Asteroid Price Today

The live Asteroid (ASTEROID1) price today is $ 0.002028, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTEROID1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002028 per ASTEROID1.

Asteroid currently ranks #1369 by market capitalization at $ 2.03M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ASTEROID1. During the last 24 hours, ASTEROID1 traded between $ 0.001915 (low) and $ 0.002369 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01747945735601676, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000274294668568.

In short-term performance, ASTEROID1 moved -0.64% in the last hour and -5.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.68K.

Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Market Information

Rank No.1369 Market Cap $ 2.03M$ 2.03M $ 2.03M Volume (24H) $ 66.68K$ 66.68K $ 66.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.03M$ 2.03M $ 2.03M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Asteroid is $ 2.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.68K. The circulating supply of ASTEROID1 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.03M.