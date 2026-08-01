Mina Protocol Price(MINA)
Mina Protocol price today is $ 0.06099, down 0.87% in the last 24 hours.
The live Mina Protocol (MINA) price today is $ 0.06099, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06099 per MINA.
Mina Protocol currently ranks #372 by market capitalization at $ 78.51M, with a circulating supply of 1.29B MINA. During the last 24 hours, MINA traded between $ 0.05832 (low) and $ 0.06188 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.91409787, while the all-time low was $ 0.03986731238502723.
In short-term performance, MINA moved -0.75% in the last hour and +52.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 129.75K.
No.372
0.01%
MINA
The current Market Cap of Mina Protocol is $ 78.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 129.75K. The circulating supply of MINA is 1.29B, with a total supply of 1287249412.84003925. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.51M.
-0.75%
-0.86%
+52.93%
+52.93%
Mina Protocol (MINA) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and is designed to be lightweight and accessible. The protocol uses a technology called zk-SNARKs to compress the blockchain to a fixed size of about 22kb, which is small enough to be downloaded and verified quickly, even on mobile devices. This unique approach to blockchain design aims to democratize access to blockchain data and make it easier for developers to build decentralized applications. Mina's ecosystem includes applications for decentralized finance (DeFi), privacy-preserving data sharing, and verifiable computation.
Explore live MINA spot and futures markets, compare Mina Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Mina Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Mina is the first cryptocurrency protocol with a succinct blockchain. Current cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum store hundreds of gigabytes of data, and as time goes on, their blockchains will only increase in size. With Mina however, no matter how much the usage grows, the blockchain always stays the same size - about 22kb1 (the size of a few tweets). This means participants can quickly sync and verify the network.
For a more in-depth understanding of Mina Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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