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The live DASH price today is 40.03 USD.DASH market cap is 509,642,884.8778224818 USD. Track real-time DASH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live DASH price today is 40.03 USD.DASH market cap is 509,642,884.8778224818 USD. Track real-time DASH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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DASH Price Info

What is DASH

DASH Whitepaper

DASH Official Website

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DASH Price(DASH)

1 DASH to USD Live Price:

$40.01
$40.01$40.01
-0.98%1D
USD
DASH (DASH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:35:48 (UTC+8)

DASH Market Statistics

DASH price today is $ 40.03, down 0.98% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 40.03 USD
24-Hour Range$ 39.5 - $ 43.95 USD
Market Capitalization$ 509.64M USD (rank #84)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.33M
Circulating Supply12.73M DASH of 100,000,000,000 max supply (67.36%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 756.57M USD
All-Time High$ 1,642.219970703125 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:35:48

DASH Price Today

The live DASH (DASH) price today is $ 40.03, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current DASH to USD conversion rate is $ 40.03 per DASH.

DASH currently ranks #84 by market capitalization at $ 509.64M, with a circulating supply of 12.73M DASH. During the last 24 hours, DASH traded between $ 39.5 (low) and $ 43.95 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,642.219970703125, while the all-time low was $ 0.21389900147914886.

In short-term performance, DASH moved +0.83% in the last hour and +33.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.33M.

DASH (DASH) Market Information

No.84

$ 509.64M
$ 509.64M$ 509.64M

$ 1.33M
$ 1.33M$ 1.33M

$ 756.57M
$ 756.57M$ 756.57M

12.73M
12.73M 12.73M

18,900,000
18,900,000 18,900,000

12,731,523.47933606
12,731,523.47933606 12,731,523.47933606

67.36%

0.02%

2014-01-01 00:00:00

$ 0.2138
$ 0.2138$ 0.2138

DASH

The current Market Cap of DASH is $ 509.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.33M. The circulating supply of DASH is 12.73M, with a total supply of 12731523.47933606. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 756.57M.

DASH Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 39.5
$ 39.5$ 39.5
24H Low
$ 43.95
$ 43.95$ 43.95
24H High

$ 39.5
$ 39.5$ 39.5

$ 43.95
$ 43.95$ 43.95

$ 1,642.219970703125
$ 1,642.219970703125$ 1,642.219970703125

$ 0.21389900147914886
$ 0.21389900147914886$ 0.21389900147914886

+0.83%

-0.98%

+33.65%

+33.65%

About DASH

Dash (DASH) is a digital currency that was developed to offer improved privacy and speed in transactions compared to other cryptocurrencies. It was originally launched as XCoin in 2014, before being rebranded as Darkcoin, and finally Dash, an amalgamation of 'Digital Cash'. Dash operates on a blockchain network with a two-tier architecture, utilizing both miners and masternodes to validate and secure transactions. Its unique InstantSend and PrivateSend features offer near-instant and anonymous transactions respectively. Dash's primary use case is as a medium of exchange in digital transactions, with a particular focus on speed and privacy. Its supply model is inflationary, with a cap of 18.9 million coins, and new coins are issued as rewards for mining and maintaining masternodes.

Trade DASH (DASH) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DASH spot and futures markets, compare DASH trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DASH/USDT
$40.03
$40.03$40.03
-0.89%
31.73K (USDT)
DASH/USDC
$39.97
$39.97$39.97
-0.99%
1.45K (USDT)
DASH/BTC
$0.0005052
$0.0005052$0.0005052
-0.51%
496.62 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DASH: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is DASH (DASH)

Dash (DASH) is a privacy-centric digital currency with instant transactions. It is based on the Bitcoin software, but it has a two-tier network that improves it. Dash allows you to remain anonymous while you make transactions, similar to cash.

Whitepaper

DASH Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DASH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DASH Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About DASH (DASH)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:35:48 (UTC+8)

Explore More about DASH

DASHUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DASH with leverage. Explore DASHUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DASH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DASH
DASH
USD
USD

1 DASH = 40.03 USD