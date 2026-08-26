PUNKVISM Price(PVT)
PUNKVISM price today is $ 0.0001543, up 1.31% in the last 24 hours.
The live PUNKVISM (PVT) price today is $ 0.0001543, with a 1.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current PVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001543 per PVT.
PUNKVISM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- PVT. During the last 24 hours, PVT traded between $ 0.0001375 (low) and $ 0.000165 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, PVT moved +0.78% in the last hour and +13.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.71K.
SOL
The current Market Cap of PUNKVISM is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.71K. The circulating supply of PVT is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.54M.
+0.78%
+1.31%
+13.70%
+13.70%
Pivot Token (PVT) is a digital asset that operates within the Pivot ecosystem, a social network platform that focuses on cryptocurrency investments. The primary role of PVT is to incentivize user engagement and participation within the platform, rewarding users for activities such as reading, commenting, and sharing content. The token operates on a proof of contribution model, where the more a user contributes to the platform, the more PVT they earn. This model aims to foster a more active and engaged community, encouraging users to share their knowledge and insights about the cryptocurrency market. PVT is integral to the Pivot ecosystem, driving user interaction and serving as the primary means of value exchange within the platform.
Explore live PVT spot and futures markets, compare PUNKVISM trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for PUNKVISM: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The Punkvism project is a community web3 platform that combines the resistance spirit of punk and the execution power of activism. The Punkvism project creates new economic and cultural values by merging digital assets and real assets (RWA) based on the Punky Kongz NFT community. It connects various industries such as real estate, entertainment, healthcare, and games with blockchain technology, and builds a decentralized ecosystem centered on the community through the PVT governance token.
For a more in-depth understanding of PUNKVISM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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