SNX Price(SNX)
SNX price today is $ 0.2296, down 0.52% in the last 24 hours.
The live SNX (SNX) price today is $ 0.2296, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2296 per SNX.
SNX currently ranks #199 by market capitalization at $ 79.10M, with a circulating supply of 344.52M SNX. During the last 24 hours, SNX traded between $ 0.224 (low) and $ 0.2367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.77103007, while the all-time low was $ 0.0325776275658.
In short-term performance, SNX moved +1.05% in the last hour and +19.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 174.64K.
No.199
101.36%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of SNX is $ 79.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 174.64K. The circulating supply of SNX is 344.52M, with a total supply of 344939867.55566317. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.04M.
+1.05%
-0.52%
+19.89%
+19.89%
Synthetix Network Token (SNX) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables the creation of on-chain synthetic assets that track the value of real-world assets. These synthetic assets, known as Synths, mirror the price of an underlying asset, allowing users to gain exposure to a wide range of assets including cryptocurrencies, commodities, and fiat currencies without actually holding the asset itself. SNX is the native utility token of the Synthetix platform, used as collateral to mint Synths and to participate in the platform's governance. The Synthetix protocol is designed to broaden the scope of financial derivatives in the crypto space, and its ecosystem plays a significant role in the broader DeFi landscape.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SNX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. The protocol is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and offers users access to highly liquid synthetic assets (synths). Synths track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring one to directly hold the asset.
For a more in-depth understanding of SNX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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