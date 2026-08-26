OKB Price Today

The live OKB (OKB) price today is $ 112.182, with a 2.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current OKB to USD conversion rate is $ 112.182 per OKB.

OKB currently ranks #44 by market capitalization at $ 2.36B, with a circulating supply of 21.00M OKB. During the last 24 hours, OKB traded between $ 110.131 (low) and $ 120.102 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 257.0287701424029, while the all-time low was $ 1.25311487482.

In short-term performance, OKB moved -2.19% in the last hour and +12.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 205.72K.

OKB (OKB) Market Information

Rank No.44 Market Cap $ 2.36B$ 2.36B $ 2.36B Volume (24H) $ 205.72K$ 205.72K $ 205.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.36B$ 2.36B $ 2.36B Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Max Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Total Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Market Share 0.07% Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of OKB is $ 2.36B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 205.72K. The circulating supply of OKB is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.36B.