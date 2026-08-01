Mina Protocol Price Today

The live Mina Protocol (MINA) price today is $ 0.06099, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06099 per MINA.

Mina Protocol currently ranks #372 by market capitalization at $ 78.51M, with a circulating supply of 1.29B MINA. During the last 24 hours, MINA traded between $ 0.05832 (low) and $ 0.06188 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.91409787, while the all-time low was $ 0.03986731238502723.

In short-term performance, MINA moved -0.75% in the last hour and +52.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 129.75K.

Mina Protocol (MINA) Market Information

Rank No.372 Market Cap $ 78.51M$ 78.51M $ 78.51M Volume (24H) $ 129.75K$ 129.75K $ 129.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.51M$ 78.51M $ 78.51M Circulation Supply 1.29B 1.29B 1.29B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,287,249,412.84003925 1,287,249,412.84003925 1,287,249,412.84003925 Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain MINA

The current Market Cap of Mina Protocol is $ 78.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 129.75K. The circulating supply of MINA is 1.29B, with a total supply of 1287249412.84003925. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.51M.