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The live Chonketha Wet Beaver price today is 0.007211 USD.CHONKETHA market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CHONKETHA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Chonketha Wet Beaver price today is 0.007211 USD.CHONKETHA market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CHONKETHA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Chonketha Wet Beaver Logo

Chonketha Wet Beaver Price(CHONKETHA)

1 CHONKETHA to USD Live Price:

$0.007207
$0.007207$0.007207
-2.27%1D
USD
Chonketha Wet Beaver (CHONKETHA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:09:14 (UTC+8)

Chonketha Wet Beaver Market Statistics

Chonketha Wet Beaver price today is $ 0.007211, down 2.27% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.007211 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.006338 - $ 0.008603 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.48K
Circulating Supply-- CHONKETHA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 7.21M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:09:14

Chonketha Wet Beaver Price Today

The live Chonketha Wet Beaver (CHONKETHA) price today is $ 0.007211, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHONKETHA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007211 per CHONKETHA.

Chonketha Wet Beaver currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CHONKETHA. During the last 24 hours, CHONKETHA traded between $ 0.006338 (low) and $ 0.008603 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CHONKETHA moved -1.80% in the last hour and -15.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.48K.

Chonketha Wet Beaver (CHONKETHA) Market Information

--
----

$ 59.48K
$ 59.48K$ 59.48K

$ 7.21M
$ 7.21M$ 7.21M

--
----

999,900,000
999,900,000 999,900,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Chonketha Wet Beaver is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.48K. The circulating supply of CHONKETHA is --, with a total supply of 999900000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.21M.

Chonketha Wet Beaver Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.006338
$ 0.006338$ 0.006338
24H Low
$ 0.008603
$ 0.008603$ 0.008603
24H High

$ 0.006338
$ 0.006338$ 0.006338

$ 0.008603
$ 0.008603$ 0.008603

--
----

--
----

-1.80%

-2.27%

-15.20%

-15.20%

Trade Chonketha Wet Beaver (CHONKETHA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CHONKETHA spot and futures markets, compare Chonketha Wet Beaver trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CHONKETHA/USD1
$0.007211
$0.007211$0.007211
-2.56%
7.14M (USDT)
CHONKETHA/USDT
$0.007211
$0.007211$0.007211
-2.11%
8.11M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Chonketha Wet Beaver: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Chonketha Wet Beaver (CHONKETHA)

CHONKETHA is a meme coin.

Chonketha Wet Beaver Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chonketha Wet Beaver, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Chonketha Wet Beaver Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Chonketha Wet Beaver (CHONKETHA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:09:14 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Chonketha Wet Beaver

CHONKETHAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CHONKETHA with leverage. Explore CHONKETHAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CHONKETHA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CHONKETHA
CHONKETHA
USD
USD

1 CHONKETHA = 0.007211 USD