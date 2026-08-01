COTI Price(COTI)
COTI price today is $ 0.012214, down 1.12% in the last 24 hours.
The live COTI (COTI) price today is $ 0.012214, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current COTI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.012214 per COTI.
COTI currently ranks #597 by market capitalization at $ 35.17M, with a circulating supply of 2.88B COTI. During the last 24 hours, COTI traded between $ 0.012157 (low) and $ 0.012985 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.68256948168324379, while the all-time low was $ 0.00622556408704.
In short-term performance, COTI moved -2.00% in the last hour and +24.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 127.35K.
No.597
58.63%
ETH
The current Market Cap of COTI is $ 35.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 127.35K. The circulating supply of COTI is 2.88B, with a total supply of 2879188189.617188. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.97M.
-2.00%
-1.11%
+24.37%
+24.37%
COTI (Currency of the Internet) is a blockchain protocol that aims to enable organizations to build their own payment solutions and digitize any currency to save time and money. It uses a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) data structure, which allows for scalability, low transaction costs, and fast confirmation times. COTI's native currency, COTI coin, is used for transaction fees and staking within its network. The platform also includes a Trustchain consensus algorithm, which assigns trust scores to transactions and participants, and prioritizes them accordingly. This makes COTI a comprehensive solution for any business looking to build a robust digital payment system.
Explore live COTI spot and futures markets, compare COTI trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for COTI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
COTI is a fast, lightweight privacy layer for Web3, utilizing the advanced cryptographic protocol Garbled Circuits. COTI aims to offer the most sophisticated and compliant solution for data protection on public blockchains and seeks to enable new use cases, including confidential transactions, Artificial Intelligence, DeFi, decentralized identification, and more.
For a more in-depth understanding of COTI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on COTI with leverage. Explore COTIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.