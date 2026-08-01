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The live Forta price today is 0.01431 USD.FORT market cap is 9,085,770.79704 USD. Track real-time FORT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Forta price today is 0.01431 USD.FORT market cap is 9,085,770.79704 USD. Track real-time FORT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is FORT

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FORT Official Website

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FORT Price Forecast

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Forta Price(FORT)

1 FORT to USD Live Price:

$0.01434
$0.01434$0.01434
+0.20%1D
USD
Forta (FORT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:15:58 (UTC+8)

Forta Market Statistics

Forta price today is $ 0.01431, up 0.20% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01431 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0142 - $ 0.0149 USD
Market Capitalization$ 9.09M USD (rank #1041)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.07K
Circulating Supply634.92M FORT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (63.49%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 14.31M USD
All-Time High$ 1.2053315560346853 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:15:58

Forta Price Today

The live Forta (FORT) price today is $ 0.01431, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01431 per FORT.

Forta currently ranks #1041 by market capitalization at $ 9.09M, with a circulating supply of 634.92M FORT. During the last 24 hours, FORT traded between $ 0.0142 (low) and $ 0.0149 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.2053315560346853, while the all-time low was $ 0.0111750859791432.

In short-term performance, FORT moved -0.91% in the last hour and +14.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.07K.

Forta (FORT) Market Information

No.1041

$ 9.09M
$ 9.09M$ 9.09M

$ 53.07K
$ 53.07K$ 53.07K

$ 14.31M
$ 14.31M$ 14.31M

634.92M
634.92M 634.92M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

63.49%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Forta is $ 9.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.07K. The circulating supply of FORT is 634.92M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.31M.

Forta Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0142
$ 0.0142$ 0.0142
24H Low
$ 0.0149
$ 0.0149$ 0.0149
24H High

$ 0.0142
$ 0.0142$ 0.0142

$ 0.0149
$ 0.0149$ 0.0149

$ 1.2053315560346853
$ 1.2053315560346853$ 1.2053315560346853

$ 0.0111750859791432
$ 0.0111750859791432$ 0.0111750859791432

-0.91%

+0.20%

+14.57%

+14.57%

About Forta

FORT (Fortress) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that facilitates the lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies. The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain and uses smart contracts to automate the lending and borrowing process, allowing users to earn interest on their crypto assets or take out loans against their holdings. FORT's native token, FORT, is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals and changes to the platform. The supply of FORT tokens is determined by the platform's users, with new tokens being minted as loans are repaid. This unique issuance model aims to create a balanced and sustainable ecosystem.

Trade Forta (FORT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FORT spot and futures markets, compare Forta trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FORT/USDT
$0.01431
$0.01431$0.01431
-0.13%
3.68M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Forta: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Forta (FORT)

Forta is a decentralized monitoring network to detect threats and anomalies on DeFi, NFT, governance, bridges and other Web3 systems in real-time.

Forta Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Forta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Forta Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Forta (FORT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:15:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Forta

FORTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FORT with leverage. Explore FORTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FORT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FORT
FORT
USD
USD

1 FORT = 0.01431 USD