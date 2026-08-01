Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Limitless price today is 0.08376 USD.LMTS market cap is 11,022,705.4368 USD. Track real-time LMTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Limitless price today is 0.08376 USD.LMTS market cap is 11,022,705.4368 USD. Track real-time LMTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About LMTS

LMTS Price Info

What is LMTS

LMTS Whitepaper

LMTS Official Website

LMTS Tokenomics

LMTS Price Forecast

LMTS History

LMTS Buying Guide

LMTS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LMTS Spot

LMTS USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Limitless Logo

Limitless Price(LMTS)

1 LMTS to USD Live Price:

$0.08406
$0.08406$0.08406
-6.00%1D
USD
Limitless (LMTS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:32:11 (UTC+8)

Limitless Market Statistics

Limitless price today is $ 0.08376, down 6.00% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.08376 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07737 - $ 0.0999 USD
Market Capitalization$ 11.02M USD (rank #918)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 62.80K
Circulating Supply131.60M LMTS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (13.15%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 83.76M USD
All-Time High$ 0.71751468963206122 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:32:11

Limitless Price Today

The live Limitless (LMTS) price today is $ 0.08376, with a 6.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LMTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08376 per LMTS.

Limitless currently ranks #918 by market capitalization at $ 11.02M, with a circulating supply of 131.60M LMTS. During the last 24 hours, LMTS traded between $ 0.07737 (low) and $ 0.0999 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.71751468963206122, while the all-time low was $ 0.04780943450574103.

In short-term performance, LMTS moved -1.00% in the last hour and +36.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.80K.

Limitless (LMTS) Market Information

No.918

$ 11.02M
$ 11.02M$ 11.02M

$ 62.80K
$ 62.80K$ 62.80K

$ 83.76M
$ 83.76M$ 83.76M

131.60M
131.60M 131.60M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

13.15%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Limitless is $ 11.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.80K. The circulating supply of LMTS is 131.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.76M.

Limitless Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07737
$ 0.07737$ 0.07737
24H Low
$ 0.0999
$ 0.0999$ 0.0999
24H High

$ 0.07737
$ 0.07737$ 0.07737

$ 0.0999
$ 0.0999$ 0.0999

$ 0.71751468963206122
$ 0.71751468963206122$ 0.71751468963206122

$ 0.04780943450574103
$ 0.04780943450574103$ 0.04780943450574103

-1.00%

-6.00%

+36.37%

+36.37%

Trade Limitless (LMTS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live LMTS spot and futures markets, compare Limitless trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LMTS/USDT
$0.08422
$0.08422$0.08422
-5.75%
753.65K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Limitless: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Limitless (LMTS)

Prediction markets are taking over the world, and Limitless is your way in. Predict crypto & stock prices with nonstop hourly and daily markets.

Limitless Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Limitless, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Limitless Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Limitless (LMTS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:32:11 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Limitless

LMTSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LMTS with leverage. Explore LMTSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1356
$0.1356$0.1356

+352.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1108
$1.1108$1.1108

+1,010.80%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008838
$0.008838$0.008838

+15.09%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7190
$0.7190$0.7190

-2.73%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4702
$2.4702$2.4702

-4.99%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1108
$1.1108$1.1108

+1,010.80%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1356
$0.1356$0.1356

+352.00%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.035104
$0.035104$0.035104

+24.52%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0193815
$0.0193815$0.0193815

+18.48%

UPCX

UPCX

UPC

$0.1472
$0.1472$0.1472

+4.17%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LMTS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LMTS
LMTS
USD
USD

1 LMTS = 0.08376 USD