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The live Mina Protocol price today is 0.06099 USD.MINA market cap is 78,509,341.6891139938575 USD. Track real-time MINA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Mina Protocol price today is 0.06099 USD.MINA market cap is 78,509,341.6891139938575 USD. Track real-time MINA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Mina Protocol Price(MINA)

1 MINA to USD Live Price:

$0.06094
$0.06094$0.06094
-0.87%1D
USD
Mina Protocol (MINA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:53:17 (UTC+8)

Mina Protocol Market Statistics

Mina Protocol price today is $ 0.06099, down 0.87% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.06099 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.05832 - $ 0.06188 USD
Market Capitalization$ 78.51M USD (rank #372)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 129.75K
Circulating Supply1.29B MINA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 78.51M USD
All-Time High$ 9.91409787 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:53:17

Mina Protocol Price Today

The live Mina Protocol (MINA) price today is $ 0.06099, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06099 per MINA.

Mina Protocol currently ranks #372 by market capitalization at $ 78.51M, with a circulating supply of 1.29B MINA. During the last 24 hours, MINA traded between $ 0.05832 (low) and $ 0.06188 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.91409787, while the all-time low was $ 0.03986731238502723.

In short-term performance, MINA moved -0.75% in the last hour and +52.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 129.75K.

Mina Protocol (MINA) Market Information

No.372

$ 78.51M
$ 78.51M$ 78.51M

$ 129.75K
$ 129.75K$ 129.75K

$ 78.51M
$ 78.51M$ 78.51M

1.29B
1.29B 1.29B

--
----

1,287,249,412.84003925
1,287,249,412.84003925 1,287,249,412.84003925

0.01%

MINA

The current Market Cap of Mina Protocol is $ 78.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 129.75K. The circulating supply of MINA is 1.29B, with a total supply of 1287249412.84003925. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.51M.

Mina Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05832
$ 0.05832$ 0.05832
24H Low
$ 0.06188
$ 0.06188$ 0.06188
24H High

$ 0.05832
$ 0.05832$ 0.05832

$ 0.06188
$ 0.06188$ 0.06188

$ 9.91409787
$ 9.91409787$ 9.91409787

$ 0.03986731238502723
$ 0.03986731238502723$ 0.03986731238502723

-0.75%

-0.86%

+52.93%

+52.93%

About Mina Protocol

Mina Protocol (MINA) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and is designed to be lightweight and accessible. The protocol uses a technology called zk-SNARKs to compress the blockchain to a fixed size of about 22kb, which is small enough to be downloaded and verified quickly, even on mobile devices. This unique approach to blockchain design aims to democratize access to blockchain data and make it easier for developers to build decentralized applications. Mina's ecosystem includes applications for decentralized finance (DeFi), privacy-preserving data sharing, and verifiable computation.

Trade Mina Protocol (MINA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MINA spot and futures markets, compare Mina Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MINA/USDT
$0.06094
$0.06094$0.06094
-0.82%
2.16M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Mina Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Mina Protocol (MINA)

Mina is the first cryptocurrency protocol with a succinct blockchain. Current cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum store hundreds of gigabytes of data, and as time goes on, their blockchains will only increase in size. With Mina however, no matter how much the usage grows, the blockchain always stays the same size - about 22kb1 (the size of a few tweets). This means participants can quickly sync and verify the network.

Whitepaper

Mina Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Mina Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Mina Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Mina Protocol (MINA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:53:17 (UTC+8)

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MINAUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MINA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MINA
MINA
USD
USD

1 MINA = 0.06099 USD