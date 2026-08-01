COTI Price Today

The live COTI (COTI) price today is $ 0.012214, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current COTI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.012214 per COTI.

COTI currently ranks #597 by market capitalization at $ 35.17M, with a circulating supply of 2.88B COTI. During the last 24 hours, COTI traded between $ 0.012157 (low) and $ 0.012985 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.68256948168324379, while the all-time low was $ 0.00622556408704.

In short-term performance, COTI moved -2.00% in the last hour and +24.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 127.35K.

COTI (COTI) Market Information

Rank No.597 Market Cap $ 35.17M$ 35.17M $ 35.17M Volume (24H) $ 127.35K$ 127.35K $ 127.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.97M$ 59.97M $ 59.97M Circulation Supply 2.88B 2.88B 2.88B Max Supply 4,910,000,000 4,910,000,000 4,910,000,000 Total Supply 2,879,188,189.617188 2,879,188,189.617188 2,879,188,189.617188 Circulation Rate 58.63% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of COTI is $ 35.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 127.35K. The circulating supply of COTI is 2.88B, with a total supply of 2879188189.617188. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.97M.