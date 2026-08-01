InterMilanFanToken Price Today

The live InterMilanFanToken (INTER) price today is $ 0.2104, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current INTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2104 per INTER.

InterMilanFanToken currently ranks #1475 by market capitalization at $ 2.61M, with a circulating supply of 12.39M INTER. During the last 24 hours, INTER traded between $ 0.2091 (low) and $ 0.213 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.089, while the all-time low was $ 0.21064038613565483.

In short-term performance, INTER moved 0.00% in the last hour and +4.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.03K.

InterMilanFanToken (INTER) Market Information

Rank No.1475 Market Cap $ 2.61M$ 2.61M $ 2.61M Volume (24H) $ 55.03K$ 55.03K $ 55.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.15M$ 4.15M $ 4.15M Circulation Supply 12.39M 12.39M 12.39M Max Supply 19,728,000 19,728,000 19,728,000 Total Supply 19,728,000 19,728,000 19,728,000 Circulation Rate 62.79% Public Blockchain CHZ

The current Market Cap of InterMilanFanToken is $ 2.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.03K. The circulating supply of INTER is 12.39M, with a total supply of 19728000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.15M.