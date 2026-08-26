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The live Rayls price today is 0.001726 USD.RLS market cap is 2,589,000 USD. Track real-time RLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Rayls price today is 0.001726 USD.RLS market cap is 2,589,000 USD. Track real-time RLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RLS Price Info

What is RLS

RLS Whitepaper

RLS Official Website

RLS Tokenomics

RLS Price Forecast

RLS History

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Rayls Price(RLS)

1 RLS to USD Live Price:

$0.001727
$0.001727$0.001727
-0.63%1D
USD
Rayls (RLS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:26:17 (UTC+8)

Rayls Market Statistics

Rayls price today is $ 0.001726, down 0.63% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001726 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001705 - $ 0.001813 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.59M USD (rank #1304)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 62.40K
Circulating Supply1.50B RLS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (15.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 17.26M USD
All-Time High$ 0.07017523020678489 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:26:17

Rayls Price Today

The live Rayls (RLS) price today is $ 0.001726, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current RLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001726 per RLS.

Rayls currently ranks #1304 by market capitalization at $ 2.59M, with a circulating supply of 1.50B RLS. During the last 24 hours, RLS traded between $ 0.001705 (low) and $ 0.001813 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07017523020678489, while the all-time low was $ 0.00218515280606093.

In short-term performance, RLS moved +0.93% in the last hour and +5.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.40K.

Rayls (RLS) Market Information

No.1304

$ 2.59M
$ 2.59M$ 2.59M

$ 62.40K
$ 62.40K$ 62.40K

$ 17.26M
$ 17.26M$ 17.26M

1.50B
1.50B 1.50B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

9,971,791,866.8247195
9,971,791,866.8247195 9,971,791,866.8247195

15.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Rayls is $ 2.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.40K. The circulating supply of RLS is 1.50B, with a total supply of 9971791866.8247195. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.26M.

Rayls Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001705
$ 0.001705$ 0.001705
24H Low
$ 0.001813
$ 0.001813$ 0.001813
24H High

$ 0.001705
$ 0.001705$ 0.001705

$ 0.001813
$ 0.001813$ 0.001813

$ 0.07017523020678489
$ 0.07017523020678489$ 0.07017523020678489

$ 0.00218515280606093
$ 0.00218515280606093$ 0.00218515280606093

+0.93%

-0.63%

+5.37%

+5.37%

Trade Rayls (RLS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RLS spot and futures markets, compare Rayls trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RLS/USDT
$0.001726
$0.001726$0.001726
-0.74%
35.51M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Rayls: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Rayls (RLS)

Rayls is a modular financial market blockchain ecosystem that integrates the compliance, privacy, and governance of traditional finance (TradFi) with the programmability and liquidity of decentralised finance (DeFi). Rayls technology combines institutional Privacy Nodes, permissioned Private Networks, and a permissionless L1 Public Chain, secured by Ethereum trust anchors to enable scalable and compliant tokenisation of financial assets

Rayls Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rayls, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Rayls Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Rayls (RLS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:26:17 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Rayls

RLSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RLS with leverage. Explore RLSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RLS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RLS
RLS
USD
USD

1 RLS = 0.001726 USD