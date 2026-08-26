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The live Toko Token price today is 0.05229 USD.TKO market cap is 8,868,149.0682678134262 USD. Track real-time TKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Toko Token price today is 0.05229 USD.TKO market cap is 8,868,149.0682678134262 USD. Track real-time TKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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TKO Price Info

What is TKO

TKO Whitepaper

TKO Official Website

TKO Tokenomics

TKO Price Forecast

TKO History

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Toko Token Price(TKO)

1 TKO to USD Live Price:

$0.0522
$0.0522$0.0522
-0.22%1D
USD
Toko Token (TKO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:27:14 (UTC+8)

Toko Token Market Statistics

Toko Token price today is $ 0.05229, down 0.22% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.05229 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.05129 - $ 0.05342 USD
Market Capitalization$ 8.87M USD (rank #1013)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 54.61K
Circulating Supply169.60M TKO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (33.91%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 26.15M USD
All-Time High$ 4.98934755 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:27:14

Toko Token Price Today

The live Toko Token (TKO) price today is $ 0.05229, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current TKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05229 per TKO.

Toko Token currently ranks #1013 by market capitalization at $ 8.87M, with a circulating supply of 169.60M TKO. During the last 24 hours, TKO traded between $ 0.05129 (low) and $ 0.05342 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.98934755, while the all-time low was $ 0.04433850042508293.

In short-term performance, TKO moved +0.17% in the last hour and +4.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.61K.

Toko Token (TKO) Market Information

No.1013

$ 8.87M
$ 8.87M$ 8.87M

$ 54.61K
$ 54.61K$ 54.61K

$ 26.15M
$ 26.15M$ 26.15M

169.60M
169.60M 169.60M

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

495,268,640.66
495,268,640.66 495,268,640.66

33.91%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Toko Token is $ 8.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.61K. The circulating supply of TKO is 169.60M, with a total supply of 495268640.66. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.15M.

Toko Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05129
$ 0.05129$ 0.05129
24H Low
$ 0.05342
$ 0.05342$ 0.05342
24H High

$ 0.05129
$ 0.05129$ 0.05129

$ 0.05342
$ 0.05342$ 0.05342

$ 4.98934755
$ 4.98934755$ 4.98934755

$ 0.04433850042508293
$ 0.04433850042508293$ 0.04433850042508293

+0.17%

-0.22%

+4.70%

+4.70%

About Toko Token

Tokocrypto (TKO) is a digital asset native to the Tokocrypto platform, an Indonesian cryptocurrency exchange. TKO is designed to serve multiple purposes within the Tokocrypto ecosystem, including as a medium of exchange, a method of payment for transaction fees, and a tool for participating in platform governance. The asset operates on the Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain network built for running smart contract-based applications. TKO's issuance model involves a maximum supply cap, with tokens initially distributed through a public sale. The asset is typically used by traders and investors on the Tokocrypto platform, and it plays a crucial role in the platform's loyalty and rewards programs.

Trade Toko Token (TKO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TKO spot and futures markets, compare Toko Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TKO/USDT
$0.0522
$0.0522$0.0522
-0.21%
1.04M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Toko Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Toko Token (TKO)

Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.

Toko Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Toko Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Toko Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Toko Token (TKO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:27:14 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Toko Token

TKOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TKO with leverage. Explore TKOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TKO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TKO
TKO
USD
USD

1 TKO = 0.05229 USD