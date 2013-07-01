Stellar Price Today

The live Stellar (XLM) price today is $ 0.182, with a 4.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current XLM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.182 per XLM.

Stellar currently ranks #15 by market capitalization at $ 6.15B, with a circulating supply of 33.77B XLM. During the last 24 hours, XLM traded between $ 0.1812 (low) and $ 0.2001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9381440281867981, while the all-time low was $ 0.00122710003051907.

In short-term performance, XLM moved -1.36% in the last hour and +17.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.05M.

Stellar (XLM) Market Information

Rank No.15 Market Cap $ 6.15B$ 6.15B $ 6.15B Volume (24H) $ 1.05M$ 1.05M $ 1.05M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.10B$ 9.10B $ 9.10B Circulation Supply 33.77B 33.77B 33.77B Max Supply 50,001,806,812 50,001,806,812 50,001,806,812 Total Supply 50,001,786,839.91258 50,001,786,839.91258 50,001,786,839.91258 Circulation Rate 67.53% Market Share 0.28% Issue Date 2013-07-01 00:00:00 Public Blockchain XLM

The current Market Cap of Stellar is $ 6.15B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.05M. The circulating supply of XLM is 33.77B, with a total supply of 50001786839.91258. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.10B.