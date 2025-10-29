The live Robinhood xStock price today is 143.86 USD. Track real-time HOODX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HOODX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Robinhood xStock price today is 143.86 USD. Track real-time HOODX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HOODX price trend easily at MEXC now.

Robinhood xStock Logo

Robinhood xStock Price(HOODX)

1 HOODX to USD Live Price:

$143.91
$143.91$143.91
-1.02%1D
USD
Robinhood xStock (HOODX) Live Price Chart
Robinhood xStock (HOODX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 143.33
$ 143.33$ 143.33
24H Low
$ 147.31
$ 147.31$ 147.31
24H High

$ 143.33
$ 143.33$ 143.33

$ 147.31
$ 147.31$ 147.31

$ 153.08036045849482
$ 153.08036045849482$ 153.08036045849482

$ 91.00407335090168
$ 91.00407335090168$ 91.00407335090168

-0.69%

-1.02%

+13.66%

+13.66%

Robinhood xStock (HOODX) real-time price is $ 143.86. Over the past 24 hours, HOODX traded between a low of $ 143.33 and a high of $ 147.31, showing active market volatility. HOODX's all-time high price is $ 153.08036045849482, while its all-time low price is $ 91.00407335090168.

In terms of short-term performance, HOODX has changed by -0.69% over the past hour, -1.02% over 24 hours, and +13.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Robinhood xStock (HOODX) Market Information

No.1483

$ 4.46M
$ 4.46M$ 4.46M

$ 62.98K
$ 62.98K$ 62.98K

$ 4.46M
$ 4.46M$ 4.46M

31.00K
31.00K 31.00K

--
----

30,999.84749489
30,999.84749489 30,999.84749489

SOL

The current Market Cap of Robinhood xStock is $ 4.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.98K. The circulating supply of HOODX is 31.00K, with a total supply of 30999.84749489. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.46M.

Robinhood xStock (HOODX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Robinhood xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.483-1.02%
30 Days$ +7.21+5.27%
60 Days$ +40.8+39.58%
90 Days$ +42.75+42.28%
Robinhood xStock Price Change Today

Today, HOODX recorded a change of $ -1.483 (-1.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Robinhood xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +7.21 (+5.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Robinhood xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HOODX saw a change of $ +40.8 (+39.58%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Robinhood xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +42.75 (+42.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Robinhood xStock (HOODX)?

Check out the Robinhood xStock Price History page now.

What is Robinhood xStock (HOODX)

Robinhood xStock (HOODx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. HOODx tracks the price of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (the underlying). HOODx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Robinhood Markets, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Robinhood xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Robinhood xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HOODX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Robinhood xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Robinhood xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Robinhood xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Robinhood xStock (HOODX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Robinhood xStock (HOODX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Robinhood xStock.

Check the Robinhood xStock price prediction now!

Robinhood xStock (HOODX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Robinhood xStock (HOODX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOODX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Robinhood xStock (HOODX)

Looking for how to buy Robinhood xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Robinhood xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOODX to Local Currencies

1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to VND
3,785,675.9
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to AUD
A$218.6672
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to GBP
107.895
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to EUR
123.7196
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to USD
$143.86
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MYR
RM601.3348
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to TRY
6,033.4884
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to JPY
¥21,866.72
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to ARS
ARS$206,695.1708
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to RUB
11,508.8
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to INR
12,717.224
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to IDR
Rp2,397,665.7076
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to PHP
8,463.2838
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to EGP
￡E.6,804.578
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BRL
R$771.0896
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to CAD
C$199.9654
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BDT
17,611.3412
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to NGN
209,097.6328
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to COP
$561,953.125
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to ZAR
R.2,474.392
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to UAH
6,049.313
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to TZS
T.Sh.353,464.02
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to VES
Bs31,505.34
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to CLP
$135,228.4
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to PKR
Rs40,420.3442
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to KZT
76,765.1346
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to THB
฿4,661.064
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to TWD
NT$4,406.4318
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to AED
د.إ527.9662
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to CHF
Fr115.088
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to HKD
HK$1,117.7922
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to AMD
֏55,033.643
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MAD
.د.م1,324.9506
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MXN
$2,657.0942
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to SAR
ريال539.475
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to ETB
Br22,039.352
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to KES
KSh18,599.6594
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to JOD
د.أ101.99674
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to PLN
525.089
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to RON
лв630.1068
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to SEK
kr1,353.7226
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BGN
лв240.2462
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to HUF
Ft48,193.1
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to CZK
3,022.4986
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to KWD
د.ك44.02116
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to ILS
467.545
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BOB
Bs992.634
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to AZN
244.562
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to TJS
SM1,323.512
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to GEL
391.2992
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to AOA
Kz131,860.6374
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BHD
.د.ب54.09136
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BMD
$143.86
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to DKK
kr925.0198
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to HNL
L3,779.2022
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MUR
6,547.0686
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to NAD
$2,461.4446
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to NOK
kr1,440.0386
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to NZD
$248.8778
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to PAB
B/.143.86
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to PGK
K608.5278
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to QAR
ر.ق523.6504
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to RSD
дин.14,539.9302
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to UZS
soʻm1,733,252.6134
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to ALL
L11,924.5554
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to ANG
ƒ257.5094
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to AWG
ƒ257.5094
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BBD
$287.72
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BAM
KM241.6848
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BIF
Fr426,832.62
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BND
$185.5794
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BSD
$143.86
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to JMD
$23,086.6528
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to KHR
577,750.3916
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to KMF
Fr60,852.78
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to LAK
3,127,391.2418
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to LKR
රු43,792.4226
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MDL
L2,431.234
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MGA
Ar650,949.2368
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MOP
P1,150.88
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MVR
2,201.058
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MWK
MK249,756.7846
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to MZN
MT9,194.0926
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to NPR
रु20,290.0144
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to PYG
1,020,255.12
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to RWF
Fr208,740.86
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to SBD
$1,183.9678
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to SCR
1,985.268
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to SRD
$5,688.2244
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to SVC
$1,257.3364
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to SZL
L2,461.4446
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to TMT
m504.9486
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to TND
د.ت422.37296
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to TTD
$973.9322
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to UGX
Sh501,208.24
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to XAF
Fr81,280.9
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to XCD
$388.422
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to XOF
Fr81,280.9
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to XPF
Fr14,673.72
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BWP
P1,914.7766
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to BZD
$289.1586
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to CVE
$13,655.1912
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to DJF
Fr25,463.22
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to DOP
$9,235.812
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to DZD
د.ج18,624.1156
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to FJD
$325.1236
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to GNF
Fr1,250,862.7
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to GTQ
Q1,100.529
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to GYD
$30,095.512
1 Robinhood xStock(HOODX) to ISK
kr17,838.64

Robinhood xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Robinhood xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Robinhood xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Robinhood xStock

How much is Robinhood xStock (HOODX) worth today?
The live HOODX price in USD is 143.86 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HOODX to USD price?
The current price of HOODX to USD is $ 143.86. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Robinhood xStock?
The market cap for HOODX is $ 4.46M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HOODX?
The circulating supply of HOODX is 31.00K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HOODX?
HOODX achieved an ATH price of 153.08036045849482 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HOODX?
HOODX saw an ATL price of 91.00407335090168 USD.
What is the trading volume of HOODX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HOODX is $ 62.98K USD.
Will HOODX go higher this year?
HOODX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HOODX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
