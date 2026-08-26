Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live ZenChain price today is 0.0005552 USD.ZTC market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ZTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ZenChain price today is 0.0005552 USD.ZTC market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ZTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ZTC

ZTC Price Info

What is ZTC

ZTC Official Website

ZTC Tokenomics

ZTC Price Forecast

ZTC History

ZTC Buying Guide

ZTC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ZTC Spot

ZTC USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ZenChain Logo

ZenChain Price(ZTC)

1 ZTC to USD Live Price:

$0.0005554
$0.0005554$0.0005554
-0.10%1D
USD
ZenChain (ZTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:39:00 (UTC+8)

ZenChain Market Statistics

ZenChain price today is $ 0.0005552, down 0.10% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0005552 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0005525 - $ 0.0005601 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 48.21K
Circulating Supply-- ZTC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 11.66M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:39:00

ZenChain Price Today

The live ZenChain (ZTC) price today is $ 0.0005552, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005552 per ZTC.

ZenChain currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ZTC. During the last 24 hours, ZTC traded between $ 0.0005525 (low) and $ 0.0005601 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ZTC moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 48.21K.

ZenChain (ZTC) Market Information

--
----

$ 48.21K
$ 48.21K$ 48.21K

$ 11.66M
$ 11.66M$ 11.66M

--
----

21,000,000,000
21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of ZenChain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.21K. The circulating supply of ZTC is --, with a total supply of 21000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.66M.

ZenChain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0005525
$ 0.0005525$ 0.0005525
24H Low
$ 0.0005601
$ 0.0005601$ 0.0005601
24H High

$ 0.0005525
$ 0.0005525$ 0.0005525

$ 0.0005601
$ 0.0005601$ 0.0005601

--
----

--
----

-0.02%

-0.10%

+0.03%

+0.03%

Trade ZenChain (ZTC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ZTC spot and futures markets, compare ZenChain trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZTC/USDT
$0.0005552
$0.0005552$0.0005552
-0.13%
90.43M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ZenChain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ZenChain (ZTC)

ZenChain is a blockchain network focused on enabling secure interoperability between Bitcoin and Ethereum-compatible (EVM) ecosystems.

ZenChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZenChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ZenChain Website

Everything You Need to Know About ZenChain (ZTC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:39:00 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ZenChain

ZTCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZTC with leverage. Explore ZTCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1519
$0.1519$0.1519

+406.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1837
$1.1837$1.1837

+1,083.70%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008418
$0.008418$0.008418

+9.62%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6754
$0.6754$0.6754

-8.63%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.9198
$2.9198$2.9198

+12.30%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1837
$1.1837$1.1837

+1,083.70%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1519
$0.1519$0.1519

+406.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.042960
$0.042960$0.042960

+52.39%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02336
$0.02336$0.02336

+44.19%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007496
$0.0007496$0.0007496

+20.80%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZTC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZTC
ZTC
USD
USD

1 ZTC = 0.0005552 USD