What is Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.

Arbitrum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Arbitrum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Arbitrum Price History

Tracing ARB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARB's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Arbitrum (ARB)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arbitrum why did Arbitrum create its own token? Arbitrum created its own tokens as a transition from a private team to a governance public governance system. Now, ARB token holders can influence how the project direction goes. When did ARB tokens go live? ARB token officially launched on March 23, 2023. It was accompanied by a vast amount of airdrops to many users. What was the initial price of ARB? ARB token became live on March 23, 2023, with a price of $8.67. However, the price quickly decreased to a low of $1.20, marking its all-time high and highest amount paid per token. What was the worth of ARB token airdrops? Arbitrum has distributed a total of $120 million in native ARB tokens to Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) in its ecosystem. What is the maximum supply of ARB? ARB has a total supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens. It is currently circulating at 1,275,000,000 ARB, a bit over 10% of their total supply. Is Arbitrum Layer 1 or Layer 2? Arbitrum is an Ethereum blockchain Layer 2 scaling solution. It enables quick smart contract transactions while lowering transaction costs. How does Arbitrum help Ethereum? Arbitrum aims to dramatically improve the Ethereum network's scalability. It can handle a high number of transactions in a single batch by using off-chain processing, enhancing throughput, and decreasing congestion on the main Ethereum chain. Where can I buy ARB? MEXC is the best platform for users to buy, hold, and trade ARB tokens. Who founded Arbitrum? Steven Goldfeder is the Co-Founder and CEO of Offchain Labs, the team behind Arbitrum. Does ARB work on Metamask? Yes, ARB is available and works on Metamask. It is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and you may add the Arbitrum Layer 2 network to your Metamask Wallet.

