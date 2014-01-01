DASH Price(DASH)
DASH price today is $ 40.03, down 0.98% in the last 24 hours.
The live DASH (DASH) price today is $ 40.03, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current DASH to USD conversion rate is $ 40.03 per DASH.
DASH currently ranks #84 by market capitalization at $ 509.64M, with a circulating supply of 12.73M DASH. During the last 24 hours, DASH traded between $ 39.5 (low) and $ 43.95 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,642.219970703125, while the all-time low was $ 0.21389900147914886.
In short-term performance, DASH moved +0.83% in the last hour and +33.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.33M.
No.84
67.36%
0.02%
2014-01-01 00:00:00
DASH
The current Market Cap of DASH is $ 509.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.33M. The circulating supply of DASH is 12.73M, with a total supply of 12731523.47933606. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 756.57M.
+0.83%
-0.98%
+33.65%
+33.65%
Dash (DASH) is a digital currency that was developed to offer improved privacy and speed in transactions compared to other cryptocurrencies. It was originally launched as XCoin in 2014, before being rebranded as Darkcoin, and finally Dash, an amalgamation of 'Digital Cash'. Dash operates on a blockchain network with a two-tier architecture, utilizing both miners and masternodes to validate and secure transactions. Its unique InstantSend and PrivateSend features offer near-instant and anonymous transactions respectively. Dash's primary use case is as a medium of exchange in digital transactions, with a particular focus on speed and privacy. Its supply model is inflationary, with a cap of 18.9 million coins, and new coins are issued as rewards for mining and maintaining masternodes.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DASH: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Dash (DASH) is a privacy-centric digital currency with instant transactions. It is based on the Bitcoin software, but it has a two-tier network that improves it. Dash allows you to remain anonymous while you make transactions, similar to cash.
For a more in-depth understanding of DASH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on DASH with leverage. Explore DASHUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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