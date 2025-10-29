The live Somnia price today is 0.4437 USD. Track real-time SOMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SOMI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Somnia price today is 0.4437 USD. Track real-time SOMI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SOMI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Somnia Logo

Somnia Price(SOMI)

1 SOMI to USD Live Price:

$0.4437
$0.4437$0.4437
+2.97%1D
USD
Somnia (SOMI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:26:33 (UTC+8)

Somnia (SOMI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4275
$ 0.4275$ 0.4275
24H Low
$ 0.4645
$ 0.4645$ 0.4645
24H High

$ 0.4275
$ 0.4275$ 0.4275

$ 0.4645
$ 0.4645$ 0.4645

--
----

--
----

-0.65%

+2.97%

-5.16%

-5.16%

Somnia (SOMI) real-time price is $ 0.4437. Over the past 24 hours, SOMI traded between a low of $ 0.4275 and a high of $ 0.4645, showing active market volatility. SOMI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, SOMI has changed by -0.65% over the past hour, +2.97% over 24 hours, and -5.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Somnia (SOMI) Market Information

--
----

$ 616.17K
$ 616.17K$ 616.17K

$ 443.70M
$ 443.70M$ 443.70M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOMNIA

The current Market Cap of Somnia is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 616.17K. The circulating supply of SOMI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 443.70M.

Somnia (SOMI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Somnia for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.012798+2.97%
30 Days$ -0.2969-40.09%
60 Days$ +0.3437+343.70%
90 Days$ +0.3437+343.70%
Somnia Price Change Today

Today, SOMI recorded a change of $ +0.012798 (+2.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Somnia 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2969 (-40.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Somnia 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SOMI saw a change of $ +0.3437 (+343.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Somnia 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.3437 (+343.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Somnia (SOMI)?

Check out the Somnia Price History page now.

What is Somnia (SOMI)

Somnia is the fastest, most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. With this performance, Somnia enables real-time, fully on-chain experiences that go beyond financial applications. It’s the ideal foundation for building large-scale games, social platforms, metaverse economies, and AI-powered applications. Somnia’s architecture supports fully composable systems, empowering builders to create immersive, intelligent, and interactive digital experiences that scale to millions of users.

Somnia is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Somnia investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SOMI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Somnia on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Somnia buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Somnia Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Somnia (SOMI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Somnia (SOMI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Somnia.

Check the Somnia price prediction now!

Somnia (SOMI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Somnia (SOMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOMI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Somnia (SOMI)

Looking for how to buy Somnia? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Somnia on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of Somnia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Somnia Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Somnia

How much is Somnia (SOMI) worth today?
The live SOMI price in USD is 0.4437 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SOMI to USD price?
The current price of SOMI to USD is $ 0.4437. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Somnia?
The market cap for SOMI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SOMI?
The circulating supply of SOMI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SOMI?
SOMI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SOMI?
SOMI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of SOMI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SOMI is $ 616.17K USD.
Will SOMI go higher this year?
SOMI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SOMI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Somnia (SOMI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
