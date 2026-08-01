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The live Based price today is 0.07078 USD.BASED market cap is 16,633,300 USD. Track real-time BASED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Based price today is 0.07078 USD.BASED market cap is 16,633,300 USD. Track real-time BASED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Based Price(BASED)

1 BASED to USD Live Price:

$0.07074
$0.07074$0.07074
+1.63%1D
USD
Based (BASED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:32:02 (UTC+8)

Based Market Statistics

Based price today is $ 0.07078, up 1.63% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.07078 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0678 - $ 0.07332 USD
Market Capitalization$ 16.63M USD (rank #774)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 173.20K
Circulating Supply235.00M BASED of 100,000,000,000 max supply (23.50%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 70.78M USD
All-Time High$ 0.3140453990906256 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:32:02

Based Price Today

The live Based (BASED) price today is $ 0.07078, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07078 per BASED.

Based currently ranks #774 by market capitalization at $ 16.63M, with a circulating supply of 235.00M BASED. During the last 24 hours, BASED traded between $ 0.0678 (low) and $ 0.07332 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3140453990906256, while the all-time low was $ 0.0502161990992161.

In short-term performance, BASED moved +0.81% in the last hour and -11.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 173.20K.

Based (BASED) Market Information

No.774

$ 16.63M
$ 16.63M$ 16.63M

$ 173.20K
$ 173.20K$ 173.20K

$ 70.78M
$ 70.78M$ 70.78M

235.00M
235.00M 235.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

23.50%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Based is $ 16.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 173.20K. The circulating supply of BASED is 235.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.78M.

Based Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0678
$ 0.0678$ 0.0678
24H Low
$ 0.07332
$ 0.07332$ 0.07332
24H High

$ 0.0678
$ 0.0678$ 0.0678

$ 0.07332
$ 0.07332$ 0.07332

$ 0.3140453990906256
$ 0.3140453990906256$ 0.3140453990906256

$ 0.0502161990992161
$ 0.0502161990992161$ 0.0502161990992161

+0.81%

+1.63%

-11.60%

-11.60%

Trade Based (BASED) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BASED spot and futures markets, compare Based trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BASED/USDT
$0.07072
$0.07072$0.07072
+1.63%
2.43M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Based: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Based (BASED)

Based is a financial superapp built on Hyperliquid that lets users trade crypto, equities, and commodities from a single interface, fund accounts directly from bank accounts or credit cards, and spend balances at over 100 million merchants worldwide using a Visa Platinum card that converts at the point of sale with no separate off-ramp required. The platform operates across web, iOS, Android, and desktop with one account, and includes features like curated Launchpools for early project access and AI-native wallets for autonomous trading and risk monitoring.

Based Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Based, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Based Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Based (BASED)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:32:02 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Based

BASEDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BASED with leverage. Explore BASEDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BASED-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BASED
BASED
USD
USD

1 BASED = 0.07078 USD