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The live Stellar price today is 0.182 USD.XLM market cap is 6,145,828,674.13925228 USD. Track real-time XLM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Stellar price today is 0.182 USD.XLM market cap is 6,145,828,674.13925228 USD. Track real-time XLM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Stellar Logo

Stellar Price(XLM)

1 XLM to USD Live Price:

$0.182
$0.182$0.182
-4.26%1D
USD
Stellar (XLM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:20:39 (UTC+8)

Stellar Market Statistics

Stellar price today is $ 0.182, down 4.26% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.182 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1812 - $ 0.2001 USD
Market Capitalization$ 6.15B USD (rank #15)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.05M
Circulating Supply33.77B XLM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (67.53%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 9.10B USD
All-Time High$ 0.9381440281867981 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:20:39

Stellar Price Today

The live Stellar (XLM) price today is $ 0.182, with a 4.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current XLM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.182 per XLM.

Stellar currently ranks #15 by market capitalization at $ 6.15B, with a circulating supply of 33.77B XLM. During the last 24 hours, XLM traded between $ 0.1812 (low) and $ 0.2001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9381440281867981, while the all-time low was $ 0.00122710003051907.

In short-term performance, XLM moved -1.36% in the last hour and +17.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.05M.

Stellar (XLM) Market Information

No.15

$ 6.15B
$ 6.15B$ 6.15B

$ 1.05M
$ 1.05M$ 1.05M

$ 9.10B
$ 9.10B$ 9.10B

33.77B
33.77B 33.77B

50,001,806,812
50,001,806,812 50,001,806,812

50,001,786,839.91258
50,001,786,839.91258 50,001,786,839.91258

67.53%

0.28%

2013-07-01 00:00:00

XLM

The current Market Cap of Stellar is $ 6.15B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.05M. The circulating supply of XLM is 33.77B, with a total supply of 50001786839.91258. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.10B.

Stellar Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1812
$ 0.1812$ 0.1812
24H Low
$ 0.2001
$ 0.2001$ 0.2001
24H High

$ 0.1812
$ 0.1812$ 0.1812

$ 0.2001
$ 0.2001$ 0.2001

$ 0.9381440281867981
$ 0.9381440281867981$ 0.9381440281867981

$ 0.00122710003051907
$ 0.00122710003051907$ 0.00122710003051907

-1.36%

-4.26%

+17.79%

+17.79%

About Stellar

Stellar Lumens (XLM) is a digital cryptocurrency that operates on the Stellar network, a blockchain-based platform that facilitates the transfer of digital assets across borders. The primary purpose of XLM is to act as a bridge currency for the Stellar network, enabling users to make multi-currency transactions quickly and at a low cost. The Stellar network uses a consensus protocol called the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), which allows for faster transaction times and lower fees compared to traditional banking systems. XLM is typically used for remittances, micropayments, and services for the underbanked, aligning with Stellar's mission to democratize access to financial services.

Trade Stellar (XLM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XLM spot and futures markets, compare Stellar trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XLM/USDT
$0.182
$0.182$0.182
-4.26%
5.44M (USDT)
XLM/USDC
$0.1821
$0.1821$0.1821
-4.10%
532.75K (USDT)
XLM/BTC
$0.000002318
$0.000002318$0.000002318
-2.97%
207.80K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Stellar: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Stellar (XLM)

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Stellar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stellar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Stellar Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Stellar (XLM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:20:39 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Stellar

XLMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XLM with leverage. Explore XLMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XLM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XLM
XLM
USD
USD

1 XLM = 0.182 USD