Vexanium Price Today

The live Vexanium (VEX) price today is $ 0.00247, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00247 per VEX.

Vexanium currently ranks #1836 by market capitalization at $ 1.81M, with a circulating supply of 733.64M VEX. During the last 24 hours, VEX traded between $ 0.002401 (low) and $ 0.002489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0471216, while the all-time low was $ 0.000121875736.

In short-term performance, VEX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.15K.

Vexanium (VEX) Market Information

Rank No.1836 Market Cap $ 1.81M$ 1.81M $ 1.81M Volume (24H) $ 52.15K$ 52.15K $ 52.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.49M$ 2.49M $ 2.49M Circulation Supply 733.64M 733.64M 733.64M Max Supply 1,008,772,305 1,008,772,305 1,008,772,305 Total Supply 1,008,772,305 1,008,772,305 1,008,772,305 Circulation Rate 72.72% Public Blockchain VEX

The current Market Cap of Vexanium is $ 1.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.15K. The circulating supply of VEX is 733.64M, with a total supply of 1008772305. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.49M.