ABBC Coin Price(ABBC)
ABBC Coin price today is $ 0.004423, unchanged over the last 24 hours.
The live ABBC Coin (ABBC) price today is $ 0.004423, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABBC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004423 per ABBC.
ABBC Coin currently ranks #1354 by market capitalization at $ 4.00M, with a circulating supply of 905.30M ABBC. During the last 24 hours, ABBC traded between $ 0.00375 (low) and $ 0.005499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.05421, while the all-time low was $ 0.00071073000438787.
In short-term performance, ABBC moved 0.00% in the last hour and +16.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 208.27.
No.1354
73.89%
ABBC
The current Market Cap of ABBC Coin is $ 4.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 208.27. The circulating supply of ABBC is 905.30M, with a total supply of 907217636.86000007. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.42M.
0.00%
0.00%
+16.08%
+16.08%
ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a cryptocurrency that was developed with a focus on online shopping and e-commerce. It aims to provide a seamless and secure digital payment solution for businesses and consumers around the world. ABBC operates on its own blockchain, using a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) to maintain network security and transaction efficiency. The coin is typically used for transactions within the ABBC ecosystem, which includes a variety of e-commerce platforms and online marketplaces. ABBC Coin's issuance model is capped, with a maximum supply of 1.5 billion coins.
Explore live ABBC spot and futures markets, compare ABBC Coin trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ABBC Coin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
ABBC is a blockchain platform that enables secure payment transactions, helping to facilitate retail adoption of cryptocurrencies and make shopping online with digital assets a safer, more enjoyable experience for end-users.
For a more in-depth understanding of ABBC Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on ABBC with leverage. Explore ABBCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.