PUNKVISM Price Today

The live PUNKVISM (PVT) price today is $ 0.0001543, with a 1.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current PVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001543 per PVT.

PUNKVISM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- PVT. During the last 24 hours, PVT traded between $ 0.0001375 (low) and $ 0.000165 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PVT moved +0.78% in the last hour and +13.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.71K.

PUNKVISM (PVT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 63.71K$ 63.71K $ 63.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.54M$ 1.54M $ 1.54M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of PUNKVISM is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.71K. The circulating supply of PVT is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.54M.