Symbol Price Today

The live Symbol (XYM) price today is $ 0.003246, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current XYM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003246 per XYM.

Symbol currently ranks #704 by market capitalization at $ 21.17M, with a circulating supply of 6.52B XYM. During the last 24 hours, XYM traded between $ 0.00311 (low) and $ 0.003419 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.77148755, while the all-time low was $ 0.00230660590984701.

In short-term performance, XYM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +22.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.05K.

Symbol (XYM) Market Information

Rank No.704 Market Cap $ 21.17M$ 21.17M $ 21.17M Volume (24H) $ 56.05K$ 56.05K $ 56.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.21M$ 29.21M $ 29.21M Circulation Supply 6.52B 6.52B 6.52B Max Supply 8,999,999,999 8,999,999,999 8,999,999,999 Total Supply 8,538,643,277.649482 8,538,643,277.649482 8,538,643,277.649482 Circulation Rate 72.46% Public Blockchain XYM

The current Market Cap of Symbol is $ 21.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.05K. The circulating supply of XYM is 6.52B, with a total supply of 8538643277.649482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.21M.