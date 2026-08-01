Forta Price Today

The live Forta (FORT) price today is $ 0.01431, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01431 per FORT.

Forta currently ranks #1041 by market capitalization at $ 9.09M, with a circulating supply of 634.92M FORT. During the last 24 hours, FORT traded between $ 0.0142 (low) and $ 0.0149 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.2053315560346853, while the all-time low was $ 0.0111750859791432.

In short-term performance, FORT moved -0.91% in the last hour and +14.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.07K.

Forta (FORT) Market Information

Rank No.1041 Market Cap $ 9.09M$ 9.09M $ 9.09M Volume (24H) $ 53.07K$ 53.07K $ 53.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.31M$ 14.31M $ 14.31M Circulation Supply 634.92M 634.92M 634.92M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 63.49% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Forta is $ 9.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.07K. The circulating supply of FORT is 634.92M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.31M.