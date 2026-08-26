NEAR Price Today

The live NEAR (NEAR) price today is $ 1.8542, with a 3.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 1.8542 per NEAR.

NEAR currently ranks #29 by market capitalization at $ 2.41B, with a circulating supply of 1.30B NEAR. During the last 24 hours, NEAR traded between $ 1.8477 (low) and $ 2.0081 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.41834471901754, while the all-time low was $ 0.52596364.

In short-term performance, NEAR moved -0.96% in the last hour and +15.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.37M.

NEAR (NEAR) Market Information

Rank No.29 Market Cap $ 2.41B$ 2.41B $ 2.41B Volume (24H) $ 1.37M$ 1.37M $ 1.37M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.41B$ 2.41B $ 2.41B Circulation Supply 1.30B 1.30B 1.30B Total Supply 1,298,227,976 1,298,227,976 1,298,227,976 Market Share 0.13% Public Blockchain NEAR

The current Market Cap of NEAR is $ 2.41B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.37M. The circulating supply of NEAR is 1.30B, with a total supply of 1298227976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.41B.