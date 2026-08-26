Stargate Finance Price Today

The live Stargate Finance (STG) price today is $ 0.1613, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current STG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1613 per STG.

Stargate Finance currently ranks #147 by market capitalization at $ 106.61M, with a circulating supply of 660.95M STG. During the last 24 hours, STG traded between $ 0.1554 (low) and $ 0.1744 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.283844483496619, while the all-time low was $ 0.10162599944782422.

In short-term performance, STG moved +0.31% in the last hour and +11.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.67K.

Stargate Finance (STG) Market Information

Rank No.147 Market Cap $ 106.61M$ 106.61M $ 106.61M Volume (24H) $ 62.67K$ 62.67K $ 62.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 161.30M$ 161.30M $ 161.30M Circulation Supply 660.95M 660.95M 660.95M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 66.09% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Stargate Finance is $ 106.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.67K. The circulating supply of STG is 660.95M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.30M.