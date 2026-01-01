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The live Orta Chain price today is 0.0568 USD.ORTA market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time ORTA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Orta Chain price today is 0.0568 USD.ORTA market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time ORTA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ORTA

ORTA Price Info

What is ORTA

ORTA Whitepaper

ORTA Official Website

ORTA Tokenomics

ORTA Price Forecast

ORTA History

ORTA Buying Guide

ORTA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ORTA Spot

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Orta Chain Logo

Orta Chain Price(ORTA)

1 ORTA to USD Live Price:

$0.0568
$0.0568$0.0568
-9.12%1D
USD
Orta Chain (ORTA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:34:34 (UTC+8)

Orta Chain Market Statistics

Orta Chain price today is $ 0.0568, down 9.12% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0568 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.045 - $ 0.0674 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4379)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 12.61K
Circulating Supply0.00 ORTA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.68M USD
All-Time High$ 0.6085596228306721 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:34:34

Orta Chain Price Today

The live Orta Chain (ORTA) price today is $ 0.0568, with a 9.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0568 per ORTA.

Orta Chain currently ranks #4379 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ORTA. During the last 24 hours, ORTA traded between $ 0.045 (low) and $ 0.0674 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.6085596228306721, while the all-time low was $ 0.01512157441259814.

In short-term performance, ORTA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +24.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.61K.

Orta Chain (ORTA) Market Information

No.4379

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 12.61K
$ 12.61K$ 12.61K

$ 5.68M
$ 5.68M$ 5.68M

0.00
0.00 0.00

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

0.00%

2026-01-01 00:00:00

$ 0.0125
$ 0.0125$ 0.0125

ETH

The current Market Cap of Orta Chain is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.61K. The circulating supply of ORTA is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.68M.

Orta Chain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.045
$ 0.045$ 0.045
24H Low
$ 0.0674
$ 0.0674$ 0.0674
24H High

$ 0.045
$ 0.045$ 0.045

$ 0.0674
$ 0.0674$ 0.0674

$ 0.6085596228306721
$ 0.6085596228306721$ 0.6085596228306721

$ 0.01512157441259814
$ 0.01512157441259814$ 0.01512157441259814

0.00%

-9.12%

+24.01%

+24.01%

Trade Orta Chain (ORTA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ORTA spot and futures markets, compare Orta Chain trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ORTA/USDT
$0.0568
$0.0568$0.0568
-9.12%
237.54K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Orta Chain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Orta Chain (ORTA)

Orta Chain is a crypto-native financial and accounting infrastructure designed to help businesses integrate blockchain technology into their existing off-chain operations. The platform focuses on practical use cases such as digital asset management, peer-to-peer transactions, subscription and payment workflows, and automated crypto accounting, enabling companies to operate efficiently in a decentralized environment without requiring deep blockchain expertise. The project has completed its Initial Vestra Offering (IVO) through the Brolyz launchpad. As part of its initial rollout, Brolyz became the first enterprise customer, using Orta Chain’s infrastructure in a live production environment.

Orta Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Orta Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Orta Chain Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Orta Chain (ORTA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:34:34 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Orta Chain

ORTAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ORTA with leverage. Explore ORTAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ORTA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ORTA
ORTA
USD
USD

1 ORTA = 0.0568 USD