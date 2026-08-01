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The live InterMilanFanToken price today is 0.2104 USD.INTER market cap is 2,606,466.1288 USD. Track real-time INTER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live InterMilanFanToken price today is 0.2104 USD.INTER market cap is 2,606,466.1288 USD. Track real-time INTER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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InterMilanFanToken Logo

InterMilanFanToken Price(INTER)

1 INTER to USD Live Price:

$0.2106
$0.2106$0.2106
+0.14%1D
USD
InterMilanFanToken (INTER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:58:18 (UTC+8)

InterMilanFanToken Market Statistics

InterMilanFanToken price today is $ 0.2104, up 0.14% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2104 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2091 - $ 0.213 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.61M USD (rank #1475)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.03K
Circulating Supply12.39M INTER of 100,000,000,000 max supply (62.79%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.15M USD
All-Time High$ 14.089 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:58:18

InterMilanFanToken Price Today

The live InterMilanFanToken (INTER) price today is $ 0.2104, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current INTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2104 per INTER.

InterMilanFanToken currently ranks #1475 by market capitalization at $ 2.61M, with a circulating supply of 12.39M INTER. During the last 24 hours, INTER traded between $ 0.2091 (low) and $ 0.213 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.089, while the all-time low was $ 0.21064038613565483.

In short-term performance, INTER moved 0.00% in the last hour and +4.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.03K.

InterMilanFanToken (INTER) Market Information

No.1475

$ 2.61M
$ 2.61M$ 2.61M

$ 55.03K
$ 55.03K$ 55.03K

$ 4.15M
$ 4.15M$ 4.15M

12.39M
12.39M 12.39M

19,728,000
19,728,000 19,728,000

19,728,000
19,728,000 19,728,000

62.79%

CHZ

The current Market Cap of InterMilanFanToken is $ 2.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.03K. The circulating supply of INTER is 12.39M, with a total supply of 19728000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.15M.

InterMilanFanToken Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2091
$ 0.2091$ 0.2091
24H Low
$ 0.213
$ 0.213$ 0.213
24H High

$ 0.2091
$ 0.2091$ 0.2091

$ 0.213
$ 0.213$ 0.213

$ 14.089
$ 14.089$ 14.089

$ 0.21064038613565483
$ 0.21064038613565483$ 0.21064038613565483

0.00%

+0.14%

+4.15%

+4.15%

About InterMilanFanToken

INTER is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized network, designed to facilitate transactions and interactions between different blockchain platforms. It uses a unique consensus mechanism and chain design to ensure security and efficiency in its operations. The primary role of INTER is to provide interoperability, enabling seamless communication and value transfer between different blockchain ecosystems. This cross-chain functionality allows for a wide range of uses, including decentralized finance (DeFi), token swaps, and other blockchain-based applications. INTER's supply and issuance model is designed to maintain a balance between demand and supply, ensuring the sustainability of the network.

Trade InterMilanFanToken (INTER) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live INTER spot and futures markets, compare InterMilanFanToken trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
INTER/USDT
$0.2105
$0.2105$0.2105
+0.04%
261.14K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for InterMilanFanToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is InterMilanFanToken (INTER)

$INTER is the name of the only official Inter Milan Fan Token.

InterMilanFanToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of InterMilanFanToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official InterMilanFanToken Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About InterMilanFanToken (INTER)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:58:18 (UTC+8)

Explore More about InterMilanFanToken

INTERUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on INTER with leverage. Explore INTERUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

INTER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

INTER
INTER
USD
USD

1 INTER = 0.2104 USD