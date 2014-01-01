DASH Price Today

The live DASH (DASH) price today is $ 40.03, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current DASH to USD conversion rate is $ 40.03 per DASH.

DASH currently ranks #84 by market capitalization at $ 509.64M, with a circulating supply of 12.73M DASH. During the last 24 hours, DASH traded between $ 39.5 (low) and $ 43.95 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,642.219970703125, while the all-time low was $ 0.21389900147914886.

In short-term performance, DASH moved +0.83% in the last hour and +33.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.33M.

DASH (DASH) Market Information

Rank No.84 Market Cap $ 509.64M$ 509.64M $ 509.64M Volume (24H) $ 1.33M$ 1.33M $ 1.33M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 756.57M$ 756.57M $ 756.57M Circulation Supply 12.73M 12.73M 12.73M Max Supply 18,900,000 18,900,000 18,900,000 Total Supply 12,731,523.47933606 12,731,523.47933606 12,731,523.47933606 Circulation Rate 67.36% Market Share 0.02% Issue Date 2014-01-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.2138$ 0.2138 $ 0.2138 Public Blockchain DASH

The current Market Cap of DASH is $ 509.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.33M. The circulating supply of DASH is 12.73M, with a total supply of 12731523.47933606. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 756.57M.