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The live OKB price today is 112.182 USD.OKB market cap is 2,355,822,000 USD. Track real-time OKB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live OKB price today is 112.182 USD.OKB market cap is 2,355,822,000 USD. Track real-time OKB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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OKB Price(OKB)

1 OKB to USD Live Price:

$112.367
$112.367$112.367
-2.39%1D
USD
OKB (OKB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:26:55 (UTC+8)

OKB Market Statistics

OKB price today is $ 112.182, down 2.39% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 112.182 USD
24-Hour Range$ 110.131 - $ 120.102 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.36B USD (rank #44)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 205.72K
Circulating Supply21.00M OKB of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.36B USD
All-Time High$ 257.0287701424029 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:26:55

OKB Price Today

The live OKB (OKB) price today is $ 112.182, with a 2.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current OKB to USD conversion rate is $ 112.182 per OKB.

OKB currently ranks #44 by market capitalization at $ 2.36B, with a circulating supply of 21.00M OKB. During the last 24 hours, OKB traded between $ 110.131 (low) and $ 120.102 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 257.0287701424029, while the all-time low was $ 1.25311487482.

In short-term performance, OKB moved -2.19% in the last hour and +12.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 205.72K.

OKB (OKB) Market Information

No.44

$ 2.36B
$ 2.36B$ 2.36B

$ 205.72K
$ 205.72K$ 205.72K

$ 2.36B
$ 2.36B$ 2.36B

21.00M
21.00M 21.00M

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

100.00%

0.07%

NONE

The current Market Cap of OKB is $ 2.36B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 205.72K. The circulating supply of OKB is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.36B.

OKB Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 110.131
$ 110.131$ 110.131
24H Low
$ 120.102
$ 120.102$ 120.102
24H High

$ 110.131
$ 110.131$ 110.131

$ 120.102
$ 120.102$ 120.102

$ 257.0287701424029
$ 257.0287701424029$ 257.0287701424029

$ 1.25311487482
$ 1.25311487482$ 1.25311487482

-2.19%

-2.39%

+12.77%

+12.77%

About OKB

OKB is a global utility token issued by the OK Blockchain Foundation. It is designed to connect prospective digital asset projects to OKEx users as well as professional investors, creating an OKEx ecosystem that helps to advance the development of blockchain technology and the digital asset industry. OKB is built on the Ethereum network and follows the ERC-20 standard. It is used as a utility token on the OKEx platform, providing users with various services and privileges, including discounted fees, voting rights in the platform's decision-making processes, and access to premium features. The total supply of OKB is capped at 1 billion tokens, with a certain amount periodically bought back and burned by the OK Blockchain Foundation to reduce circulation.

Trade OKB (OKB) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live OKB spot and futures markets, compare OKB trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OKB/USDT
$112.182
$112.182$112.182
-2.55%
1.78K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for OKB: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is OKB (OKB)

OKB is the OKEx utility token released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, that enables users to access the crypto exchange’s special features. The coin is used to calculate and pay trading fees, grant users access to voting and governance on the platform, and reward users for holding OKB.

OKB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OKB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official OKB Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About OKB (OKB)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:26:55 (UTC+8)

Explore More about OKB

OKBUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OKB with leverage. Explore OKBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OKB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OKB
OKB
USD
USD

1 OKB = 112.182 USD