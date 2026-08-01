Chonketha Wet Beaver Price Today

The live Chonketha Wet Beaver (CHONKETHA) price today is $ 0.007211, with a 2.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHONKETHA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007211 per CHONKETHA.

Chonketha Wet Beaver currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CHONKETHA. During the last 24 hours, CHONKETHA traded between $ 0.006338 (low) and $ 0.008603 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CHONKETHA moved -1.80% in the last hour and -15.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.48K.

Chonketha Wet Beaver (CHONKETHA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 59.48K$ 59.48K $ 59.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.21M$ 7.21M $ 7.21M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 999,900,000 999,900,000 999,900,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Chonketha Wet Beaver is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.48K. The circulating supply of CHONKETHA is --, with a total supply of 999900000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.21M.