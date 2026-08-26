Toko Token Price(TKO)
Toko Token price today is $ 0.05229, down 0.22% in the last 24 hours.
The live Toko Token (TKO) price today is $ 0.05229, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current TKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05229 per TKO.
Toko Token currently ranks #1013 by market capitalization at $ 8.87M, with a circulating supply of 169.60M TKO. During the last 24 hours, TKO traded between $ 0.05129 (low) and $ 0.05342 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.98934755, while the all-time low was $ 0.04433850042508293.
In short-term performance, TKO moved +0.17% in the last hour and +4.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.61K.
No.1013
33.91%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Toko Token is $ 8.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.61K. The circulating supply of TKO is 169.60M, with a total supply of 495268640.66. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.15M.
+0.17%
-0.22%
+4.70%
+4.70%
Tokocrypto (TKO) is a digital asset native to the Tokocrypto platform, an Indonesian cryptocurrency exchange. TKO is designed to serve multiple purposes within the Tokocrypto ecosystem, including as a medium of exchange, a method of payment for transaction fees, and a tool for participating in platform governance. The asset operates on the Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain network built for running smart contract-based applications. TKO's issuance model involves a maximum supply cap, with tokens initially distributed through a public sale. The asset is typically used by traders and investors on the Tokocrypto platform, and it plays a crucial role in the platform's loyalty and rewards programs.
Explore live TKO spot and futures markets, compare Toko Token trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Toko Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.
For a more in-depth understanding of Toko Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on TKO with leverage. Explore TKOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.