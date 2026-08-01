Limitless Price Today

The live Limitless (LMTS) price today is $ 0.08376, with a 6.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LMTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08376 per LMTS.

Limitless currently ranks #918 by market capitalization at $ 11.02M, with a circulating supply of 131.60M LMTS. During the last 24 hours, LMTS traded between $ 0.07737 (low) and $ 0.0999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.71751468963206122, while the all-time low was $ 0.04780943450574103.

In short-term performance, LMTS moved -1.00% in the last hour and +36.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.80K.

Limitless (LMTS) Market Information

Rank No.918 Market Cap $ 11.02M$ 11.02M $ 11.02M Volume (24H) $ 62.80K$ 62.80K $ 62.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 83.76M$ 83.76M $ 83.76M Circulation Supply 131.60M 131.60M 131.60M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 13.15% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Limitless is $ 11.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.80K. The circulating supply of LMTS is 131.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.76M.