$ 0.0029435
$ 0.0029435$ 0.0029435
24H High

$ 0.0025
$ 0.0025$ 0.0025

$ 0.0029435
$ 0.0029435$ 0.0029435

--
----

--
----

+3.46%

+2.01%

+33.16%

+33.16%

Trade HandlPay (HANDL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live HANDL spot and futures markets, compare HandlPay trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HANDL/USDT
$0.0027149
$0.0027149$0.0027149
+2.02%
193.25M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for HandlPay: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is HandlPay (HANDL)

HandlPay enables freelancers, creatives, and other individuals to receive stablecoin payments directly to their social media usernames, WhatsApp numbers and email addresses, removing payment coordination while preserving bank-level transaction privacy.

HandlPay Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HandlPay, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official HandlPay Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About HandlPay (HANDL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:41:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about HandlPay

HANDLUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on HANDL with leverage. Explore HANDLUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HANDL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HANDL
HANDL
USD
USD

1 HANDL = 0.002715 USD