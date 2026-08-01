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The live Kite AI price today is 0.1117 USD.KITE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time KITE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kite AI price today is 0.1117 USD.KITE market cap is -- USD. Track real-time KITE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Kite AI Price(KITE)

1 KITE to USD Live Price:

$0.1117
$0.1117$0.1117
-0.98%1D
USD
Kite AI (KITE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:19:42 (UTC+8)

Kite AI Market Statistics

Kite AI price today is $ 0.1117, down 0.98% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1117 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.11029 - $ 0.11834 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.46K
Circulating Supply-- KITE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.12B USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:19:42

Kite AI Price Today

The live Kite AI (KITE) price today is $ 0.1117, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1117 per KITE.

Kite AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- KITE. During the last 24 hours, KITE traded between $ 0.11029 (low) and $ 0.11834 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KITE moved -1.29% in the last hour and +21.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.46K.

Kite AI (KITE) Market Information

--
----

$ 60.46K
$ 60.46K$ 60.46K

$ 1.12B
$ 1.12B$ 1.12B

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Kite AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.46K. The circulating supply of KITE is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12B.

Kite AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.11029
$ 0.11029$ 0.11029
24H Low
$ 0.11834
$ 0.11834$ 0.11834
24H High

$ 0.11029
$ 0.11029$ 0.11029

$ 0.11834
$ 0.11834$ 0.11834

--
----

--
----

-1.29%

-0.98%

+21.63%

+21.63%

Trade Kite AI (KITE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KITE spot and futures markets, compare Kite AI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KITE/USDT
$0.11176
$0.11176$0.11176
-0.83%
529.61K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kite AI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kite AI (KITE)

Kite AI is building the base layer for the agentic internet: an open, decentralized infrastructure where autonomous agents can operate with interoperability and verifiability. By leveraging a network design that incentivizes both the provision and consumption of agentic services, Kite provides unified identity, payment, and governance rails that allow agents to authenticate, transact, and coordinate securely without intermediaries.

Kite AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kite AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kite AI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Kite AI (KITE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:19:42 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Kite AI

KITEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KITE with leverage. Explore KITEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KITE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KITE
KITE
USD
USD

1 KITE = 0.1117 USD