What is Somnia (SOMI)

Somnia is the fastest, most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. With this performance, Somnia enables real-time, fully on-chain experiences that go beyond financial applications. It's the ideal foundation for building large-scale games, social platforms, metaverse economies, and AI-powered applications. Somnia's architecture supports fully composable systems, empowering builders to create immersive, intelligent, and interactive digital experiences that scale to millions of users.

Somnia (SOMI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Somnia (SOMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOMI token's extensive tokenomics now!

SOMI to Local Currencies

Somnia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Somnia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Somnia How much is Somnia (SOMI) worth today? The live SOMI price in USD is 0.4437 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SOMI to USD price? $ 0.4437 . Check out The current price of SOMI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Somnia? The market cap for SOMI is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SOMI? The circulating supply of SOMI is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SOMI? SOMI achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SOMI? SOMI saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of SOMI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SOMI is $ 616.17K USD . Will SOMI go higher this year? SOMI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SOMI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Somnia (SOMI) Important Industry Updates

