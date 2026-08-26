ZenChain Price Today

The live ZenChain (ZTC) price today is $ 0.0005552, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005552 per ZTC.

ZenChain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ZTC. During the last 24 hours, ZTC traded between $ 0.0005525 (low) and $ 0.0005601 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ZTC moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 48.21K.

ZenChain (ZTC) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 48.21K$ 48.21K $ 48.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.66M$ 11.66M $ 11.66M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of ZenChain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.21K. The circulating supply of ZTC is --, with a total supply of 21000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.66M.