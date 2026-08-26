OKB Price(OKB)
OKB price today is $ 112.182, down 2.39% in the last 24 hours.
The live OKB (OKB) price today is $ 112.182, with a 2.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current OKB to USD conversion rate is $ 112.182 per OKB.
OKB currently ranks #44 by market capitalization at $ 2.36B, with a circulating supply of 21.00M OKB. During the last 24 hours, OKB traded between $ 110.131 (low) and $ 120.102 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 257.0287701424029, while the all-time low was $ 1.25311487482.
In short-term performance, OKB moved -2.19% in the last hour and +12.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 205.72K.
No.44
100.00%
0.07%
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The current Market Cap of OKB is $ 2.36B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 205.72K. The circulating supply of OKB is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.36B.
-2.19%
-2.39%
+12.77%
+12.77%
OKB is a global utility token issued by the OK Blockchain Foundation. It is designed to connect prospective digital asset projects to OKEx users as well as professional investors, creating an OKEx ecosystem that helps to advance the development of blockchain technology and the digital asset industry. OKB is built on the Ethereum network and follows the ERC-20 standard. It is used as a utility token on the OKEx platform, providing users with various services and privileges, including discounted fees, voting rights in the platform's decision-making processes, and access to premium features. The total supply of OKB is capped at 1 billion tokens, with a certain amount periodically bought back and burned by the OK Blockchain Foundation to reduce circulation.
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OKB is the OKEx utility token released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, that enables users to access the crypto exchange’s special features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, grant users access to voting and governance on the platform, and reward users for holding OKB.
For a more in-depth understanding of OKB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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