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The live Asteroid price today is 0.002028 USD.ASTEROID1 market cap is 2,028,000 USD. Track real-time ASTEROID1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Asteroid price today is 0.002028 USD.ASTEROID1 market cap is 2,028,000 USD. Track real-time ASTEROID1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ASTEROID1 Price Info

What is ASTEROID1

ASTEROID1 Official Website

ASTEROID1 Tokenomics

ASTEROID1 Price Forecast

ASTEROID1 History

ASTEROID1 Buying Guide

ASTEROID1-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ASTEROID1 Spot

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Asteroid Logo

Asteroid Price(ASTEROID1)

1 ASTEROID1 to USD Live Price:

$0.002028
$0.002028$0.002028
-0.92%1D
USD
Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:16:43 (UTC+8)

Asteroid Market Statistics

Asteroid price today is $ 0.002028, down 0.92% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002028 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001915 - $ 0.002369 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.03M USD (rank #1369)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 66.68K
Circulating Supply1.00B ASTEROID1 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.03M USD
All-Time High$ 0.01747945735601676 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:16:43

Asteroid Price Today

The live Asteroid (ASTEROID1) price today is $ 0.002028, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTEROID1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002028 per ASTEROID1.

Asteroid currently ranks #1369 by market capitalization at $ 2.03M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ASTEROID1. During the last 24 hours, ASTEROID1 traded between $ 0.001915 (low) and $ 0.002369 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01747945735601676, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000274294668568.

In short-term performance, ASTEROID1 moved -0.64% in the last hour and -5.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.68K.

Asteroid (ASTEROID1) Market Information

No.1369

$ 2.03M
$ 2.03M$ 2.03M

$ 66.68K
$ 66.68K$ 66.68K

$ 2.03M
$ 2.03M$ 2.03M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

100.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Asteroid is $ 2.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.68K. The circulating supply of ASTEROID1 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.03M.

Asteroid Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001915
$ 0.001915$ 0.001915
24H Low
$ 0.002369
$ 0.002369$ 0.002369
24H High

$ 0.001915
$ 0.001915$ 0.001915

$ 0.002369
$ 0.002369$ 0.002369

$ 0.01747945735601676
$ 0.01747945735601676$ 0.01747945735601676

$ 0.00000274294668568
$ 0.00000274294668568$ 0.00000274294668568

-0.64%

-0.91%

-5.50%

-5.50%

Trade Asteroid (ASTEROID1) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ASTEROID1 spot and futures markets, compare Asteroid trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASTEROID1/USD1
$0.0020627
$0.0020627$0.0020627
+0.52%
26.07M (USDT)
ASTEROID1/USDT
$0.002028
$0.002028$0.002028
-0.83%
31.51M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Asteroid: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Asteroid (ASTEROID1)

ASTEROID1 is a meme coin.

Asteroid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Asteroid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Asteroid Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Asteroid (ASTEROID1)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:16:43 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Asteroid

ASTEROID1USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ASTEROID1 with leverage. Explore ASTEROID1USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ASTEROID1-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ASTEROID1
ASTEROID1
USD
USD

1 ASTEROID1 = 0.002027 USD