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The live Cardano price today is 0.216 USD.ADA market cap is 7,856,607,683.82872556 USD. Track real-time ADA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Cardano price today is 0.216 USD.ADA market cap is 7,856,607,683.82872556 USD. Track real-time ADA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Cardano Price(ADA)

1 ADA to USD Live Price:

$0.2161
$0.2161$0.2161
+0.09%1D
USD
Cardano (ADA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:46:41 (UTC+8)

Cardano Market Statistics

Cardano price today is $ 0.216, up 0.09% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.216 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2115 - $ 0.2289 USD
Market Capitalization$ 7.86B USD (rank #13)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 7.61M
Circulating Supply36.37B ADA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (80.82%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 9.72B USD
All-Time High$ 3.09918625 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:46:41

Cardano Price Today

The live Cardano (ADA) price today is $ 0.216, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.216 per ADA.

Cardano currently ranks #13 by market capitalization at $ 7.86B, with a circulating supply of 36.37B ADA. During the last 24 hours, ADA traded between $ 0.2115 (low) and $ 0.2289 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.09918625, while the all-time low was $ 0.01735409907996655.

In short-term performance, ADA moved +0.41% in the last hour and +23.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.61M.

Cardano (ADA) Market Information

No.13

$ 7.86B
$ 7.86B$ 7.86B

$ 7.61M
$ 7.61M$ 7.61M

$ 9.72B
$ 9.72B$ 9.72B

36.37B
36.37B 36.37B

45,000,000,000
45,000,000,000 45,000,000,000

44,993,823,497.474743
44,993,823,497.474743 44,993,823,497.474743

80.82%

0.29%

2015-09-01 00:00:00

$ 0.002
$ 0.002$ 0.002

ADA

The current Market Cap of Cardano is $ 7.86B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.61M. The circulating supply of ADA is 36.37B, with a total supply of 44993823497.474743. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.72B.

Cardano Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2115
$ 0.2115$ 0.2115
24H Low
$ 0.2289
$ 0.2289$ 0.2289
24H High

$ 0.2115
$ 0.2115$ 0.2115

$ 0.2289
$ 0.2289$ 0.2289

$ 3.09918625
$ 3.09918625$ 3.09918625

$ 0.01735409907996655
$ 0.01735409907996655$ 0.01735409907996655

+0.41%

+0.09%

+23.56%

+23.56%

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform for smart contracts, similar to Ethereum. However, Cardano's approach is unique in that it is built on a scientific philosophy and peer-reviewed academic research. The platform operates using the Ouroboros proof-of-stake consensus protocol, which is designed to be more energy-efficient than proof-of-work protocols. ADA, the native cryptocurrency of the Cardano platform, is used for transaction validation, participation in the protocol's consensus mechanism, and as a unit of account in smart contracts. Cardano aims to balance the needs of users with those of regulators, combining privacy with regulation. Its broader vision is to provide a new decentralized economy and democratize finance in emerging markets.

Trade Cardano (ADA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ADA spot and futures markets, compare Cardano trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ADA/USDT
$0.2161
$0.2161$0.2161
+0.18%
34.46M (USDT)
ADA/USDC
$0.216
$0.216$0.216
+0.09%
149.13K (USDT)
ADA/BTC
$0.000002719
$0.000002719$0.000002719
+0.14%
47.88K (USDT)
ADA/EUR
$0.1852
$0.1852$0.1852
+0.27%
285.33K (USDT)
ADA/USD1
$0.2159
$0.2159$0.2159
+0.18%
249.32K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Cardano: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a blockchain platform designed for building decentralized applications (DApps), and ADA is its native cryptocurrency. Cardano functions as a digital ecosystem where developers can create applications, similar to how operating systems support software programs on computers and smartphones.

Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum's co-founders, launched Cardano in 2017 with a research-driven, peer-reviewed approach to blockchain development. ADA serves multiple purposes within the Cardano ecosystem: it facilitates transactions, enables holders to participate in network governance by voting on protocol upgrades, and allows users to earn rewards through staking by delegating their ADA to stake pools or operating their own.

As a decentralized cryptocurrency, ADA operates without banks or intermediaries, providing users with direct control over their digital assets through cryptographic keys.

How Cardano Works

Cardano operates on a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism called Ouroboros, eliminating the need for expensive mining equipment. ADA holders can stake their coins to help validate transactions and earn rewards, similar to earning interest in a savings account.

Cardano uses a two-layer architecture: the Settlement Layer handles ADA transactions, while the Computation Layer runs smart contracts and decentralized applications. This separation makes the network faster and more flexible.

