Stellar Price(XLM)
Stellar price today is $ 0.182, down 4.26% in the last 24 hours.
The live Stellar (XLM) price today is $ 0.182, with a 4.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current XLM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.182 per XLM.
Stellar currently ranks #15 by market capitalization at $ 6.15B, with a circulating supply of 33.77B XLM. During the last 24 hours, XLM traded between $ 0.1812 (low) and $ 0.2001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9381440281867981, while the all-time low was $ 0.00122710003051907.
In short-term performance, XLM moved -1.36% in the last hour and +17.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.05M.
No.15
67.53%
0.28%
2013-07-01 00:00:00
XLM
The current Market Cap of Stellar is $ 6.15B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.05M. The circulating supply of XLM is 33.77B, with a total supply of 50001786839.91258. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.10B.
-1.36%
-4.26%
+17.79%
+17.79%
Stellar Lumens (XLM) is a digital cryptocurrency that operates on the Stellar network, a blockchain-based platform that facilitates the transfer of digital assets across borders. The primary purpose of XLM is to act as a bridge currency for the Stellar network, enabling users to make multi-currency transactions quickly and at a low cost. The Stellar network uses a consensus protocol called the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), which allows for faster transaction times and lower fees compared to traditional banking systems. XLM is typically used for remittances, micropayments, and services for the underbanked, aligning with Stellar's mission to democratize access to financial services.
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Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
For a more in-depth understanding of Stellar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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