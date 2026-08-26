ELIS Price Today

The live ELIS (XLS) price today is $ 0.010255, with a 0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current XLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.010255 per XLS.

ELIS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XLS. During the last 24 hours, XLS traded between $ 0.010101 (low) and $ 0.01098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XLS moved -0.10% in the last hour and +1.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.44K.

ELIS (XLS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 11.44K$ 11.44K $ 11.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.05M$ 2.05M $ 2.05M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Total Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of ELIS is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.44K. The circulating supply of XLS is 0.00, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.05M.