The platform has undergone major upgrades including Shelley (decentralization), Goguen (smart contracts), and continues evolving through its development roadmap. This design allows Cardano to process transactions efficiently while maintaining low energy consumption compared to Proof-of-Work blockchains.

ADA Coin Price

ADA consistently ranks among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, typically positioned within the top 10 globally. Since its 2017 launch, ADA has experienced multiple market cycles characteristic of the cryptocurrency sector.

The coin's price is influenced by both broader cryptocurrency market trends and Cardano-specific developments, including protocol upgrades, smart contract adoption, and ecosystem expansion. Trading volume remains substantial across major exchanges, indicating continued investor interest and market liquidity.

Like all cryptocurrencies, ADA exhibits significant price volatility, with values potentially fluctuating considerably over short timeframes. Cardano's market capitalization positions it as a major blockchain platform, competing with established networks while maintaining its peer-reviewed, research-driven development approach.

ADA Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price prediction is inherently uncertain, but several factors may influence ADA's future valuation. Network adoption, measured by developer activity and decentralized application deployment on Cardano, can indicate platform growth. Regulatory developments in major markets affect all cryptocurrencies, including ADA. Successful protocol upgrades and technological milestones often influence market sentiment.

Analysts consider Cardano's peer-reviewed development approach and expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem when assessing long-term potential. However, price predictions are speculative and should not be considered financial guarantees.

Cryptocurrency markets remain highly volatile and are influenced by numerous factors beyond any individual project's control, including macroeconomic conditions, market sentiment, and broader adoption trends. Investment decisions should be based on thorough independent research, risk tolerance, and financial circumstances rather than speculative forecasts alone.

Is Cardano Crypto a Good Investment?

Whether ADA suits your portfolio depends on your investment goals and risk tolerance. Cardano's strengths include peer-reviewed development, an active community, and real-world adoption in emerging markets. The platform's Proof-of-Stake system uses significantly less energy than Proof-of-Work blockchains, appealing to environmentally conscious investors.

However, cryptocurrency investments carry substantial risks. Prices can drop significantly during market downturns. Cardano competes with Ethereum, Solana, and other smart contract platforms.

Diversification is essential. Invest only what you can afford to lose, and consider ADA as part of a broader strategy rather than your entire portfolio.

Where to Buy ADA Coin?

MEXC offers a comprehensive platform for trading Cardano, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. The exchange features competitive trading fees, deep liquidity for ADA pairs, and fast transaction processing. MEXC supports multiple deposit methods for users worldwide.

The platform provides advanced trading options including Spot trading and Futures, all accessible through a user-friendly interface that streamlines the buying process. Security measures protect your assets, while regular listings of new trading pairs and events for ADA traders expand your trading opportunities.

How to Buy Cardano Crypto

Acquiring ADA is straightforward and often simpler than opening a traditional bank account.

  1. Choose MEXC and Sign Up: Sign up on MEXC by providing your email address and creating a secure password. The process takes just a few minutes.
  2. Complete Verification: Upload identification documents as required by KYC regulations. This step ensures account security and regulatory compliance.
  3. Fund Your Account: Deposit funds using bank transfers, debit cards, or transfer cryptocurrencies you already own to your MEXC wallet.
  4. Select a Trading Pair: Common options include ADA/USDT or ADA/USDC, which provide stable pricing references for trading.
  5. Place an Order: Market orders execute immediately at current prices, while limit orders let you set your preferred purchase price and wait for the market to reach it.

ADA Crypto News

Cardano's ecosystem continues evolving with significant developments throughout 2025. The network has experienced increased decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, with new decentralized exchanges and lending protocols launching on the platform.

Partnerships in developing nations focus on blockchain-based identity solutions and financial inclusion initiatives. The Cardano Foundation regularly announces collaborations with academic institutions and government entities.

Recent protocol upgrades have improved network scalability and smart contract capabilities. The community actively participates in on-chain governance, voting on treasury fund allocation and protocol improvements through Cardano's Voltaire governance system.

NFT marketplaces on Cardano have gained traction, providing creators with alternative platforms for digital asset distribution. Stay updated through official Cardano channels and reputable cryptocurrency news sources for the latest developments.

Whitepaper

Cardano Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cardano, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cardano Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Cardano (ADA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:46:41 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Cardano

ADAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ADA with leverage. Explore ADAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ADA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ADA
ADA
USD
USD

1 ADA = 0.216 USD