Kaskad Price Today

The live Kaskad (KSKD) price today is $ 0.001372, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current KSKD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001372 per KSKD.

Kaskad currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- KSKD. During the last 24 hours, KSKD traded between $ 0.001323 (low) and $ 0.001392 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KSKD moved -0.15% in the last hour and -0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.71K.

Kaskad (KSKD) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 27.71K$ 27.71K $ 27.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.37M$ 1.37M $ 1.37M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain IGRA

The current Market Cap of Kaskad is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.71K. The circulating supply of KSKD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.37M.