Orta Chain Price Today

The live Orta Chain (ORTA) price today is $ 0.0568, with a 9.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0568 per ORTA.

Orta Chain currently ranks #4379 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ORTA. During the last 24 hours, ORTA traded between $ 0.045 (low) and $ 0.0674 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.6085596228306721, while the all-time low was $ 0.01512157441259814.

In short-term performance, ORTA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +24.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.61K.

Orta Chain (ORTA) Market Information

Rank No.4379 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 12.61K$ 12.61K $ 12.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.68M$ 5.68M $ 5.68M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Issue Date 2026-01-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.0125$ 0.0125 $ 0.0125 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Orta Chain is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.61K. The circulating supply of ORTA is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.68M.