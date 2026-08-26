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The live NEAR price today is 1.8542 USD.NEAR market cap is 2,407,174,313.0992 USD. Track real-time NEAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live NEAR price today is 1.8542 USD.NEAR market cap is 2,407,174,313.0992 USD. Track real-time NEAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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NEAR Price Info

What is NEAR

NEAR Whitepaper

NEAR Official Website

NEAR Tokenomics

NEAR Price Forecast

NEAR History

NEAR Buying Guide

NEAR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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NEAR Price(NEAR)

1 NEAR to USD Live Price:

$1.8542
$1.8542$1.8542
-3.24%1D
USD
NEAR (NEAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:07:29 (UTC+8)

NEAR Market Statistics

NEAR price today is $ 1.8542, down 3.24% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.8542 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.8477 - $ 2.0081 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.41B USD (rank #29)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.37M
Circulating Supply1.30B NEAR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.41B USD
All-Time High$ 20.41834471901754 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:07:29

NEAR Price Today

The live NEAR (NEAR) price today is $ 1.8542, with a 3.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEAR to USD conversion rate is $ 1.8542 per NEAR.

NEAR currently ranks #29 by market capitalization at $ 2.41B, with a circulating supply of 1.30B NEAR. During the last 24 hours, NEAR traded between $ 1.8477 (low) and $ 2.0081 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 20.41834471901754, while the all-time low was $ 0.52596364.

In short-term performance, NEAR moved -0.96% in the last hour and +15.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.37M.

NEAR (NEAR) Market Information

No.29

$ 2.41B
$ 2.41B$ 2.41B

$ 1.37M
$ 1.37M$ 1.37M

$ 2.41B
$ 2.41B$ 2.41B

1.30B
1.30B 1.30B

1,298,227,976
1,298,227,976 1,298,227,976

0.13%

NEAR

The current Market Cap of NEAR is $ 2.41B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.37M. The circulating supply of NEAR is 1.30B, with a total supply of 1298227976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.41B.

NEAR Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.8477
$ 1.8477$ 1.8477
24H Low
$ 2.0081
$ 2.0081$ 2.0081
24H High

$ 1.8477
$ 1.8477$ 1.8477

$ 2.0081
$ 2.0081$ 2.0081

$ 20.41834471901754
$ 20.41834471901754$ 20.41834471901754

$ 0.52596364
$ 0.52596364$ 0.52596364

-0.96%

-3.23%

+15.91%

+15.91%

About NEAR

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps usable on the web. The network runs on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and uses sharding to offer scalability, aiming to facilitate the creation and execution of smart contracts in a user-friendly manner. NEAR's primary role is to allow developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) that are secure and scalable. The platform's native utility token, NEAR, is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the ecosystem. The protocol's design emphasizes usability and simplicity, with a focus on reducing the technical barriers associated with blockchain technology, thereby aiming to foster a more accessible and inclusive decentralized internet.

Trade NEAR (NEAR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NEAR spot and futures markets, compare NEAR trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NEAR/USDT
$1.8542
$1.8542$1.8542
-3.10%
707.68K (USDT)
NEAR/USDC
$1.8546
$1.8546$1.8546
-2.98%
17.11K (USDT)
NEAR/USD1
$1.8559
$1.8559$1.8559
-3.03%
28.87K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for NEAR: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is NEAR (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol is the blockchain for AI. A high-performance, AI-native platform built to power the next generation of decentralized applications and intelligent agents. It provides the infrastructure AI needs to transact, operate, and interact across Web2 and Web3. NEAR combines three core elements: User-Owned AI, which ensures agents act in users’ best interests; Intents and Chain Abstraction, which eliminate blockchain complexity for seamless, goal-driven transactions across chains; and a sharded blockchain architecture that delivers the scalability, speed, and low-cost execution needed for real-world AI and Web3 use. This integrated stack makes NEAR the foundation for building secure, user-owned, AI-native applications at internet scale.

Whitepaper

NEAR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEAR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NEAR Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About NEAR (NEAR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:07:29 (UTC+8)

Explore More about NEAR

NEARUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NEAR with leverage. Explore NEARUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NEAR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NEAR
NEAR
USD
USD

1 NEAR = 1.8542 USD