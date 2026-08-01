Kite AI Price Today

The live Kite AI (KITE) price today is $ 0.1117, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1117 per KITE.

Kite AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- KITE. During the last 24 hours, KITE traded between $ 0.11029 (low) and $ 0.11834 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KITE moved -1.29% in the last hour and +21.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.46K.

Kite AI (KITE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 60.46K$ 60.46K $ 60.46K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.12B$ 1.12B $ 1.12B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Kite AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.46K. The circulating supply of KITE is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12B.