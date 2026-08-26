Symbol Price(XYM)
Symbol price today is $ 0.003246, up 0.06% in the last 24 hours.
The live Symbol (XYM) price today is $ 0.003246, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current XYM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003246 per XYM.
Symbol currently ranks #704 by market capitalization at $ 21.17M, with a circulating supply of 6.52B XYM. During the last 24 hours, XYM traded between $ 0.00311 (low) and $ 0.003419 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.77148755, while the all-time low was $ 0.00230660590984701.
In short-term performance, XYM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +22.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.05K.
No.704
72.46%
XYM
The current Market Cap of Symbol is $ 21.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.05K. The circulating supply of XYM is 6.52B, with a total supply of 8538643277.649482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.21M.
0.00%
+0.06%
+22.90%
+22.90%
Symbol (XYM) is the native currency of the Symbol blockchain from NEM, a platform designed to facilitate institutional-grade applications. As a utility token, XYM is used to pay for transaction fees and is involved in the platform's consensus mechanism, incentivizing node participation and ensuring network security. Symbol's blockchain is built with a hybrid (public and private) architecture and a unique tiered structure, enabling businesses to develop advanced applications with enhanced efficiency and security. It is widely used for asset tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi), and supply chain management, among other use cases. The issuance of XYM was initiated with a pre-determined supply, and its distribution is governed by inflationary mechanics.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Symbol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Symbol is a blockchain platform launched in March of 2021. It’s the spiritual successor to NEM, featuring a new consensus algorithm called proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Its client, Catapult, is written in C++.
For a more in-depth understanding of Symbol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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