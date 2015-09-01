Cardano Price(ADA)
Cardano price today is $ 0.216, up 0.09% in the last 24 hours.
The live Cardano (ADA) price today is $ 0.216, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.216 per ADA.
Cardano currently ranks #13 by market capitalization at $ 7.86B, with a circulating supply of 36.37B ADA. During the last 24 hours, ADA traded between $ 0.2115 (low) and $ 0.2289 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.09918625, while the all-time low was $ 0.01735409907996655.
In short-term performance, ADA moved +0.41% in the last hour and +23.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.61M.
No.13
80.82%
0.29%
2015-09-01 00:00:00
ADA
The current Market Cap of Cardano is $ 7.86B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.61M. The circulating supply of ADA is 36.37B, with a total supply of 44993823497.474743. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.72B.
+0.41%
+0.09%
+23.56%
+23.56%
Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform for smart contracts, similar to Ethereum. However, Cardano's approach is unique in that it is built on a scientific philosophy and peer-reviewed academic research. The platform operates using the Ouroboros proof-of-stake consensus protocol, which is designed to be more energy-efficient than proof-of-work protocols. ADA, the native cryptocurrency of the Cardano platform, is used for transaction validation, participation in the protocol's consensus mechanism, and as a unit of account in smart contracts. Cardano aims to balance the needs of users with those of regulators, combining privacy with regulation. Its broader vision is to provide a new decentralized economy and democratize finance in emerging markets.
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Cardano is a blockchain platform designed for building decentralized applications (DApps), and ADA is its native cryptocurrency. Cardano functions as a digital ecosystem where developers can create applications, similar to how operating systems support software programs on computers and smartphones.
Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum's co-founders, launched Cardano in 2017 with a research-driven, peer-reviewed approach to blockchain development. ADA serves multiple purposes within the Cardano ecosystem: it facilitates transactions, enables holders to participate in network governance by voting on protocol upgrades, and allows users to earn rewards through staking by delegating their ADA to stake pools or operating their own.
As a decentralized cryptocurrency, ADA operates without banks or intermediaries, providing users with direct control over their digital assets through cryptographic keys.
Cardano operates on a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism called Ouroboros, eliminating the need for expensive mining equipment. ADA holders can stake their coins to help validate transactions and earn rewards, similar to earning interest in a savings account.
Cardano uses a two-layer architecture: the Settlement Layer handles ADA transactions, while the Computation Layer runs smart contracts and decentralized applications. This separation makes the network faster and more flexible.
The platform has undergone major upgrades including Shelley (decentralization), Goguen (smart contracts), and continues evolving through its development roadmap. This design allows Cardano to process transactions efficiently while maintaining low energy consumption compared to Proof-of-Work blockchains.
ADA consistently ranks among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, typically positioned within the top 10 globally. Since its 2017 launch, ADA has experienced multiple market cycles characteristic of the cryptocurrency sector.
The coin's price is influenced by both broader cryptocurrency market trends and Cardano-specific developments, including protocol upgrades, smart contract adoption, and ecosystem expansion. Trading volume remains substantial across major exchanges, indicating continued investor interest and market liquidity.
Like all cryptocurrencies, ADA exhibits significant price volatility, with values potentially fluctuating considerably over short timeframes. Cardano's market capitalization positions it as a major blockchain platform, competing with established networks while maintaining its peer-reviewed, research-driven development approach.
Cryptocurrency price prediction is inherently uncertain, but several factors may influence ADA's future valuation. Network adoption, measured by developer activity and decentralized application deployment on Cardano, can indicate platform growth. Regulatory developments in major markets affect all cryptocurrencies, including ADA. Successful protocol upgrades and technological milestones often influence market sentiment.
Analysts consider Cardano's peer-reviewed development approach and expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem when assessing long-term potential. However, price predictions are speculative and should not be considered financial guarantees.
Cryptocurrency markets remain highly volatile and are influenced by numerous factors beyond any individual project's control, including macroeconomic conditions, market sentiment, and broader adoption trends. Investment decisions should be based on thorough independent research, risk tolerance, and financial circumstances rather than speculative forecasts alone.
Whether ADA suits your portfolio depends on your investment goals and risk tolerance. Cardano's strengths include peer-reviewed development, an active community, and real-world adoption in emerging markets. The platform's Proof-of-Stake system uses significantly less energy than Proof-of-Work blockchains, appealing to environmentally conscious investors.
However, cryptocurrency investments carry substantial risks. Prices can drop significantly during market downturns. Cardano competes with Ethereum, Solana, and other smart contract platforms.
Diversification is essential. Invest only what you can afford to lose, and consider ADA as part of a broader strategy rather than your entire portfolio.
MEXC offers a comprehensive platform for trading Cardano, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. The exchange features competitive trading fees, deep liquidity for ADA pairs, and fast transaction processing. MEXC supports multiple deposit methods for users worldwide.
The platform provides advanced trading options including Spot trading and Futures, all accessible through a user-friendly interface that streamlines the buying process. Security measures protect your assets, while regular listings of new trading pairs and events for ADA traders expand your trading opportunities.
Acquiring ADA is straightforward and often simpler than opening a traditional bank account.
Cardano's ecosystem continues evolving with significant developments throughout 2025. The network has experienced increased decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, with new decentralized exchanges and lending protocols launching on the platform.
Partnerships in developing nations focus on blockchain-based identity solutions and financial inclusion initiatives. The Cardano Foundation regularly announces collaborations with academic institutions and government entities.
Recent protocol upgrades have improved network scalability and smart contract capabilities. The community actively participates in on-chain governance, voting on treasury fund allocation and protocol improvements through Cardano's Voltaire governance system.
NFT marketplaces on Cardano have gained traction, providing creators with alternative platforms for digital asset distribution. Stay updated through official Cardano channels and reputable cryptocurrency news sources for the latest developments.
For a more in-depth understanding of Cardano, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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