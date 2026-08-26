NEAR Price(NEAR)
NEAR price today is $ 1.8542, down 3.24% in the last 24 hours.
The live NEAR (NEAR) price today is $ 1.8542, with a 3.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 1.8542 per NEAR.
NEAR currently ranks #29 by market capitalization at $ 2.41B, with a circulating supply of 1.30B NEAR. During the last 24 hours, NEAR traded between $ 1.8477 (low) and $ 2.0081 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.41834471901754, while the all-time low was $ 0.52596364.
In short-term performance, NEAR moved -0.96% in the last hour and +15.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.37M.
No.29
0.13%
NEAR
The current Market Cap of NEAR is $ 2.41B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.37M. The circulating supply of NEAR is 1.30B, with a total supply of 1298227976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.41B.
-0.96%
-3.23%
+15.91%
+15.91%
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps usable on the web. The network runs on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and uses sharding to offer scalability, aiming to facilitate the creation and execution of smart contracts in a user-friendly manner. NEAR's primary role is to allow developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) that are secure and scalable. The platform's native utility token, NEAR, is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the ecosystem. The protocol's design emphasizes usability and simplicity, with a focus on reducing the technical barriers associated with blockchain technology, thereby aiming to foster a more accessible and inclusive decentralized internet.
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NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.
For a more in-depth understanding of NEAR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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