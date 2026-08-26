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The live SNX price today is 0.2296 USD.SNX market cap is 79,100,927.4313933822 USD. Track real-time SNX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SNX price today is 0.2296 USD.SNX market cap is 79,100,927.4313933822 USD. Track real-time SNX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SNX Price Info

What is SNX

SNX Whitepaper

SNX Official Website

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SNX Price Forecast

SNX History

SNX Buying Guide

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SNX Price(SNX)

1 SNX to USD Live Price:

$0.2295
$0.2295$0.2295
-0.52%1D
USD
SNX (SNX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:57:35 (UTC+8)

SNX Market Statistics

SNX price today is $ 0.2296, down 0.52% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2296 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.224 - $ 0.2367 USD
Market Capitalization$ 79.10M USD (rank #199)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 174.64K
Circulating Supply344.52M SNX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (101.36%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 78.04M USD
All-Time High$ 28.77103007 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:57:35

SNX Price Today

The live SNX (SNX) price today is $ 0.2296, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2296 per SNX.

SNX currently ranks #199 by market capitalization at $ 79.10M, with a circulating supply of 344.52M SNX. During the last 24 hours, SNX traded between $ 0.224 (low) and $ 0.2367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.77103007, while the all-time low was $ 0.0325776275658.

In short-term performance, SNX moved +1.05% in the last hour and +19.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 174.64K.

SNX (SNX) Market Information

No.199

$ 79.10M
$ 79.10M$ 79.10M

$ 174.64K
$ 174.64K$ 174.64K

$ 78.04M
$ 78.04M$ 78.04M

344.52M
344.52M 344.52M

339,889,850.089
339,889,850.089 339,889,850.089

344,939,867.55566317
344,939,867.55566317 344,939,867.55566317

101.36%

0.01%

$ 0.9
$ 0.9$ 0.9

ETH

The current Market Cap of SNX is $ 79.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 174.64K. The circulating supply of SNX is 344.52M, with a total supply of 344939867.55566317. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.04M.

SNX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.224
$ 0.224$ 0.224
24H Low
$ 0.2367
$ 0.2367$ 0.2367
24H High

$ 0.224
$ 0.224$ 0.224

$ 0.2367
$ 0.2367$ 0.2367

$ 28.77103007
$ 28.77103007$ 28.77103007

$ 0.0325776275658
$ 0.0325776275658$ 0.0325776275658

+1.05%

-0.52%

+19.89%

+19.89%

About SNX

Synthetix Network Token (SNX) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables the creation of on-chain synthetic assets that track the value of real-world assets. These synthetic assets, known as Synths, mirror the price of an underlying asset, allowing users to gain exposure to a wide range of assets including cryptocurrencies, commodities, and fiat currencies without actually holding the asset itself. SNX is the native utility token of the Synthetix platform, used as collateral to mint Synths and to participate in the platform's governance. The Synthetix protocol is designed to broaden the scope of financial derivatives in the crypto space, and its ecosystem plays a significant role in the broader DeFi landscape.

Trade SNX (SNX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SNX spot and futures markets, compare SNX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SNX/USDT
$0.2293
$0.2293$0.2293
-0.55%
755.12K (USDT)
SNX/USDC
$0.2293
$0.2293$0.2293
-0.64%
234.95K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SNX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SNX (SNX)

Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. The protocol is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and offers users access to highly liquid synthetic assets (synths). Synths track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring one to directly hold the asset.

Whitepaper

SNX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SNX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SNX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SNX (SNX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:57:35 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SNX

SNXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SNX with leverage. Explore SNXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SNX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SNX
SNX
USD
USD

1 SNX = 0.2296 USD