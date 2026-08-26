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The live Symbol price today is 0.003246 USD.XYM market cap is 21,169,512.23359156845 USD. Track real-time XYM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Symbol price today is 0.003246 USD.XYM market cap is 21,169,512.23359156845 USD. Track real-time XYM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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XYM Price Info

What is XYM

XYM Whitepaper

XYM Official Website

XYM Tokenomics

XYM Price Forecast

XYM History

XYM Buying Guide

XYM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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Symbol Price(XYM)

1 XYM to USD Live Price:

$0.003246
$0.003246$0.003246
+0.06%1D
USD
Symbol (XYM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:29:19 (UTC+8)

Symbol Market Statistics

Symbol price today is $ 0.003246, up 0.06% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.003246 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00311 - $ 0.003419 USD
Market Capitalization$ 21.17M USD (rank #704)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.05K
Circulating Supply6.52B XYM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (72.46%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 29.21M USD
All-Time High$ 0.77148755 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:29:19

Symbol Price Today

The live Symbol (XYM) price today is $ 0.003246, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current XYM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003246 per XYM.

Symbol currently ranks #704 by market capitalization at $ 21.17M, with a circulating supply of 6.52B XYM. During the last 24 hours, XYM traded between $ 0.00311 (low) and $ 0.003419 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.77148755, while the all-time low was $ 0.00230660590984701.

In short-term performance, XYM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +22.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.05K.

Symbol (XYM) Market Information

No.704

$ 21.17M
$ 21.17M$ 21.17M

$ 56.05K
$ 56.05K$ 56.05K

$ 29.21M
$ 29.21M$ 29.21M

6.52B
6.52B 6.52B

8,999,999,999
8,999,999,999 8,999,999,999

8,538,643,277.649482
8,538,643,277.649482 8,538,643,277.649482

72.46%

XYM

The current Market Cap of Symbol is $ 21.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.05K. The circulating supply of XYM is 6.52B, with a total supply of 8538643277.649482. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.21M.

Symbol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00311
$ 0.00311$ 0.00311
24H Low
$ 0.003419
$ 0.003419$ 0.003419
24H High

$ 0.00311
$ 0.00311$ 0.00311

$ 0.003419
$ 0.003419$ 0.003419

$ 0.77148755
$ 0.77148755$ 0.77148755

$ 0.00230660590984701
$ 0.00230660590984701$ 0.00230660590984701

0.00%

+0.06%

+22.90%

+22.90%

About Symbol

Symbol (XYM) is the native currency of the Symbol blockchain from NEM, a platform designed to facilitate institutional-grade applications. As a utility token, XYM is used to pay for transaction fees and is involved in the platform's consensus mechanism, incentivizing node participation and ensuring network security. Symbol's blockchain is built with a hybrid (public and private) architecture and a unique tiered structure, enabling businesses to develop advanced applications with enhanced efficiency and security. It is widely used for asset tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi), and supply chain management, among other use cases. The issuance of XYM was initiated with a pre-determined supply, and its distribution is governed by inflationary mechanics.

Trade Symbol (XYM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XYM spot and futures markets, compare Symbol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XYM/USDT
$0.003246
$0.003246$0.003246
-0.09%
17.28M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Symbol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Symbol (XYM)

Symbol is a blockchain platform launched in March of 2021. It’s the spiritual successor to NEM, featuring a new consensus algorithm called proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Its client, Catapult, is written in C++.

Symbol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Symbol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Symbol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Symbol (XYM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:29:19 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Symbol

XYMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XYM with leverage. Explore XYMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XYM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XYM
XYM
USD
USD

1 XYM = 0.003246 USD