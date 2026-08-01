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The live ABBC Coin price today is 0.004423 USD.ABBC market cap is 4,004,160.01521983401936 USD. Track real-time ABBC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ABBC Coin price today is 0.004423 USD.ABBC market cap is 4,004,160.01521983401936 USD. Track real-time ABBC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ABBC

ABBC Price Info

What is ABBC

ABBC Whitepaper

ABBC Official Website

ABBC Tokenomics

ABBC Price Forecast

ABBC History

ABBC Buying Guide

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ABBC Coin Price(ABBC)

1 ABBC to USD Live Price:

$0.004423
$0.004423$0.004423
0.00%1D
USD
ABBC Coin (ABBC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:42:04 (UTC+8)

ABBC Coin Market Statistics

ABBC Coin price today is $ 0.004423, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.004423 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00375 - $ 0.005499 USD
Market Capitalization$ 4.00M USD (rank #1354)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 208.27
Circulating Supply905.30M ABBC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (73.89%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.42M USD
All-Time High$ 2.05421 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:42:04

ABBC Coin Price Today

The live ABBC Coin (ABBC) price today is $ 0.004423, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABBC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004423 per ABBC.

ABBC Coin currently ranks #1354 by market capitalization at $ 4.00M, with a circulating supply of 905.30M ABBC. During the last 24 hours, ABBC traded between $ 0.00375 (low) and $ 0.005499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.05421, while the all-time low was $ 0.00071073000438787.

In short-term performance, ABBC moved 0.00% in the last hour and +16.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 208.27.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Information

No.1354

$ 4.00M
$ 4.00M$ 4.00M

$ 208.27
$ 208.27$ 208.27

$ 5.42M
$ 5.42M$ 5.42M

905.30M
905.30M 905.30M

1,225,109,279
1,225,109,279 1,225,109,279

907,217,636.86000007
907,217,636.86000007 907,217,636.86000007

73.89%

ABBC

The current Market Cap of ABBC Coin is $ 4.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 208.27. The circulating supply of ABBC is 905.30M, with a total supply of 907217636.86000007. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.42M.

ABBC Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00375
$ 0.00375$ 0.00375
24H Low
$ 0.005499
$ 0.005499$ 0.005499
24H High

$ 0.00375
$ 0.00375$ 0.00375

$ 0.005499
$ 0.005499$ 0.005499

$ 2.05421
$ 2.05421$ 2.05421

$ 0.00071073000438787
$ 0.00071073000438787$ 0.00071073000438787

0.00%

0.00%

+16.08%

+16.08%

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a cryptocurrency that was developed with a focus on online shopping and e-commerce. It aims to provide a seamless and secure digital payment solution for businesses and consumers around the world. ABBC operates on its own blockchain, using a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) to maintain network security and transaction efficiency. The coin is typically used for transactions within the ABBC ecosystem, which includes a variety of e-commerce platforms and online marketplaces. ABBC Coin's issuance model is capped, with a maximum supply of 1.5 billion coins.

Trade ABBC Coin (ABBC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ABBC spot and futures markets, compare ABBC Coin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ABBC/USDT
$0.004423
$0.004423$0.004423
0.00%
46.58K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ABBC Coin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ABBC Coin (ABBC)

ABBC is a blockchain platform that enables secure payment transactions, helping to facilitate retail adoption of cryptocurrencies and make shopping online with digital assets a safer, more enjoyable experience for end-users.

ABBC Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ABBC Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ABBC Coin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ABBC Coin (ABBC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:42:04 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ABBC Coin

ABBCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ABBC with leverage. Explore ABBCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ABBC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ABBC
ABBC
USD
USD

1 ABBC = 0.004423 USD