What is Lombard (BARD)

Lombard is building onchain Bitcoin capital markets to unlock the full potential of the defining asset of this generation. Founded in 2024, the company pioneered Bitcoin's integration into DeFi with LBTC — the leading yield-bearing Bitcoin, secured by a decentralized consortium of 14 digital asset institutions — which today stands as the largest Bitcoin LST. Lombard is developing full-stack infrastructure to accelerate onchain BTC adoption for holders, protocols, and platforms, spanning BTC assets, a Staking SDK, and supporting services. The company is built and backed by digital asset leaders, including top DeFi protocols, institutions, and exchanges.

Lombard (BARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lombard (BARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BARD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lombard How much is Lombard (BARD) worth today? The live BARD price in USD is 0.6472 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BARD to USD price? $ 0.6472 . Check out The current price of BARD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Lombard? The market cap for BARD is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BARD? The circulating supply of BARD is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BARD? BARD achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BARD? BARD saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of BARD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BARD is $ 275.79K USD . Will BARD go higher this year? BARD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BARD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Lombard (BARD) Important Industry Updates

