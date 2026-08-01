InterMilanFanToken Price(INTER)
InterMilanFanToken price today is $ 0.2104, up 0.14% in the last 24 hours.
The live InterMilanFanToken (INTER) price today is $ 0.2104, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current INTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2104 per INTER.
InterMilanFanToken currently ranks #1475 by market capitalization at $ 2.61M, with a circulating supply of 12.39M INTER. During the last 24 hours, INTER traded between $ 0.2091 (low) and $ 0.213 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.089, while the all-time low was $ 0.21064038613565483.
In short-term performance, INTER moved 0.00% in the last hour and +4.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.03K.
No.1475
62.79%
CHZ
The current Market Cap of InterMilanFanToken is $ 2.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.03K. The circulating supply of INTER is 12.39M, with a total supply of 19728000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.15M.
0.00%
+0.14%
+4.15%
+4.15%
INTER is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized network, designed to facilitate transactions and interactions between different blockchain platforms. It uses a unique consensus mechanism and chain design to ensure security and efficiency in its operations. The primary role of INTER is to provide interoperability, enabling seamless communication and value transfer between different blockchain ecosystems. This cross-chain functionality allows for a wide range of uses, including decentralized finance (DeFi), token swaps, and other blockchain-based applications. INTER's supply and issuance model is designed to maintain a balance between demand and supply, ensuring the sustainability of the network.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for InterMilanFanToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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$INTER is the name of the only official Inter Milan Fan Token.
For a more in-depth understanding of InterMilanFanToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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