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The live Vexanium price today is 0.00247 USD.VEX market cap is 1,812,096.42913 USD. Track real-time VEX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Vexanium price today is 0.00247 USD.VEX market cap is 1,812,096.42913 USD. Track real-time VEX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Vexanium Price(VEX)

1 VEX to USD Live Price:

$0.00247
$0.00247$0.00247
+0.16%1D
USD
Vexanium (VEX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:57:56 (UTC+8)

Vexanium Market Statistics

Vexanium price today is $ 0.00247, up 0.16% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00247 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002401 - $ 0.002489 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.81M USD (rank #1836)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 52.15K
Circulating Supply733.64M VEX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (72.72%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.49M USD
All-Time High$ 0.0471216 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:57:56

Vexanium Price Today

The live Vexanium (VEX) price today is $ 0.00247, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00247 per VEX.

Vexanium currently ranks #1836 by market capitalization at $ 1.81M, with a circulating supply of 733.64M VEX. During the last 24 hours, VEX traded between $ 0.002401 (low) and $ 0.002489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0471216, while the all-time low was $ 0.000121875736.

In short-term performance, VEX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.15K.

Vexanium (VEX) Market Information

No.1836

$ 1.81M
$ 1.81M$ 1.81M

$ 52.15K
$ 52.15K$ 52.15K

$ 2.49M
$ 2.49M$ 2.49M

733.64M
733.64M 733.64M

1,008,772,305
1,008,772,305 1,008,772,305

1,008,772,305
1,008,772,305 1,008,772,305

72.72%

VEX

The current Market Cap of Vexanium is $ 1.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.15K. The circulating supply of VEX is 733.64M, with a total supply of 1008772305. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.49M.

Vexanium Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002401
$ 0.002401$ 0.002401
24H Low
$ 0.002489
$ 0.002489$ 0.002489
24H High

$ 0.002401
$ 0.002401$ 0.002401

$ 0.002489
$ 0.002489$ 0.002489

$ 0.0471216
$ 0.0471216$ 0.0471216

$ 0.000121875736
$ 0.000121875736$ 0.000121875736

0.00%

+0.16%

-0.09%

-0.09%

About Vexanium

Vexanium (VEX) is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to support the development and execution of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). The platform aims to facilitate an open and scalable infrastructure for developers and businesses, enabling them to build and deploy high-performance dApps with improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. VEX operates on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which is known for its scalability and speed. The VEX token serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Vexanium ecosystem and is used for transaction fees and participating in network governance.

Trade Vexanium (VEX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live VEX spot and futures markets, compare Vexanium trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VEX/USDT
$0.00247
$0.00247$0.00247
+0.16%
21.15M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Vexanium: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Vexanium (VEX)

Vexanium are building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, that is born to support DApps (Decentralized Application), Defi (Decentralized Finance) usability and retail penetration. Vexanium is going to make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to enhance various industries.

Vexanium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Vexanium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Vexanium Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Vexanium (VEX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:57:56 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Vexanium

VEXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VEX with leverage. Explore VEXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VEX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VEX
VEX
USD
USD

1 VEX = 0.00247 USD