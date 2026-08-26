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The live ELIS price today is 0.010255 USD.XLS market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time XLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ELIS price today is 0.010255 USD.XLS market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time XLS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ELIS Logo

ELIS Price(XLS)

1 XLS to USD Live Price:

$0.010255
$0.010255$0.010255
-0.71%1D
USD
ELIS (XLS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:20:58 (UTC+8)

ELIS Market Statistics

ELIS price today is $ 0.010255, down 0.71% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.010255 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.010101 - $ 0.01098 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 11.44K
Circulating Supply0.00 XLS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.05M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:20:58

ELIS Price Today

The live ELIS (XLS) price today is $ 0.010255, with a 0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current XLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.010255 per XLS.

ELIS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XLS. During the last 24 hours, XLS traded between $ 0.010101 (low) and $ 0.01098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XLS moved -0.10% in the last hour and +1.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.44K.

ELIS (XLS) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 11.44K
$ 11.44K$ 11.44K

$ 2.05M
$ 2.05M$ 2.05M

0.00
0.00 0.00

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

0.00%

NONE

The current Market Cap of ELIS is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.44K. The circulating supply of XLS is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.05M.

ELIS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.010101
$ 0.010101$ 0.010101
24H Low
$ 0.01098
$ 0.01098$ 0.01098
24H High

$ 0.010101
$ 0.010101$ 0.010101

$ 0.01098
$ 0.01098$ 0.01098

--
----

--
----

-0.10%

-0.71%

+1.46%

+1.46%

About ELIS

XLS is a digital asset that operates on a blockchain network. It is primarily designed to facilitate transactions and store value in a decentralized manner, similar to traditional currencies but without the need for a central authority. The XLS blockchain uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism, which requires miners to solve complex mathematical problems to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. This model is designed to ensure the security and integrity of the network. XLS is typically used for peer-to-peer transactions, offering a level of privacy and security not always available in traditional banking systems. Its decentralized nature also makes it resistant to censorship and control by any single entity.

Trade ELIS (XLS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XLS spot and futures markets, compare ELIS trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XLS/USDT
$0.010255
$0.010255$0.010255
-0.69%
1.10M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ELIS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ELIS (XLS)

ELIS Technologies Ltd is an Ireland-based robotics and AI enterprise that develops drones and systems which integrate proprietary 3D GPS eMapping technology. The ELIS token ($XLS) serves as the fuel for the entire ELIS Hardware-as-a-Service ecosystem, and is redeemable for all services offered by ELIS Technologies Ltd.

ELIS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ELIS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ELIS Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ELIS (XLS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:20:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ELIS

XLSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XLS with leverage. Explore XLSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XLS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XLS
XLS
USD
USD

1 XLS = 0.010255 USD