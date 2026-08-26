SNX Price Today

The live SNX (SNX) price today is $ 0.2296, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2296 per SNX.

SNX currently ranks #199 by market capitalization at $ 79.10M, with a circulating supply of 344.52M SNX. During the last 24 hours, SNX traded between $ 0.224 (low) and $ 0.2367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.77103007, while the all-time low was $ 0.0325776275658.

In short-term performance, SNX moved +1.05% in the last hour and +19.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 174.64K.

SNX (SNX) Market Information

Rank No.199 Market Cap $ 79.10M$ 79.10M $ 79.10M Volume (24H) $ 174.64K$ 174.64K $ 174.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.04M$ 78.04M $ 78.04M Circulation Supply 344.52M 344.52M 344.52M Max Supply 339,889,850.089 339,889,850.089 339,889,850.089 Total Supply 344,939,867.55566317 344,939,867.55566317 344,939,867.55566317 Circulation Rate 101.36% Market Share 0.01% Issue Price $ 0.9$ 0.9 $ 0.9 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of SNX is $ 79.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 174.64K. The circulating supply of SNX is 344.52M, with a total supply of 344939867.55566317. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.04M.