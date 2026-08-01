Based Price(BASED)
Based price today is $ 0.07078, up 1.63% in the last 24 hours.
The live Based (BASED) price today is $ 0.07078, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07078 per BASED.
Based currently ranks #774 by market capitalization at $ 16.63M, with a circulating supply of 235.00M BASED. During the last 24 hours, BASED traded between $ 0.0678 (low) and $ 0.07332 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3140453990906256, while the all-time low was $ 0.0502161990992161.
In short-term performance, BASED moved +0.81% in the last hour and -11.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 173.20K.
No.774
23.50%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Based is $ 16.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 173.20K. The circulating supply of BASED is 235.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.78M.
+0.81%
+1.63%
-11.60%
-11.60%
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Based: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Based is a financial superapp built on Hyperliquid that lets users trade crypto, equities, and commodities from a single interface, fund accounts directly from bank accounts or credit cards, and spend balances at over 100 million merchants worldwide using a Visa Platinum card that converts at the point of sale with no separate off-ramp required. The platform operates across web, iOS, Android, and desktop with one account, and includes features like curated Launchpools for early project access and AI-native wallets for autonomous trading and risk monitoring.
For a more in-depth understanding of Based, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on BASED with leverage. Explore BASEDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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