ELIS Price(XLS)
ELIS price today is $ 0.010255, down 0.71% in the last 24 hours.
The live ELIS (XLS) price today is $ 0.010255, with a 0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current XLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.010255 per XLS.
ELIS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XLS. During the last 24 hours, XLS traded between $ 0.010101 (low) and $ 0.01098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, XLS moved -0.10% in the last hour and +1.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.44K.
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The current Market Cap of ELIS is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.44K. The circulating supply of XLS is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.05M.
-0.10%
-0.71%
+1.46%
+1.46%
XLS is a digital asset that operates on a blockchain network. It is primarily designed to facilitate transactions and store value in a decentralized manner, similar to traditional currencies but without the need for a central authority. The XLS blockchain uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism, which requires miners to solve complex mathematical problems to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. This model is designed to ensure the security and integrity of the network. XLS is typically used for peer-to-peer transactions, offering a level of privacy and security not always available in traditional banking systems. Its decentralized nature also makes it resistant to censorship and control by any single entity.
Explore live XLS spot and futures markets, compare ELIS trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ELIS: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
ELIS Technologies Ltd is an Ireland-based robotics and AI enterprise that develops drones and systems which integrate proprietary 3D GPS eMapping technology. The ELIS token ($XLS) serves as the fuel for the entire ELIS Hardware-as-a-Service ecosystem, and is redeemable for all services offered by ELIS Technologies Ltd.
For a more in-depth understanding of ELIS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on XLS with leverage. Explore XLSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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