Based Price Today

The live Based (BASED) price today is $ 0.07078, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07078 per BASED.

Based currently ranks #774 by market capitalization at $ 16.63M, with a circulating supply of 235.00M BASED. During the last 24 hours, BASED traded between $ 0.0678 (low) and $ 0.07332 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3140453990906256, while the all-time low was $ 0.0502161990992161.

In short-term performance, BASED moved +0.81% in the last hour and -11.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 173.20K.

Based (BASED) Market Information

Rank No.774 Market Cap $ 16.63M$ 16.63M $ 16.63M Volume (24H) $ 173.20K$ 173.20K $ 173.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.78M$ 70.78M $ 70.78M Circulation Supply 235.00M 235.00M 235.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 23.50% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Based is $ 16.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 173.20K. The circulating supply of BASED is 235.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.78M.