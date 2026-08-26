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The live Stargate Finance price today is 0.1613 USD.STG market cap is 106,611,456.1423 USD. Track real-time STG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Stargate Finance price today is 0.1613 USD.STG market cap is 106,611,456.1423 USD. Track real-time STG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Stargate Finance Logo

Stargate Finance Price(STG)

1 STG to USD Live Price:

$0.1613
$0.1613$0.1613
-3.58%1D
USD
Stargate Finance (STG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:10:31 (UTC+8)

Stargate Finance Market Statistics

Stargate Finance price today is $ 0.1613, down 3.58% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1613 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1554 - $ 0.1744 USD
Market Capitalization$ 106.61M USD (rank #147)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 62.67K
Circulating Supply660.95M STG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (66.09%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 161.30M USD
All-Time High$ 4.283844483496619 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:10:31

Stargate Finance Price Today

The live Stargate Finance (STG) price today is $ 0.1613, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current STG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1613 per STG.

Stargate Finance currently ranks #147 by market capitalization at $ 106.61M, with a circulating supply of 660.95M STG. During the last 24 hours, STG traded between $ 0.1554 (low) and $ 0.1744 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.283844483496619, while the all-time low was $ 0.10162599944782422.

In short-term performance, STG moved +0.31% in the last hour and +11.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.67K.

Stargate Finance (STG) Market Information

No.147

$ 106.61M
$ 106.61M$ 106.61M

$ 62.67K
$ 62.67K$ 62.67K

$ 161.30M
$ 161.30M$ 161.30M

660.95M
660.95M 660.95M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

66.09%

0.01%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Stargate Finance is $ 106.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.67K. The circulating supply of STG is 660.95M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.30M.

Stargate Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1554
$ 0.1554$ 0.1554
24H Low
$ 0.1744
$ 0.1744$ 0.1744
24H High

$ 0.1554
$ 0.1554$ 0.1554

$ 0.1744
$ 0.1744$ 0.1744

$ 4.283844483496619
$ 4.283844483496619$ 4.283844483496619

$ 0.10162599944782422
$ 0.10162599944782422$ 0.10162599944782422

+0.31%

-3.58%

+11.08%

+11.08%

About Stargate Finance

STG is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized platform, providing users with a secure and efficient method of conducting transactions. It is designed to facilitate payments and transfers in a fast and cost-effective manner, making it an attractive option for individuals and businesses alike. STG employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency and scalability. The asset's supply model is fixed, providing a level of predictability and stability for its users. In the broader crypto ecosystem, STG is often used for peer-to-peer transactions, remittances, and as a medium of exchange in online marketplaces.

Trade Stargate Finance (STG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live STG spot and futures markets, compare Stargate Finance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STG/USDT
$0.1613
$0.1613$0.1613
-3.81%
389.30K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Stargate Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Stargate Finance (STG)

Stargate is a fully composable liquidity transport protocol that lives at the heart of Omnichain DeFi.

Stargate Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Stargate Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Stargate Finance Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Stargate Finance (STG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:10:31 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STG
STG
USD
USD

1 STG = 0.1613 USD