Vexanium Price(VEX)
Vexanium price today is $ 0.00247, up 0.16% in the last 24 hours.
The live Vexanium (VEX) price today is $ 0.00247, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00247 per VEX.
Vexanium currently ranks #1836 by market capitalization at $ 1.81M, with a circulating supply of 733.64M VEX. During the last 24 hours, VEX traded between $ 0.002401 (low) and $ 0.002489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0471216, while the all-time low was $ 0.000121875736.
In short-term performance, VEX moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.15K.
No.1836
72.72%
VEX
The current Market Cap of Vexanium is $ 1.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.15K. The circulating supply of VEX is 733.64M, with a total supply of 1008772305. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.49M.
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Vexanium (VEX) is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to support the development and execution of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). The platform aims to facilitate an open and scalable infrastructure for developers and businesses, enabling them to build and deploy high-performance dApps with improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. VEX operates on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which is known for its scalability and speed. The VEX token serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Vexanium ecosystem and is used for transaction fees and participating in network governance.
Explore live VEX spot and futures markets, compare Vexanium trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Vexanium: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Vexanium are building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, that is born to support DApps (Decentralized Application), Defi (Decentralized Finance) usability and retail penetration. Vexanium is going to make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to enhance various industries.
For a more in-depth understanding of Vexanium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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