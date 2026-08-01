HandlPay Price Today

The live HandlPay (HANDL) price today is $ 0.002715, with a 2.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current HANDL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002715 per HANDL.

HandlPay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- HANDL. During the last 24 hours, HANDL traded between $ 0.0025 (low) and $ 0.0029435 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, HANDL moved +3.46% in the last hour and +33.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 533.74K.

HandlPay (HANDL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 533.74K$ 533.74K $ 533.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.72M$ 2.72M $ 2.72M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of HandlPay is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 533.74K. The circulating supply of HANDL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.72M.